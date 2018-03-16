Champions League quarterfinal draw results: Barcelona and Real Madrid vs. Italians

The Champions League quarterfinal draw took place on Friday, as the final eight teams were paired ahead of the matches in April. Here are the results, with one of the pairings between the remaining Premier League clubs:

Barcelona vs. Roma

Sevilla vs. Bayern Munich

Juventus vs. Real Madrid

Liverpool vs. Manchester City

We avoid two monster quarterfinal ties, meaning there's a chance for an absolutely stacked semifinal with potentially Bareclona, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Manchester City, but it won't be easy. Barca will be favored heavily, as will Bayern, while Juventus vs. Real Madrid, a rematch of last year's final, will be tight and physical. City will be the favorite against Liverpool, but the Reds did crush them 4-1 earlier this season.

The opening legs will be on April 3-4, with the return legs arriving on April 10-11.