And just like that, another exciting week of UEFA Champions League action is here. I'm Pardeep Cattry with the latest as a group of European heavyweights look to book their spot in the last eight.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Monday, March 10

🇮🇹 Serie A: Lazio vs. Udiense, 3:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+. CBS Sports Golazo Network

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: West Ham vs. Newcastle, 4 p.m. ➡️ USA Network

Tuesday, March 11

🇪🇺 UCL: Barcelona vs. Benfica, 1:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: Liverpool vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 4 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🌎 CCC: Columbus Crew vs. LAFC, 8:30 p.m. ➡️ FS1

⚽ The Forward Line

❓ Can PSG mount a comeback at Liverpool?

Getty Images

The headlining act of Tuesday's Champions League action will be Paris Saint-Germain's trip to Liverpool, where the Reds hope to hang onto their thin one-goal lead from last week's first leg, despite getting outplayed by the French champions. The big question facing both teams: Was last week's game a fluke or a sign that a dramatic second leg is in store?

The jury's still out on Liverpool, to some degree. There's no question that they are amongst Europe's top teams and will likely have the trophy haul by season's end to prove it – they currently have a 15 point lead in the Premier League and are the favorites in Sunday's EFL Cup final against Newcastle United (you can catch the action only on Paramount+). Last week's trip to Paris, though, encapsulated a vulnerability that has quietly followed the Reds for the last few months. They are still winning at impressive rates, but their margins of victory are getting slimmer – they averaged 2.52 goals per game across all competitions before the new year and now sit at 2.1, and their goals against average jumped from 0.81 to 0.89. Their expected goals average has also slid from 2.32 per game to 2.01 as the consequences of fixture congestion come into play.

The differences in form are, of course, marginal and last week's game at PSG is an outlier compared to their other games this season, regardless of the result. PSG's ability to outplay Liverpool the way they did last week, outshooting them 27 to two and boasting 70.1% of the ball, is as much a signal that the Reds need to actually deliver on Tuesday as it is that the visitors have it in them to make the second leg equally as compelling as the first. PSG's first European season since Kylian Mbappe's departure has been complicated, but last week's first leg was a huge vote of confidence in Luis Enrique's vision for the youth-focused team. Ousmane Dembele's eight shots against Liverpool demonstrate that he's still in the middle of a terrific run of form, while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's five shots prove yet again that he was a great addition in January. If anyone can deliver the Champions League's biggest upset, it just might be a PSG team that aims to peak at the right time.

Sponsored by Paramount+



Paramount+

🔗 Midfield Link Play

🇩🇪 Leverkusen's uphill climb against Bayern gets harder

Getty Images

Bayer Leverkusen may have fully unraveled during the nightmarish second half of their 3-0 loss at Bayern Munich in the Champions League last week, but anyone who remembers seeing the word "Laterkusen" on their social media timelines over and over last year might have been reluctant to count out the Bundesliga champions at home this week.

Overcoming that three goal deficit, though, will be harder than they would like this week. Midfielder Florian Wirtz will miss the next several weeks with a ligament injury in his right knee, which he suffered in Saturday's loss to Werder Bremen after coming on at halftime, but playing just 14 minutes. The 21-year-old has easily been one of Leverkusen's most impactful players with 15 goals and 12 assists across all competitions, and only four players have played more minutes than he has this season.

Where exactly manager Xabi Alonso goes from here is a big question, especially since his team has to complete the unlikely task of coming back from a three goal deficit. Bayern's own deficiencies in defense might help matters – Vincent Kompany's side have just three clean sheets in 11 Champions League games this season, and are coming off a surprise 3-2 defeat to Bochum over the weekend. Pulling off the upset without Wirtz is going to be a tall task, though Alonso is also choosing to frame it as an opportunity to demonstrate something new about Leverkusen.

Alonso: "I'm very sorry for Flo, especially since he was in a top moment. But now is a good moment to show that we are a complete team and that we can win without him. [It's important] for him that we continue in the Champions League, so that he can play Champions League again this season. There's no bigger test than tomorrow without Flo."

🔗 Top Stories

🇪🇺 UCL preview: Ahead of second leg action in the Champions League round of 16, here's a look at which teams should be most worried about being knocked out of the competition.

⚫🔴 Pulisic scores again: The USMNT's Christian Pulisic nabbed two crucial goals in AC Milan's 3-2 win over Lecce.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 United, Arsenal tie: Arsenal came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw at Manchester United on Sunday, with Declan Rice scoring the equalizer during an impressive individual outing.

🔵 Bay FC under investigation: Bay FC representatives told CBS Sports that Albertin Montoya will stay on as the head coach despite being the subject of an NWSL investigation after two different complaints came in accusing him of fostering a toxic workplace.

🇺🇸🇲🇽 2031 WWC bid still on: Sources told CBS Sports that the U.S. and Mexico will still jointly bid to host the 2031 Women's World Cup, even though U.S. Soccer left Mexico out of a brief statement last week re-establishing their intent.

⚽ Must-see goal: Vinicius Junior added another stellar goal to his growing tally, this time with an impressive solo effort in Real Madrid's win over Rayo Vallecano.

🔴🔵 Barcelona game postponed: Barcelona's game against Osasuna was postponed after the sudden death of the team doctor, Carles Minarro Garcia.

💰 The Back Line

💵 Best bets

Premier League: West Ham United vs. Newcastle United, Monday, 4 p.m.

💰 THE PICK: Alexander Isak to score (+125) – Sitting five points behind fourth place Chelsea, Newcastle United are still chasing a spot in the top four and could use the three points, which makes Monday's game against relegation contenders West Ham United a favorable matchup. Expect Newcastle to call upon their stars in a game as crucial as this one, most notably Alexander Isak. The Sweden international is as obvious a pick to score as any since he already has 22 goals this season, including three in his last two games.

For more picks, predictions, expert tips and the latest betting news, don't miss out on CBSSports.com's betting home page.

📺 What's on CBS Sports Golazo Network



Paramount+

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it help fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.

3️⃣ Attacking Third (Monday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. And don't miss Wednesday live streams on YouTube at 11 a.m. ET.

⚽ Call it What You Want (Monday and Thursday): A weekly podcast where Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the beautiful game in the United States. You can catch the show streaming live on YouTube every Monday at 1 p.m. ET and Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.

📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.