Happy UEFA Champions League week! The action resumes in Europe this week with a batch of fascinating quarterfinal matchups, the first of which will see Real Madrid and Bayern Munich meet in Spain and Arsenal travel to Portugal to take on Sporting Lisbon. I'm Pardeep Cattry with the latest.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Monday, April 6

🇮🇹 Serie A: Napoli vs. AC Milan, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

Tuesday, April 7

🇪🇺 UCL: Sporting Lisbon vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🌎 CCC: LAFC vs. Cruz Azul, 10 p.m. ➡️ FS2

Wednesday, April 8

🇪🇺 UCL: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

What's on CBS Sports Golazo Network

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it helps fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.



3️⃣ Attacking Third (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back, and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. And don't miss Sunday live streams on YouTube as soon as the last NWSL game of the weekend ends.



⚽ Call it What You Want (Tuesday and Thursday): Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies, and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the game in the United States as the country prepares to co-host the 2026 World Cup. Catch new episodes live on the Golazo America YouTube channel every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.



📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.