Champions League scores, live updates: Real Madrid host Bayern in massive clash as Arsenal face Sporting

Harry Kane has returned to training just in time for the Champions League quarterfinals to kick off on Paramount+ on Tuesday. We're getting closer to the final as Real Madrid hosts Bayern Munich, while Sporting Club Portugal will host Arsenal to kick off leg one of these two-legged ties.

After falling in the FA Cup in a shock loss to Southampton, Arsenal will want to get their season back on track, as another loss in a critical situation could threaten to derail the entire project they've built. After making it to the semifinals last campaign before falling to the winners, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal will expect to do one better as they look for a final appearance this season. But Sporting CP haven't been a club that will go away easily, and via Luis Suarez and Francisco Trincao, they'll put up a fight.

The Santiago Bernabeu will host a match fit for a final as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich meet. Both are among the favorites to win the entire competition, while Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane are also among the contenders to win the Golden Boot. Without their starting goalkeepers, focus will be on whether their defenses can hold up, but across two legs, it doesn't get much better than one of the most successful teams in Champions League history squaring off against the German giants.

Don't miss any of the Champions League. As always, you can catch all of our coverage across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network all season long.

Broadcast schedule

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