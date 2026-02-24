Half of the teams in the knockout stage have now booked their places in the Champions League round of 16 as Atletico Madrid, Newcastle United, Bayer Leverkusen, and Bodo/Glimt will enter Friday's draw to see their opposition in the next round. While Newcastle's tie was essentially determined in the first leg, there was more jeopardy on the line in the remaining fixtures with Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt booking their first-ever Champions League round of 16 berth following former Inter player Jens Petter Hauge taking advantage of Jan Sommer spilling the ball.

For Cristian Chivu and Inter, it's a disappointing result to say the least, and one that will be tough to bounce back from in Serie A play. Inter have arguably suffered the biggest upset in Champions League knockout history, and the Norwegian side will look forward to facing either Manchester City, who they've already beaten, or Sporting CP in the next stage.

Earlier, Alexander Soloroth took center stage with a hat trick to put Atletico Madrid through to the round of 16, where they'll face either Liverpool or Tottenham, but American Johnny Cardoso also had the deciding goal. As Cardoso pushes for regular playing time in Diego Simeone's side and a place at the World Cup with the United States men's national team, scoring screamers from outside the box will help with that.

Newcastle United, despite coming in with a five-goal lead on aggregate, wasted no time eliminating any chance of drama in their match with two goals in seven minutes of play from Sando Tonali and Joelinton. Qarabag made things interesting, scoring a few goals, but it was too little too late while Bayer Leverkusen held the line keep Olympiacos from scoring and professionaly see out their own passage to the round of 16.

Tuesday's Champions League scores

Atlético Madrid 4, Club Brugge 1 (7-4 Atlético Madrid on aggregate)

Bayer Leverkusen 0, Olympiacos 0 (2-0 Bayer Leverkusen on aggregate)

Inter 1, Bodo/Glimt 2 (5-2 Bodo/Glimt on aggregate)

Newcastle United 3, Qarabag 2 (9-3 Newcastle on aggregate)

Wednesday's Champions League schedule

