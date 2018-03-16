Champions League quarterfinal draw results: Barcelona and Real Madrid vs. Italians
The final eight match-ups are something else, with Real Madrid vs. Juventus leading the way
The Champions League quarterfinal draw took place on Friday, as the final eight teams were paired ahead of the matches in April. Here are the results, with one of the pairings between the remaining Premier League clubs:
Barcelona vs. Roma
Sevilla vs. Bayern Munich
Juventus vs. Real Madrid
Liverpool vs. Manchester City
We avoid two monster quarterfinal ties, meaning there's a chance for an absolutely stacked semifinal with potentially Bareclona, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Manchester City, but it won't be easy. Barca will be favored heavily, as will Bayern, while Juventus vs. Real Madrid, a rematch of last year's final, will be tight and physical. City will be the favorite against Liverpool, but the Reds did crush them 4-1 earlier this season.
The opening legs will be on April 3-4, with the return legs arriving on April 10-11.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Champions League recap
The final eight are now known
-
Arsenal vs. Milan preview
Arsenal has the commanding 2-0 lead after the first leg
-
Barca vs. Chelsea recap
An early goal did Chelsea in and they couldn't recover
-
Neymar catches heat for wheelchair photo
In the wake of the famed astrophysicists death, Neymar posted a tweet some are calling ins...
-
Harry Kane won't miss World Cup
The talented striker is set to return to the field in April
-
Tottenham sorry for sexist survey query
Somebody in the 'third party' responsible for the soccer team's surveys slipped this into...