Champions League quarterfinal draw: Barca gets Manchester United; Juventus, Liverpool land favorable matchups
Here are the results of Friday's draw in Switzerland
The direct path to the 2018-19 Champions League final is set. The quarterfinal draw took place on Friday, and we could be headed for a massive semifinal showdown between arguably the top four teams in Europe. The draw took place in Switzerland, and fans of the sport didn't get the Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo match, but they could in theory play in this year's final if Barcelona and Juventus make it.
Here are the results of Friday's quarterfinal draw:
- Ajax vs. Juventus
- Tottenham vs. Manchester City
- Manchester United vs. Barcelona
- Liverpool vs. Porto
The winner of Ajax/Juventus will play the winner of Man. City/Tottenham in one semifinal, with Man. United/Barcelona and Liverpool/Porto on the other side of the bracket.
In the last round, we saw numerous upsets that knocked out the likes of Real Madrid, Roma and PSG. But if all of the favorites win this time around, we could be in store for a Juventus vs. Manchester City semifinal on one side and Barcelona vs. Liverpool on the other side. Barcelona, Liverpool, Juventus and Manchester City were the top four teams in our ranking of these eight quarterfinalists.
The first legs are on April 9-10 and the return legs on April 16-17. You can watch the Champions League fuboTV (Try for free).
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
When is UCL quarterfinal draw?
The draw is set for Friday in Switzerland, where we could get the four English teams paired...
-
USA bid for Copa America rejected
The 2020 edition of Copa America will take place in Argentina and Colombia
-
Champions League group stage schedule
The knockout stage of the Champions League kicked off on Tuesday with Manchester United and...
-
Ranking the UCL quarterfinalists
Who tops the list of the teams in the quarterfinals? It shouldn't surprise you
-
Messi, Barca move on in UCL
It was a little tense in the second half until Barca poured it on
-
UCL: Liverpool knocks out Bayern
The Reds caught fire in the second leg and knocked out the German giants