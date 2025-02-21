Happy Friday! Between the UEFA Champions League draw and the USWNT's first games of 2025, there's much to discuss as a busy weekend begins. I'm Pardeep Cattry with the latest.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, Feb. 21

🌍 Women's Nations League: Spain vs. Belgium, 12:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Leicester vs. Brentford, 3 p.m. ➡️ USA Network

Saturday, Feb. 22

🇮🇹 Serie A: Torino vs. AC Milan, 12 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ➡️ NBC

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 La Liga: Las Palmas vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m. ➡️ ESPN+

🇺🇸 MLS: LAFC vs. Minnesota United, 4:30 p.m. ➡️ Fox, Apple TV+

Sunday, Feb. 23

🇪🇸 La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Girona, 10:15 a.m. ➡️ ESPN+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Manchester City vs. Liverpool, 11:30 p.m. ➡️ Peacock

🇮🇹 Serie A: Cagliari vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🌎 SBC: USWNT vs. Australia, 5 p.m. ➡️ TBS

🇺🇸 MLS: LA Galaxy vs. San Diego, 7 p.m. ➡️ Apple TV+

⚽ The Forward Line

🇪🇺 Champions League draw

The last Champions League draw of the season was held Friday morning, finalizing not only the round of 16 matchups but also the bracket for the remaining 16 teams of the tournament. There will be no shortage of marquee matchups when the action resumes on March 6. Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will face off in a two-legged Madrid Derby and Germany's top two teams Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen will also be pitted against each other. But, the biggest matchup is Liverpool vs. PSG with two potential title contenders drawn together. The big winners of the draw might be Barcelona, who face Benfica in the round of 16 with either Lille or Borussia Dortmund on the horizon in the quarterfinals. Additionally, Barcelona are on one side of the bracket while all three Premier League teams, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Liverpool, as well as the two other Spanish sides are on the other. Check out all of the round of 16 matchups below.

Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa

Borussia Dortmund vs. Lille

Real Madrid vs. Atletico de Madrid

Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen

PSV vs. Arsenal

Feyenoord vs. Inter

PSG vs. Liverpool

Benfica vs. FC Barcelona

As for the Europa League, Manchester United will be facing Real Sociedad while Tottenham get AZ as the two sides continue to pursue the last piece of silverware available to them this season. You can check out all the round of 16 matchups here.

Viktoria Plzen vs. Lazio

Ajax vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Real Sociedad vs. Manchester United

Fenerbahce vs. Rangers

Bodo Glimt vs. Olympiacos

AZ vs. Tottenham

FCSB vs. Lyon

AS Roma vs. Athletic Club

Sponsored by Paramount+



Paramount+

🔗 Midfield Link Play

🇺🇸 New-look USWNT start 2025 on a high

Getty Images

The U.S. women's national team began the new year in fashion with a 2-0 win over Colombia on Thursday in the SheBelieves Cup, with a batch of fresh faces using the game to make a case for themselves as head coach Emma Hayes continues to expand the player pool.

Catarina Macario and Ally Sentnor scored goals on each side of the halftime break to ensure the USWNT would come out with the win, marking major occasions for both of them. The goal headlined a triumphant return to the national team for the 25-year-old Macario, who played just her second USWNT game in three years after dealing with an ACL tear and other injury woes, missing the 2023 Women's World Cup and 2024 Olympic Games as a result. Thursday's game offered a quick reminder as to why Macario is one of the most exciting players in the USWNT's player pool – she's versatile, boasting impressive service and a knack for goal that could make her an essential attacking option for Hayes' side in the years to come, fitness permitting.

Sentnor, meanwhile, made the most of an opportunity afforded to her in the absence of the "triple espresso" – Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson and Sophia Wilson. The reigning U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year scored her first goal at the senior level with a rocket from distance, but was very dynamic in the second half and could have added a few more goals to her tally.

Perhaps the biggest standout of the game, though, was Lily Yohannes, the 17-year-old who chose to represent the U.S. over the Netherlands last fall. She bossed the midfield in her first international start, partnering well with fellow starters Macario and Yazmeen Ryan and demonstrating why she's the most promising young player on the national team. Thursday's midfield outing was as good as it gets in these circumstances, and was arguably the USWNT's best performance in the center of the park after years of imbalance.

Hayes is treating the SheBelieves Cup, as well as the next few months, as a fact-finding mission of sorts, offering a wide range of players chances to prove their worth as she fleshes out the player pool ahead of the 2027 Women's World Cup. As a result, she may go with a different look on Sunday when they face Australia at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

🔗 Top Stories

🇺🇸 MLS is back: Ahead of the start of the 2025 MLS season, here are the top contenders for MLS Cup and 10 questions for a pivotal campaign.

⚖️ Rubiales found guilty: Ex-Spain federation president Luis Rubiales was found guilty of sexually assaulting Jenni Hermoso when he forcibly kissed her at the 2023 Women's World Cup final.

🔴⚫ Pulisic downplays tension: USMNT star Christian Pulisic responded to reports that there's a rift between him and AC Milan manager Sergio Concecao, saying that he has not asked to leave the club.

🇪🇸 Mbappe in Madrid: After playing a crucial role in Real Madrid's Champions League win over Manchester City, Kylian Mbappe talked about settling into life in the Spanish capital and his aspirations of accomplishing big things there.

🔵 Napoli's rise: Here's how Antonio Conte created a title contender in Napoli, who currently boast a two point lead over Inter in Serie A.

👋 Until next time: Here's a look back at the Champions League teams who didn't make it to the last 16, including a batch of Italian clubs and a Manchester City team in need of a rebuild.

🏒⚽ CNL preview: With the Concacaf Nations League a month away, the competition offers a chance to bring the U.S. and Canada's fierce hockey rivalry to soccer.

⛰️ Denver's name: The NWSL's incoming expansion team in Denver is allowing fans to vote on their name ahead of their 2026 debut.

❄️ Messi braves the cold: Lionel Messi scored in the coldest game of his career in Inter Miami's win at Sporting Kansas City – and then reportedly fielded a request from a referee to trade jerseys.

💰 Giroud home burglary: The home of LAFC's Olivier Giroud was burglarized earlier this month, with the thieves taking around $500,000 worth of goods during the incident.

🆕 USL's new venture: USL president Paul McDonagh popped into Morning Footy to talk the organization's new division one league, competing with MLS and the interest in introducing promotion and relegation.

💰 The Back Line

💵 Best bets

MLS: LA Galaxy vs. San Diego FC, Sunday, 7 p.m.

💰 THE PICK: LA Galaxy to win 2-1 (+750) – A matchup between the reigning MLS Cup winners and an expansion team playing their first-ever game seems like a mismatch, so the edge naturally is with the Galaxy. This game might be a bit more even than one might expect, though, considering the Galaxy's outgoings forced by salary cap compliance and the fact that San Diego's designated player, Hirving Lozano, will undoubtedly be eager to make an impact.

💰 – A matchup between the reigning MLS Cup winners and an expansion team playing their first-ever game seems like a mismatch, so the edge naturally is with the Galaxy. This game might be a bit more even than one might expect, though, considering the Galaxy's outgoings forced by salary cap compliance and the fact that San Diego's designated player, Hirving Lozano, will undoubtedly be eager to make an impact. MLS: MLS Cup champion

💰 THE PICK: LAFC to win MLS Cup (+600) – A wager on Inter Miami is perhaps the easiest way to go, but they certainly will not be the only contenders in the mix by year's end. LAFC could be amongst those teams considering their strong 2024, when they finished top of the Western Conference, and most of that key members of that team are back for another year.

For more picks, predictions, expert tips and the latest betting news, don't miss out on CBSSports.com's betting home page.

📺 What's on CBS Sports Golazo Network



Paramount+

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it help fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.

3️⃣ Attacking Third (Monday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. And don't miss Wednesday live streams on YouTube at 11 a.m. ET.

⚽ Call it What You Want (Monday and Thursday): A weekly podcast where Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the beautiful game in the United States. You can catch the show streaming live on YouTube every Monday at 1 p.m. ET and Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.

📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.