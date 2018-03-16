Champions League quarterfinal draw results: Rankings and picks for final eight

The Champions League quarterfinal draw took place on Friday, as the final eight teams were paired ahead of the matches in April. Here are the results, with one of the pairings between the remaining Premier League clubs:

Barcelona vs. Roma

Sevilla vs. Bayern Munich

Juventus vs. Real Madrid

Liverpool vs. Manchester City

We avoid two monster quarterfinal ties, meaning there's a chance for an absolutely stacked semifinal with potentially Bareclona, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Manchester City, but it won't be easy. Barca will be favored heavily, as will Bayern, while Juventus vs. Real Madrid, a rematch of last year's final, will be tight and physical. City will be the favorite against Liverpool, but the Reds did crush them 4-1 earlier this season.

The opening legs will be on April 3-4, with the return legs arriving on April 10-11.

Ranking the final eight and weighing their chances

1) Real Madrid

Why: Los Blancos have won the last two Champions Leagues and no club is better at winning this title historically than the Spanish giants. They might not be super consistent when it comes to La Liga, but in the Champions League, they are the kings of now and of all-time. They also destroyed PSG to get here, which gives this team tons of momentum.

Why they can win: Well, they have players who have been there before, winning pretty like vs. Juventus in last year's final and winning ugly like vs. Atletico Madrid two years ago. This team has a title-winning manager, superstars and all-world Cristiano Ronaldo leading the way.

Cristiano Ronaldo has won three Champions League titles at Real Madrid. Getty Images

2) Barcelona

Why: Barca hasn't lost a step with Neymar's departure to PSG and have instead reloaded. They cruised through the group stage and pounded Chelsea in the round of 16. They are right there with Barcelona when it comes to the favorites to win the cup.

Why they can win: Having the world's best player in Lionel Messi certainly helps, but Barca is also so strong elsewhere. Paulinho has added some muscle and depth to the midfield, Sergio Busquets has quality on the ball and is superb at dictating pace and direction to get the attack going, and they also have so much experience in this cup. Don't overlook Ousmane Dembele being healthy and starting to gel.



3) Manchester City

Why: Just a touch behind Barca and Real, City has been absolutely stunning this season but there are concerns at the back. They have looked as dominant as any team in Europe, but they don't have a whole lot of experience deep in this competition as the clubs above.

Why they can win: You've got Pep Guardiola leading this team and superstars in Sergio Aguero, Kevin de Bruyne, Leroy Sane and David Silva. If the defense can limit mistakes, they can get to the final and win it.

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola want nothing more than to win the Champions League. Getty Images





4) Bayern Munich

Why: It's hard to see a team go through a manager change and quickly become better, but that's what has happened under veteran manager Jupp Heynckes. In 26 matches, they've won 23, drawing two and losing one. That turn around since Carlo Ancelotti's departure leaves Bayern in fourth but not too far off from the top dogs.

Why they can win: Bayern has the players needed to win this competition, the problem is one of them is still injured. With goalkeeper Manuel Neuer still out, can this team still get to the final and win it? James Rodriguez has fit it nicely with the team and gives the club another difference maker in the final third.



5) Juventus

Why ranked here: Juventus is so strong and is similar to Bayern Munich and the others above because they are all realistic winners of the tournament. But they are just a touch behind the others due to the overall strength of the other teams being a little better.

Why they can win: When you have Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala in attack, you'll always have a chance. And don't forget about the desire Gianluigi Buffon has to win this cup, one of the few trophies that has eluded him.



6) Liverpool

Why: Liverpool is one of those teams that, it wouldn't shock you if they made a huge run to the final because of how great they are in the final third, but in the end this team probably doesn't have enough at the back and in goal to win it.

Why they can win: Because it's Liverpool, and they have a history of doing it. From the miracle in Istanbul to the various times before, anything can happen. And, really, this team is stronger in attack than that 2005 team that won this cup. Remember that comeback against AC Milan? Yeah, Liverpool started Harry Kewell and Milan Baros up top in that one. I'll take Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has Liverpool rolling. Getty Images





7) Roma

Why: Roma feels like Sevilla, a team that is fortunate to be here and probably can't go much further. They are better than Sevilla, but their run likely ends against Barcelona. Lots of good players but not always consistent, Roma would be pleased to just get a round further.

Why they can win: Because they are still alive. But it's hard to see them getting past Barcelona. Can anyone really envision an attacking led by Edin Dzeko and Diego Perotti winning this thing?



8) Sevilla

Why: Because they are the weakest of the remaining teams, but you can't discount their victory at Old Trafford to eliminate Manchester United. This team has quality, but not exactly the amount of quality needed to get further in this cup. As an example, in 28 La Liga matches, they have scored 36 goals. That lack of production in the final third could be their demise.

Why they can win: Holding serve at home and getting a surprise result on the road is what got them here so far, and they'll need more of it. But if Sevilla somehow wins this competition, it would be one of the most shocking Champions League stories of all time.

Our predictions

Barcelona over Roma

Bayern Munich over Sevilla

Real Madrid over Juventus

Manchester City over Liverpool