Champions League scores: Live updates as Real Madrid vs. Manchester City, PSG vs. Chelsea headline Wednesday

A two goal deficit is a different story
Kvaratskhelia didn't even start the match, and he has a goal and an assist as PSG are grabbing control of this tie as every minute ticks on.
After a wild Tuesday of Champions League action, it won't slow down as the first legs of the round of 16 continue with blockbuster matches all around. Arsenal look to win the Premier League title; their dreams of a quadruple take the trip to Germany to face Bayer Leverkusen in the early matchup.
Real Madrid and Manchester City will meet yet again after clashing in the league phase where City won back in December, but with Rodrygo out with an injury and Kylian Mbappe's involvement in the match in doubt with a knee injury, things could look a little different in this two-legged clash. There's a rematch of the FIFA Club World Cup final as well, with Chelsea travelling to face Paris Saint-Germain before Bodo/Glimt look aim to continue their underdog run. After toppling Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, and Inter, the Norwegians will now face a matchup that's closer to even with Sporting Club Portugal, but their mentality will remain the same.
It's a day where anything could happen, and we'll be with you through all the matches, so follow along for updates:
That's one that likely spells the end of Chelsea's push in this match. It's still anyone's tie at Stamford Bridge even if the Blues trail by a goal.
This wasn't level for long as right after coming into the match, Kvaratskhelia assists Vitinha and PSG are ahead again, but can they hold off Chelsea for 15 more minutes?
It's a three-goal lead now after Hogh scores as well. The whole team is getting in on the act as Sporting are being played off the park.
Manchester City still hasn't found a goal in this match. Even with the home leg next week, City won't feel great chasing a deficit after going behind by three goals. With only one shot on target, they haven't even tested Madird so far.
Now it's Enzo Fernandez who adds a goal after excellent play by Pedro Neto. Enzo now has a goal and an assist, as this has been an excellent end to end match.
It's now a penalty to Real Madrid! Vini Jr has drawn it, but then Donnarumma comes up big to stop the penalty. This is all over!
Ferland Mendy will leave the match with an injury as Fran Garcia enters while Savinho exits for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola looks to regroup in the second half of play.
ITS A FIRST HALF HAT TRICK FOR FEDE VALVERDE!!!! My word, what is happening today is a first career hat trick for the Uruguayan, and he's only needed 45 minutes to do it. Paging City, as this one may be over before it even gets started.
Chelsea can't cope with defending the Parisians, as after Palmer's chance is saved, Ousmane Dembele goes coast to coast, tying the Chelsea defense in knots before firing it home to give his team the lead yet again.
Fet sends Silva the wrong way, and Bodo takes the lead as their story could keep going in this tournament.
It has been all PSG in the early going, and Malo Gusto said, "hold on, I've got this", after being slotted in by Enzo Fernandez. The keeper will have wanted to do better there, but what a half so far.
Real Madrid strikes again, and Manchester City will have questions early. This time it's Valverde again, and Los Blancos are in control. There's a reason why they are the kings of Champions League play.
Talk about against the run of play as Valverde beats Donnarumma and Real Madrid are off and running in the 20th minute. Sometimes you just have to go route one, and Thibaut Courtois did just that.
They score the first goal of the late slate, and it's quite a strike from Bradley Barcola. That was unstoppable, with Barcola using the underside of the bar to knock his goal in as PSG nabs the early lead in only 10 minutes following a great cross from Ousmane Dembele.
After Joao Pedro misses. a big chance at one end of the pitch, PSG glides down to the other before Joao Neves tests keeper Filip Jorgensen from long range. This is a match where both teams will shoot from anywhere, so keepers have to be on high alert.
We've got three fixtures in the late slate of action, will any reach the highs of yesterday, where two games saw six or more goals scored?
It wasn't a pretty match by any means, but the advantage goes to Arsenal with the second leg in London. It's an unfortunate situation for a penalty near the end of the mathc but this is how Arsenal matches go. They grind you down, and it leads to mistakes that they profit from. Now Leverkusen will need to play an even tougher match in the second leg.
Stepping up to take the penlaty he squeezes it under the keeper and makes this match 1-1. With just stoppage time to go, is there time for a winner?
On a run into the box, Malik Tillman clips Noni Madueke, who goes down for a penalty. After review, the penalty stands and the Gunners will have a chance to go level in the match.
Kai Havertz comes off the bench in his return to Leverkusen as Arsenal try to bring the match level, while Malik Tillman also enters for Leverkusen with a chance to put the match out of reach.
Still no Kylian Mbappe in the attack as Brahim Diaz and Vinicius Junior will lead the line for Madrid.
Real Madrid starting XI: Thibaut Courtois, Ferland Mendy, Dean Huijsen, Antonio Rudiger, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fede Valverde, Arda Guler, Aurelien Tchouameni, Thiago Pitarch, Brahim Diaz, Vinicius Junior
Manchester City starting XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Nico O'Reilly, Marc Guehi, Ruben Dias, Abdukodir Khusanov, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Jeremy Doku, Antoine Semenyo, Savinho, Erling Haaland
It's Leverkusen right after the half, as a shot on target leads to a Leverkusen corner that Leverkusen drives home for the lead. It's now the first time in Champions League play this season that Arsenal have trailed. It's only fitting that the first goal of the match came from a corner kick, although not the team that anyone would've expected to score one.
Well, that was a half. Leverkusen will be happy with how things went, as they had chances to go ahead, but the longer that it stays close without the German side scoring, the more it favors Arsenal. They'll need to have a strong start to the second half at this rate, but good job containing the Arsenal attack.
It should be a fairly open question, how surprising it would be for Paris Saint-Germain to be beaten, given that Rennes, Sporting, Monaco and Paris FC have beaten the Champions League holders. They might not have even gotten this far if Monaco hadn't insisted on getting red cards at inopportune moments. There are heavy legs and tired minds in the PSG side thanks to the Club World Cup, though of course that is equally true of the team that beat them in that final. -- James Benge
So far there are only two shots on target, though 27 minutes played. Arsenal have the advantage in posesison but defense is ruling this tie as both teams look to figure each other out. It could be one where mistakes make the difference as Leverkusen are highly aware of the threat that set pieces can cause in this match.
Daylight saving time is still throwing me off with matches being an hour later than expected, but we have quite a match to kick us off with Arsenal travelling to face Bayer Leverkusen. One of the contenders to win the entire tournament, the Gunners will want to grab an advantage in the first leg of play, but Leverkusen's defense has been tough to break down as of late. Can Mikel Arteta's men take their opportunities to secure a result without Martin Odegaard?