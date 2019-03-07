Champions League: Ranking the quarterfinalists with Premier League clubs leading the way

Entering the Champions League round of 16, Real Madrid, PSG, Borussia Dortmund and Roma all looked like strong favorites to advance to the quarterfinals. All were bounced this week as Ajax, Manchester United, Tottenham and Porto moved on after the second legs. Half of the quarterfinal teams are now known, and most of them weren't expected to make it even this far. Ajax was looked at as not experienced enough to beat mighty Real, PSG seemed like a certain quarterfinalist after beating United 2-0 at Old Trafford, Dortmund fell off the map before facing Tottenham and Roma was a semifinalist last season. Instead, it's darkhorse central for the four teams that have booked their tickets. But how do they rank?

1) Manchester United: Don't mess with momentum. Most may put Tottenham here, and Spurs had so many chances to beat United in their recent Premier League game. But this team has gone to Juve and PSG and won so far in the competition. Romelu Lukaku is on fire with six goals in his last three games and Paul Pogba returns from suspension in the quarters. I still don't think this team has enough to win, but you never know. They have a coach who knows what it takes to win it, and these guys will be beaming with confidence.

2) Tottenham: Spurs have so much talent, but they haven't won anything in quite a while. Asking them to conquer Europe almost feels impossible. But when the field is down to just eight, who is to say they can't do it? Harry Kane can score at any moment in the game, the defense has put together some lovely displays and Dele Alli should be ready to go in the next round. Don't count them out. A darkhorse to win it all.

3) Ajax: So much youth, but what they did at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg was nothing short of marvelous. This club has so many players you'll see at some of Europe's biggest clubs in the coming years. They are going to need a favorable draw to keep this going. Real Madrid isn't the same as last year, but still you have to respect how they controlled the middle of the pitch and added in some flair. The sport is better when Ajax is really good. And keep an eye on Matthijs de Ligt, he's the next big center back.

4) Porto: An underrated team with a ton of physicality. This cub bounced back in a big way from losing to rival Benfica to knock off Roma on Wednesday. But they are behind Ajax in the rankings by just a hair because they needed a penalty late to move on. The game looked headed for penalties, but credit to them for taking advantage of the situation. Likely out in next round unless they get a fine draw. But don't count out what Iker Casillas and Pepe bring to the table. They've won this cup before and are important leaders.

We'll update this story next week when the rest of the eight quarterfinalists are known.