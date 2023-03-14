The UEFA Champions League draw for the quarterfinals and semifinals is set for Friday at 7 a.m. ET as we find out the remaining path towards European glory. The round of 16 second legs wrap up on Tuesday and Wednesday, and come Wednesday night we will officially know the eight teams remaining in the competition. Ahead of Friday's draw, here is what to know:

How to watch and start time

Date: Friday, March 18 | Time: 7 a.m. ET

Location: UEFA headquarters -- Nyon, Switzerland

TV and live stream: Paramount+

Teams that have advanced to quarterfinals

AC Milan

Chelsea

Bayern Munich

Benfica

Ties to still be decided

Rules for draw

Well, there aren't any now. In the group stage and the round of 16, teams from the same federation were not allowed to be matched against one another. But once the quarterfinal stage comes around, nothing is off limits. That means we could potentially get Chelsea vs. Manchester City in the next round. Any combination of matchups could be drawn on Friday, and we'll also get an idea of who can meet in the semifinals with a quarterfinal bracket being produced.

Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for all of your Champions League coverage ahead of Friday's draw and throughout the remainder of the season.

Champions League schedule

Quarterfinals

First legs: April 11-12

Second legs: April 18-19

Semifinals

First legs: May 9-10

Second legs: May 16-17

Final

Saturday, June 10