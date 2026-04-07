Champions League scores, live updates: Real Madrid host Bayern in massive clash as Arsenal face Sporting

Arsenal target return to form
Arsenal are still the favorites to win the Premier League and the Champions League but it has been a rough few weeks for the Gunners, who lost the EFL Cup final to Manchester City before the international break and followed that up with a surprise defeat to Southampton in the FA Cup quarterfinals. The onus is now on them to return to winning ways at Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday in the most mismatched of the quarterfinal matchups, with Viktor Gyokeres set to return to Estadio Jose Alvalade months after joining the north London side. Gyokeres will be a fascinating player to focus on in Lisbon since he has not been the out-and-out goalscorer the Gunners were in desperate need of last season – Gyokeres has scored 17 goals this season, only five of his 13 domestic goals coming against teams in the top half of the Premier League table while none have been against sides currently ranked higher than eighth. Arsenal have divided the goalscoring load so they have been able to survive Gyokeres' average form but the goals will need to come from somewhere if they are to revert back to winning ways.