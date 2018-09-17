Champions League predictions: Messi's Barcelona edges Neymar's PSG and Ronaldo's Juventus for another title
Here's how we see the groups and knockout stage playing out
The 2018-19 Champions League group stage begins on Tuesday, and it's a month-long journey to the knockout stage where anything can happen. All roads lead to Madrid and the Wanda Metrpolitano, which will host the final on June 1. But how will the groups and knockout stage play out? Below are our predictions for year's competition:
Champions League group stage predictions
Group A: The two most talented teams and Monaco have struggled to start the season. Wouldn't be surprising to see any of the top three to finish first.
- Atletico Madrid
- Borussia Dortmund
- Monaco
- Club Brugge
Group B: Barca is the class of the group and Spurs are better than Inter Milan. PSV the dark horse here with Hirving Lozano.
- Barcelona
- Tottenham
- Inter Milan
- PSV
Group C: PSG and Liverpool are among the favorites to win the competition. They are clearly the class of the group, but Napoli should not be overlooked.
- PSG
- Liverpool
- Napoli
- Red Star Belgrade
Group D: The weakest group of the competition and a tough one to predict. Schalke is talented but off to a poor start to the season. Both Galatasaray and Porto have a great shot of winning the group.
- Galatasaray
- Porto
- Schalke
- Lokomotiv Moscow
Group E: It's Bayern and everybody else. Benfica and Ajax will battle for second, with the Portuguese team having a slight edge.
- Bayern Munich
- Benfica
- Ajax
- AEK
Group F: Pretty easy group for City, and really any of the other three could finish second. But Lyon has some world-class players and should be the one to finish second.
- Manchester City
- Lyon
- Shakhtar Donetsk
- Hoffenheim
Group G: Pretty soft group for both Real Madrid and Roma. CSKA Moscow is a potential threat for second but that should belong to the Italian club.
- Real Madrid
- Roma
- CSKA Moscow
- Viktoria Plzen
Group H: It's Juve's group to win and this is the competition where Cristiano Ronaldo comes alive. Manchester United is the favorite to finish second after finding a bit of form.
- Juventus
- Manchester United
- Valencia
- Young Boys
Round of 16 draw and winners
Note: We simulated the round of 16 draw where no teams from the same country can play each other, as group winners face runners-up.
- Manchester City over Roma
- Tottenham over Real Madrid
- Barcelona over Lyon
- PSG over Porto
- Liverpool over Bayern Munich
- Juventus over Borussia Dortmund
- Benfica over Galatasaray
- Atletico Madrid over Manchester United
Quarterfinal draw and winners
- Barcelona over Liverpool
- Juventus over Tottenham
- PSG over Manchester City
- Atletico Madrid over Benfica
Semifinal draw and winners
- Barcelona over Juventus
- PSG over Atletico Madrid
Champions League final winner
- Barcelona over PSG
It was a tough choice, but PSG hasn't proven in the past that it can win the biggest of games in the Champions League. Imagine Neymar going up against Lionel Messi in the final, and that's a match that would have a chance to be the most watched UCL final in history. In the end, Barca's experience pays off as they edge PSG for the crown.
