Champions League rankings: There's Barcelona and Liverpool, and then there's everyone else

Four teams remain in the Champions League after Wednesday's quarterfinals saw Liverpool and Tottenham join Barcelona and Ajax in the semifinals. Barcelona, Liverpool and Ajax form a trio of historic powerhouses and past winners in the tournament. Tottenham, meanwhile, is in the final four for the first time in club history and has never won the Champions League before. Now that we know our semifinalists, where does each team rank? Let's take a look at the best and the worst teams remaining:

1. Barcelona

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and numerous others have been here before and they look ready to snap a three year UCL title drough after watching their La Liga rivals Real Madrid conquer the continent for the last three seasons. The experience is key here, and when you have the world's best player in Messi, that also helps. The semifinal against Liverpool might be the strongest matchup left in the tournament. Running away with La Liga will give this team some time to rest key players.

2. Liverpool

Such an amazing run and turnaround under Jurgen Klopp. Mohamed Salah, who was recently featured on the cover of Time Magazine's 100 most influential people, has found its form. Naby Keita and Fabinho are really coming along in the middle, and Virgil van Dijk may just be the best central defender in the world. After losing in the final last season, they are as hungry as ever. If they can get by Barca, they'll be the heavy favorite to win it all. It will be interesting to see how fit the players will be as Klopp juggles between the Champions League and the wild Premier League title race against Manchester City.

3. Ajax

This club has done wonders in the Champions League by knocking out giants like Real Madrid and Juventus, but the truth of the matter is that they aren't at the same level as Barcelona or Liverpool. Just because this team is third doesn't mean it doesn't stand a chance to win it all. In fact, at this point, it wouldn't be all that shocking to see Ajax in the final due to recent form. They deserve to be where they are at, don't get me wrong, but they are a tad fortunate that they avoided Manchester City. Slight favorite over Tottenham in my book simply because of the what they have done in previous UCL games, especially defensively.

4. Tottenham

What a run this has been. One of the best seasons in club history. They have a great shot to make the final, as it is pretty even with Ajax. In comparison, Spurs are more tested in the Premier League. They somehow got by City without Harry Kane, but they are going to need him back in order to have any shot of winning it all. What Mauricio Pochettino has done is nothing short of miraculous. Don't be surprised at all if Spurs make the final, but Ajax will be some test.

The Champions League semifinals are on April 30-May 1 and May 7-8.