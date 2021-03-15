The UEFA Champions League round of 16 second legs are back for the final set of fixtures on Paramount+ and while Bayern Munich appear to be home and hosed, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are all looking to ensure that they join the defending champions in the quarterfinals.

Real hold a 1-0 lead from their first leg away at Atalanta BC and now come back to Madrid aiming to finish the job while City are two goals to the good against an out of form Borussia Monchengladbach and Chelsea lead Atletico 1-0 going into their Stamford Bridge meeting.

Bayern's 4-1 first leg lead over Lazio looks unassailable for the Italians, but never say never in the UCL as we have seen so many unexpected results this season on the continental stage and beyond.

Enjoy the games and see if you agree -- or disagree -- with our experts and their picks as we approach the quarterfinals.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Real Madrid vs. Atalanta

Time: Tuesday, 4 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Real Madrid +108; Draw +260; Atalanta+230 (odds via William Hill Sportsbook)

Latest Odds: Real Madrid -0.5 Bet Now



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Luis Miguel Echegaray Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Pick 1-0 2-1 2-1 1-0 1-1 2-2 2-2 2-0 2-2

Rongen's take: The goals-per-game ratio in the Champions League for Atalanta has almost halved. They have also only kept one clean sheet in the Champions League since the start of last season. Zinedine Zidane's side seems to find ways to grind out results when they have to. Pick: Real Madrid 1, Atalanta 0 (Real Madrid advance 2-0 on aggregate)

Romano's take: Atalanta always attack and can score one goal, but in the long run Real Madrid's experience makes the difference. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Atalanta 1 (Real Madrid advance 3-1 on aggregate)

Echegaray's take: The romantic in me wants to pick Atalanta as this tournament is quite frankly less exciting without them, but this is Real Madrid we're talking about and Zinedine Zidane's side is more than capable of not only getting the job done, but doing it in style. The Serie A side knows that if they don't take care of their defensive issues, it could be a long night. I see a tight game where Real Madrid's experience and an in-form Karim Benzema help, but Atalanta will fight for goals. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Atalanta 1 (Real Madrid advance 3-1 on aggregate)

West's take: Karim Benzema has been on fire recently, and I can't see him and the rest of this Madrid side taking this challenge lightly. Atalanta are no pushovers and they'll test the home side to make it a tight one. Pick: Real Madrid 1, Atalanta 0 (Real Madrid advance 2-0 on aggregate)

Johnson's take: As much as I would love to believe that the Italians can pull off a shock and reach the quarterfinals again, I think that the Spaniards will do just enough to scrape through with the first-leg goal. Pick: Real Madrid 1, Atalanta 1 (Real Madrid advance 2-1 on aggregate)

Benge's take: The one thread running through all of Real Madrid's recent games is their innate capacity to get themselves into and then out of an awful lot of trouble. They have not scored a first-half goal since Valentine's Day. Their last five were struck in the 86th, 89th, 88th, 73rd and 90th minutes. So why not keep the trend going and have Karim Benzema/Sergio Ramos crush Atalanta's dreams late on. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Atalanta 2 (Real Madrid advance 3-2 on aggregate)

Gonzalez's take: Real Madrid don't manage to impress, but as they so often do, they find a way, getting by just barely with a late Karim Benzema goal. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Atalanta 2 (Real Madrid advance 3-2 on aggregate)

Herrera's take: Real Madrid hold a one-goal advantage into their second home leg after eking out a narrow victory against Atalanta despite so many injuries and missing players. The home advantage and return of Karim Benzema will help them punch a ticket to the quarterfinals. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Atalanta 0 (Real Madrid advance 3-0 on aggregate)

Goodman's take: Zinedine Zidane has become a specialist at taking a Madrid side playing mediocre soccer and guiding them deep into the Champions League. Atalanta excel at playing open matches and have to chase the game, meaning we should get plenty of scoring chances in this one. Look for Madrid to overcome some dicey moments and do just enough. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Atalanta 2 (Real Madrid advance 3-2 on aggregate)

What Champions League picks can you make with confidence this week? And which favorites fail to secure a win? Visit SportsLine now to see which spread, moneyline and over/under picks deliver the best value, all from the model that's up almost $8,100 since its SportsLine debut last year.

Manchester City vs. Borussia Monchengladbach

Time: Tuesday, 4 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Manchester City -420; Draw +500; Borussia Monchengladbach +1200 (odds via William Hill Sportsbook)

Latest Odds: Manchester City -1.5 Bet Now



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Luis Miguel Echegaray Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Pick 3-1 3-0 2-0 3-0 4-1 4-0 3-0 2-1 2-0

Rongen's take: Done and dusted. The fact they kept a clean sheet in the away leg only strengthens their position. Gladbach are in the midst of a poor run of form, which is the last thing you want to be in when you have a must-win game against City. Pick: Manchester City 3, Borussia Monchengladbach 1 (Man City advance 5-1 on aggregate)

Romano's take: Too much superiority on the part of Pep Guardiola's team, in general. They are living an exceptional moment and therefore there will be nothing to do for Gladbach. Pick: Manchester City 3, Borussia Monchengladbach 0 (Man City advance 5-0 on aggregate)

Echegaray's take: Man City are winning this, it's more a question by how much. I think Marco Rose made some lineup mistakes in the first leg, which means a more attack-friendly strategy this time around, but it still won't be enough to beat the Man City side, who -- aside from the loss against United -- have looked impossible to beat. It will be tight in the first half, but Pep Guardiola will rally his team in the dressing room at the break and the Premier League side will finish the job. Pick: Manchester City 2, Borussia Monchengladbach 0 (Man City advance 4-0 on aggregate)

West's take: Die Fohlen haven't won a game since the beginning of March, their manager Marco Rose is already halfway out the door and "team spirit" is nothing but a concept for Gladbach. I actually think this could get ugly. Pick: Manchester City 3, Borussia Monchengladbach 0 (Man City advance 5-0 on aggregate)

Johnson's take: Pep Guardiola's men may have finally been beaten by rivals United recently, but that is nothing compared with the implosion that the Germans have suffered since the news of Rose's departure. This could get ugly. Pick: Manchester City 4, Borussia Monchengladbach 1 (Man City advance 6-1 on aggregate)

Benge's take: The best team in the competition against the worst, at least on current form. Manchester City managed to rest the likes of Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez while still swatting Fulham aside with Sergio Aguero finding the net again. They are in menacing form. You suspect that the margin of their victory on Tuesday is entirely up to them. Pick: Manchester City 4, Borussia Monchengladbach 0 (Man City advance 6-0 on aggregate)

Gonzalez's take: City have a comfortable enough lead at home to where a goal within the first hour is probably enough. They get more than that. Pick: Manchester City 3, Borussia Monchengladbach 0 (Man City advance 5-0 on aggregate)

Herrera's take: Pep Guardiola's side will continue their dominant streak of play into an easy victory behind more impressive individual performances from Gabriel Jesus and Ilkay Gundogan. Pick: Manchester City 2, Borussia Monchengladbach 1 (Man City advance 4-1 on aggregate)

Goodman's take: Gladbach have been absolutely terrible since the announcement that head coach Marco Rose will be heading to Dortmund next season. And even at their best they weren't close to City who remain the best team in Europe. Pick: Manchester City 2, Borussia Monchengladbach 0 (Man City advance 4-0 on aggregate)

So who should you back in the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Monchengladbach? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see this week's best bets for the UEFA Champions League, all from the European soccer insider who's generated over $17,600 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season!

Bayern Munich vs. Lazio

Time: Wednesday, 4 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Bayern Munich -300; Draw +440; Lazio +750 (odds via William Hill Sportsbook)

Latest Odds: Bayern Munich -1.5 Bet Now



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Luis Miguel Echegaray Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Pick 2-0 2-0 3-1 2-0 2-1 3-1 3-0 3-1 3-1

Rongen's take: There's no stopping this juggernaut. Pick: Bayern Munich 2, Lazio 0 (Bayern advance 6-1 on aggregate)

Romano's take: The qualification has already been achieved, but Bayern always maintain their concentration in Europe and can still win. Lazio will have a bad time. Pick: Bayern Munich 2, Lazio 0 (Bayern advance 6-1 on aggregate)

Echegaray's take: Lazio completely fell apart in the first leg and the defending UCL champion took complete advantage. They found solace in the lone goal, but that's all it is as I think Bayern will wrap this up quite comfortably. Since Hansi Flick took over, Bayern have won their six home UCL matches by an aggregate of 18-3, so I think you know where I am going with this. Pick: Bayern Munich 3, Lazio 1 (Bayern advance 7-2 on aggregate)

West's take: Bayern took just about all the wind out of Lazio's sails in the first leg, and I think an early goal will make this one pretty boring. Pick: Bayern Munich 2, Lazio 0 (Bayern advance 6-1 on aggregate)

Johnson's take: We can stick a fork in this one already, but I do expect the Italians to fight for their pride against a rotated German outfit. Pick: Bayern Munich 2, Lazio 1 (Bayern advance 6-2 on aggregate)

Benge's take: The most interesting question here is whether Bayern will at all be tempted to take their foot off the gas with this tie already in the bag. Recent evidence would suggest not. The holders have been handing out their fair share of paddlings recently, when they turn it on there are few teams in Europe that can leave with Munich. Lazio are not one of them. Bayern Munich 3, Lazio 1 (Bayern advance 7-2 on aggregate)

Gonzalez's take: Bayern punish Lazio with a relentless attack and dominate possession, having this one over by the half hour more. But, it was over before it started. Pick: Bayern Munich 3, Lazio 0 (Bayern advance 7-1 on aggregate)

Herrera's take: Bayern have the ability to run down defenses in their attack while staying organized at the back. They'll continue to dominate ahead of the quarterfinal. Pick: Bayern Munich 3, Lazio 1 (Bayern advance 7-2 on aggregate)

Goodman's take: This wasn't much of a contest in Italy, and it won't be much of a contest this time around, but maybe Ciro Immobile can find a consolation goal for Lazio. Pick: Bayern Munich 3, Lazio 1 (Bayern advance 7-2 on aggregate)

Chelsea vs. Atletico Madrid

Time: Wednesday, 4 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Chelsea +120; Draw +225; Atletico Madrid +245 (odds via William Hill Sportsbook)

Latest Odds: Chelsea -0.5 Bet Now



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Luis Miguel Echegaray Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Pick 2-1 0-0 1-0 0-0 1-1 0-0 1-1 1-0 1-0

Rongen's take: This game is expected to be tight and tense but the fact that the visitors beat Liverpool last season at Anfield will give them much needed confidence. Pick: Chelsea 1, Atletico Madrid 2 (Atletico advance 2-2 on aggregate with away goal tiebreaker)

Romano's take: A super tactical match where anything can happen, but Thomas Tuchel has reinforced the defense and Atletico can find problems. Pick: Chelsea 0, Atletico Madrid 0 (Chelsea advance 1-0 on aggregate)

Echegaray's take: If there's one thing that we can expect from Thomas Tuchel, it's efficiency, and that's we'll get against Atleti in the second leg: An efficient win. His undefeated run with the Blues is impressive but even more outstanding is their defensive record as they have only allowed two goals in 12 game in all competitions since taking over. Diego Simeone's side look a little tired, and to be honest, the Champions League is probably just another headache for the Argentine coach and his team, who are holding on the top of La Liga by the skin of their teeth. Pick: Chelsea 1, Atletico Madrid 0 (Chelsea advance 2-0 on aggregate)

West's take: Atleti were on fire during the first half of the season, but they've lost an alarming amount of steam. Coming into London after a weak draw over the weekend, I don't see them having the inspiration to outscore Chelsea, or even score at all. Pick: Chelsea 0, Atletico Madrid 0 (Chelsea advance 1-0 on aggregate)

Johnson's take: Extra time and possibly even penalties would not totally surprise me, but it is hard to see Thomas Tuchel's men losing to Diego Simeone's men when they create so little. Pick: Chelsea 1, Atletico Madrid 1 (Chelsea advance 2-1 on aggregate)

Benge's take: A 0-0 draw suits Chelsea perfectly, which is good news for them because they are becoming masters of goalless football under Thomas Tuchel. Eventually the attack will click but without Jorginho and in particular Mason Mount there is cause to doubt how effectively they will progress the ball to dangerous areas. Of course, Atleti have the quality to score at Stamford Bridge and there has not been any drop off in their expected goals since the first leg, however the impression they gave in that game was of a team that could have kept playing until Wednesday and still not scored. Pick: Chelsea 0, Atletico Madrid 0

Gonzalez's take: The tastiest tie of them all. Atleti perform better than in the first leg and come close, but the Blues remain undefeated under Thomas Tuchel and hold on ... just barely. Pick: Chelsea 1, Atletico Madrid 1 (Chelsea advance 2-1 on aggregate)

Herrera's take: Chelsea will be without Mason Mount, but will advance into quarterfinals on another narrow victory. The win will come more from Atletico's stale form and inability to finish chances in front of goal than Chelsea playing a convincing style of soccer. Pick: Chelsea 1, Atletico Madrid 0 (Chelsea advance 2-0 on aggregate)

Goodman's take: Thomas Thuchel has Chelsea cruising along using a very conservative possession style. He'll be happy for his side to keep the ball and not take many risks, and Atleti's defensive approach means they will also likely not force the issue until late. Pick: Chelsea 1, Atletico Madrid 0 (Chelsea advance 2-0 on aggregate)

Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks!