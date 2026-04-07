Champions League scores, live updates: Real Madrid host Bayern in massive clash as Arsenal face Sporting

Harry Kane has returned to training for Bayern Munich just in time to be ready to face Real Madrid, while Arsenal look to bounce back from FA Cup defeat vs. Southampton

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Harry Kane has returned to training just in time for the Champions League quarterfinals to kick off on Paramount+ on Tuesday. We're getting closer to the final as Real Madrid hosts Bayern Munich, while Sporting Club Portugal will host Arsenal to kick off leg one of these two-legged ties. 

After falling in the FA Cup in a shock loss to Southampton, Arsenal will want to get their season back on track, as another loss in a critical situation could threaten to derail the entire project they've built. After making it to the semifinals last campaign before falling to the winners, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal will expect to do one better as they look for a final appearance this season. But Sporting CP haven't been a club that will go away easily, and via Luis Suarez and Francisco Trincao, they'll put up a fight. 

The Santiago Bernabeu will host a match fit for a final as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich meet. Both are among the favorites to win the entire competition, while Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane are also among the contenders to win the Golden Boot. Without their starting goalkeepers, focus will be on whether their defenses can hold up, but across two legs, it doesn't get much better than one of the most successful teams in Champions League history squaring off against the German giants. 

Don't miss any of the Champions League. As always, you can catch all of our coverage across Paramount+CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network all season long.

Broadcast schedule

TUESDAY, APRIL 7

TIME

HOW TO WATCH

UEFA Champions League Today pre-match

2 p.m.

Paramount+CBS Sports Golazo Network

Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Sporting Lisbon vs. Arsenal

3 p.m.

Paramount+

UEFA Champions League Today post-match

5 p.m.

Paramount+CBS Sports Network

The Champions Club

5 p.m.

 CBS Sports Golazo NetworkYouTube

Scoreline

7 p.m.

 CBS Sports Golazo Network

Follow along as CBS Sports has updates from the matches:

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Arsenal target return to form

Arsenal are still the favorites to win the Premier League and the Champions League but it has been a rough few weeks for the Gunners, who lost the EFL Cup final to Manchester City before the international break and followed that up with a surprise defeat to Southampton in the FA Cup quarterfinals. The onus is now on them to return to winning ways at Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday in the most mismatched of the quarterfinal matchups, with Viktor Gyokeres set to return to Estadio Jose Alvalade months after joining the north London side. Gyokeres will be a fascinating player to focus on in Lisbon since he has not been the out-and-out goalscorer the Gunners were in desperate need of last season – Gyokeres has scored 17 goals this season, only five of his 13 domestic goals coming against teams in the top half of the Premier League table while none have been against sides currently ranked higher than eighth. Arsenal have divided the goalscoring load so they have been able to survive Gyokeres' average form but the goals will need to come from somewhere if they are to revert back to winning ways.

Chuck Booth
April 7, 2026, 6:35 PM
Apr. 07, 2026, 2:35 pm EDT
 
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Can Real Madrid upset Bayern?

Two of the Champions League's most successful sides will face off in the quarterfinals, though the pair will meet in Madrid under different circumstances. Bayern Munich have been the picture of consistency this season – they are fresh off scoring their 100th Bundesliga goal of the campaign and need just one more to break the league's single-season record, while they are the greatest challenger to oddsmakers' favorite Arsenal for the Champions League title. They reached the 100 goal mark on Saturday without Harry Kane after he sustained a minor injury with England last week, his status unclear ahead of the trip to Madrid. Even though Kane is far and away their greatest goalscorer, Bayern have the players to cope without him – Luis Diaz, Michael Olsie and Serge Gnabry have double digit goals across all competitions this season while teen phenom Lennart Karl has come good with nine of his own, including Bayern's last-gasp winner in a 3-2 game at Freiburg on Saturday that ensured Bayern would reach the century mark.

Real Madrid do not have a shortage of quality but nearly two years and three managers after the club signed Kylian Mbappe, it is clear that they have yet to become the new version of the Galacticos they believed they would be once the World Cup winner joined their ranks. Mbappe has been the star of the show with 39 goals across all competitions but there's a longstanding tactical imbalance in their squad, something that was on full display in their 2-1 loss at Mallorca on Saturday. They outshot Mallorca 15 to six but barely edged them out with 1.26 expected goals to the hosts' 1.19, their attack sputtering once again. One can never really count out Real Madrid – their 5-1 aggregate win over Manchester City in the round of 16 indicative of just that – but there is a clear favorite in this tie, and it is Bayern.

Chuck Booth
April 7, 2026, 6:20 PM
Apr. 07, 2026, 2:20 pm EDT
 
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William Saliba returns for Arsenal

The Gunners will also see Noni Madeueke return to the XI in place of Bukayo Saka. Viktor Gyokeres also makes his return to Portugal after joining Arsenal.

Sporting CP starters: Silva, Araujo, Inacio, Diomande, Fresneda, Morita, Simoes, Goncalves, Trincao, Catamo, Suarez

Arsenal starts: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice, Trossard, Gyokeres, Madueke

Chuck Booth
April 7, 2026, 6:11 PM
Apr. 07, 2026, 2:11 pm EDT
 
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Kane vs. Mbappe is on

To no one's surprise, Harry Kane starts for Bayern Munich, but there's another big return to the XI in Manuel Neuer is in the net for the Germans. Jude Bellingham also makes the bench for Real Madrid in what could be an interesting second-half game of chess here.

Real Madrid starters: Lunin, Carreras, Huijsen, Rudiger, Alexander-Arnold, Tchouameni, Pitarch, Valverde, Guler, Vinicius Junior, Mbappe

Bayern Munich starters: Neuer, Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer, Pavlovic, Kimmich, Diaz, Gnabry, Olise, Kane

Chuck Booth
April 7, 2026, 6:02 PM
Apr. 07, 2026, 2:02 pm EDT
 
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Best equipped to win it all: Bayern Munich or Real Madrid?

Bayern Munich -- Real Madrid are not to be underestimated, but if there is one team that looks like the finished product, it is Bayern Munich. Vincent Kompany has built a team that's well-organized in defense and wastes no time in attack, so much so that they are one goal shy of the Bundesliga's single-season goalscoring record after notching their 100th tally of the season on Saturday. The best part for Kompany is that they can manage without Harry Kane if need be. The England international traveled to Madrid, but his availability is still a question, though Michael Olise and Lennart Karl are in the midst of breakout seasons, and Luis Diaz has slotted in nicely after his summertime move. Those are the makings of a Champions League contender, without a doubt.  -- Pardeep Cattry

Bayern Munich -- I consider the German giants as one of the best teams, if not the best, this season, and they are my leading candidate to win the final. Even if their road to the final is definitely challenging, as they will meet Real Madrid in the quarterfinals and then the winner of the tie between PSG and Liverpool, they have the potential and the talent to win it all. --  Francesco Porzio

Bayern Munich -- If Thiabut Courtois was healthy, this may be a different story, but it's hard to bet against this version of Bayern Munich. It's still a toss-up between the squads, but Andriy Lunin is such a downgrade in an already porous Real Madrid defense that Bayern will make them pay if this is a game is close late. All signs point to Bayern winning the entire competition, and even if they'll need to go through Real Madrid to do it, Vincent Kompany has a plan. -- Chuck Booth

Chuck Booth
April 7, 2026, 5:50 PM
Apr. 07, 2026, 1:50 pm EDT
 
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The pep talks of pep talks

Chuck Booth
April 7, 2026, 5:40 PM
Apr. 07, 2026, 1:40 pm EDT
 
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Should Arsenal be worried after FA Cup, EFL Cup losses?

Not yet -- Arsenal may have had a rough few weeks, but the Champions League quarterfinals offer a perfect opportunity to return to winning ways. Their tie against Sporting is the greatest mismatch of the round, the Gunners boasting full ability to outdo their opponents and book a straightforward passageway to the semifinals. The onus is on the north London side to deliver, and there is no reason to doubt they will. If they don't, though, it is well and truly time to panic. -- Pardeep Cattry

Yes -- The side coached by Mikel Arteta still holds an advantage in the Premier League and has reached the quarter finals of the UEFA Champions League, but for the first time this season, signs of vulnerability are beginning to emerge. Arsenal remain favorites against Sporting CP and are widely expected to progress, yet this tie could prove pivotal, not only for their European campaign but also for maintaining momentum in their domestic title ambitions. -- Francesco Porzio

Technically --  Not yet is the correct answer here because I don't think that this Arsenal team struggles much in this round facing Sporting CP, but given their performances against top sides as of late, it's tough to see how they'd get past a team like Bayern Munich. When winning the Champions League is the goal, you need a top gear, and the Gunners haven't been able to find theirs in weeks now, seeing chances at two trophies slip away in the process.  -- Chuck Booth

Chuck Booth
April 7, 2026, 5:40 PM
Apr. 07, 2026, 1:40 pm EDT
 
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Hello and welcome

We have a meaty helping of Champions League soccer to kick off the quarter finals. The staff are split between what will happen with Real Madrid hosting Bayern Munich, but we're unanimous in Arsenal being able to turn things around in an away trip to face Sporting CP.

Chuck Booth
April 7, 2026, 5:28 PM
Apr. 07, 2026, 1:28 pm EDT
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