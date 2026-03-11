Champions League scores: Live updates as Real Madrid vs. Manchester City, PSG vs. Chelsea headline Wednesday

After a wild Tuesday of Champions League action, it won't slow down as the first legs of the round of 16 continue with blockbuster matches all around. Arsenal look to win the Premier League title; their dreams of a quadruple take the trip to Germany to face Bayer Leverkusen in the early matchup.

Real Madrid and Manchester City will meet yet again after clashing in the league phase where City won back in December, but with Rodrygo out with an injury and Kylian Mbappe's involvement in the match in doubt with a knee injury, things could look a little different in this two-legged clash. There's a rematch of the FIFA Club World Cup final as well, with Chelsea travelling to face Paris Saint-Germain before Bodo/Glimt look aim to continue their underdog run. After toppling Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, and Inter, the Norwegians will now face a matchup that's closer to even with Sporting Club Portugal, but their mentality will remain the same.

It's a day where anything could happen, and we'll be with you through all the matches, so follow along for updates:

Champions League schedule

All times Eastern, all matches can be found on Paramount+