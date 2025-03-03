Hello! The UEFA Champions League returns with the first batch of round of 16 matchups, perhaps most notably with the latest edition of the Madrid derby on Tuesday. I'm Pardeep Cattry with an update to start your week.

After a series of tough tasks to open their UEFA Champions League campaign, the road to the final in Munich is not getting any easier for Real Madrid. The reigning champions will have to face their in-form crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid in the round of 16, setting up for a tie in which, once again, Los Blancos will have to prove their worth as a contender for the title.

Inconsistency has been a theme of their season, the latest example coming in 2-1 loss to Real Betis over the weekend. Real Madrid were outplayed in a game that titled La Liga's title race in Barcelona's favor, with Carlo Ancelotti's side now trailing their rivals by three points. Ancelotti, though, rotated through his team over the weekend, with Chuck Booth noting that decision as an admission of sorts that their upcoming clashes with Atletico might be more consequential over the course of their season than their loss to Betis.

Booth: "This match won't define their season which is why Ancelotti was able to rotate in this match. It becomes an issue if they aren't able to get past Atleti and lose La Liga by a single-digit points margin, but those aren't things that should concern Ancelotti at this stage of the season. His term has been able to defy the odds time and time again to win competitions, and until his Galacticos falter in big moments, there's no reason to doubt his decision-making in moments like this. That's the benefit of the doubt that winning all trophies in your path can afford a manager, but if he's met with a poor performance in the round of 16, that tenor could quickly shift."

Real Madrid's success last year was built on finding a way to survive less-than-ideal performances, a habit that has only returned sporadically this season. They have a surprisingly underwhelming record against their other title contenders in La Liga including Atletico, who they have been unable to beat in two meetings so far this season. Those results are partly a testament to Atletico's current form, which sees them one point behind Barcelona in La Liga and allowed them to finish in the top eight of the Champions League's league phase. This group has found a way to revitalize manager Diego Simeone's style and score a healthy number of goals along the way, with Julian Alvarez, Antoine Griezmann and Alexander Sorloth scoring 13 goals each so far this season.

This round of 16, then, is as classic as they come – not only are these two talented sides that are good enough to make a deep run, but a statement will be made one way or another about two aspirational teams' bonafides as the chase for trophy gets well and truly underway. Plus, the regional rivalry only adds to the intrigue.

Mapping out the road to Munich

Real Madrid and Atletico are not the only European heavyweights plotting deep runs in the competition. WIth just 16 teams left and the bracket set, the round of 16 will offer a real glimpse at which teams are true contenders for the Champions League title – and which ones have a ways to go.

While the Madrid teams will snatch the spotlight on Tuesday, Arsenal will also be worth keeping an eye on as they target a strong first leg against PSV. The Gunners are the heavy favorites to advance and may not have a chance to make a statement like the winner in a more competitive tie might, but the Champions League has become the biggest trophy-winning opportunity for a team who had high hopes at the start of the season, but have convincingly inched closer to a title.

Another batch of top teams begin their round of 16 ties on Wednesday, with Barcelona traveling to Benfica and Liverpool visiting Paris Saint-Germain. The Reds' clash with the French champions is intriguing in its own right considering PSG's stature, but a youth-focused squad are undoubtedly the underdogs against a Liverpool team that boast Mohamed Salah as he continues a record-breaking season. Barcelona will also be the favorites against Benfica, though it will be worth watching that game to see if there's a repeat of the wild 5-4 win Hansi Flick's side picked up on Matchday 7.

Perhaps the most noteworthy game on Wednesday, though, will take place in Germany, where Bayern Munich will take on regional foes Bayer Leverkusen. Bayern may be eight points ahead of Leverkusen in Bundesliga play, but the six time Champions League winners enter this round of 16 with plenty of question marks. They clearly do not look like the perennial contenders they have been throughout their history and were particularly vulnerable in their knockout phase playoffs tie against Celtic and the league game with Leverkusen that was sandwiched in the middle.

A bit like Real Madrid, Bayern will have a chance to prove that they are better than this season's struggles suggest they are. It helps to have the ever-reliable goalscorer Harry Kane back after he left the second leg against Celtic with a minor injury, but a complete performance from manager Vincent Kompany and his players will likely be necessary to combat Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen, who have found their groove after some early season issues.

🏆 FA Cup results: Reigning champions Manchester United exited the competition after losing to Fulham on penalties, while Manchester City are the only traditional heavy-hitters left as the quarterfinals come up next.

🩹 Mateta update: Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta is conscious after suffering a tackle to the head in their FA Cup win over Millwall.

🔴 Exodus at United?: Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim suggested exits are coming when the summer transfer window opens, with a long list of names potentially on the move as the team attempts yet another rebuild.

⚫🔴 Milan lose again: AC Milan fans protested their American owners ahead of their 2-1 loss to Lazio on Sunday, a game in which Christian Pulisic played despite carrying a small injury for about a month.

🔵🔴 Barcelona lead La Liga: Barcelona beat a 10-man Real Sociedad 4-0 on Sunday, taking them top of La Liga by one point.

🇮🇹 Napoli, Inter draw: Napoli rescued a late point in a 1-1 draw with Inter, maintaining their one point lead atop of Serie A in the process.

🇺🇸🇲🇽 Richy Ledezma watch: Here's what you need to know about Richy Ledezman, who could make a switch from the U.S. to Mexico after contact from El Tri.

🎂 MLS at 30: As MLS' 30th season gets underway, here's a look at the changes the league has made to add more star power – and more up-and-coming talent.

FA Cup: Nottingham Forest vs. Ipswich Town, Monday, 3 p.m.

💰 THE PICK: Nottingham Forest to win 2-0 (+750) – A battle between the third place Premier League team and the 18th place side favors the former, so expect them to come out with the win on Monday. Forest are not necessarily a high-scoring side, but expect them to come out with a couple of goals against a defensively vulnerable Ipswich, especially as they target a deep run in a wide-open FA Cup field.

💰 – A battle between the third place Premier League team and the 18th place side favors the former, so expect them to come out with the win on Monday. Forest are not necessarily a high-scoring side, but expect them to come out with a couple of goals against a defensively vulnerable Ipswich, especially as they target a deep run in a wide-open FA Cup field. UEFA Champions League: Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa, Tuesday, 12:45 p.m.

💰 THE PICK: Ollie Watkins to score (+200) – Club Brugge may have surprised with a spot in the round of 16, but this tie is arguably Aston Villa's tie to lose. Expect them to lean heavily on Ollie Watkins, who has 13 goals this season and leads the team's goalscoring charts in all competitions.

