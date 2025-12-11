Champions League Matchday 6 has come to a close, and every spot in the league phase is still up for grabs. Only five teams have clinched their places in the knockout stage, but none have clinched their place in the top eight. Arsenal, Bayern, PSG, City, and Atalanta are through no matter what happens, but with two match days remaining, no team has been eliminated from knockout stage contention either.

Let's take a look where each team stands:

Arsenal

Points: 18

18 Remaining games: Inter (a), Kairat (h)

Inter (a), Kairat (h) Can make the top eight with: A win or a draw in their remaining two matches.

A win or a draw in their remaining two matches. Can make knockouts with: Arsenal have clinched a place in the top 24.

Bayern Munich

Points: 15

15 Remaining games: Union Saint-Gilloise (h), PSV (a)

Union Saint-Gilloise (h), PSV (a) Can make the top eight with: A win in their remaining two matches.

A win in their remaining two matches. Can make knockouts with: Bayern have clinched a place in the top 24.

Paris Saint-Germain

Points: 13

13 Remaining games: Sporting CP (a), Newcastle United (h)

Sporting CP (a), Newcastle United (h) Can make the top eight with: A win and at least a draw in their remaining two matches.

A win and at least a draw in their remaining two matches. Can make knockouts with: PSG have clinched a place in the top 24.

Manchester City

Points: 13

13 Remaining games: Bodo/Glimt (a), Galatasaray (h)

Bodo/Glimt (a), Galatasaray (h) Can make the top eight with: A win and at least a draw in their remaining two matches.

A win and at least a draw in their remaining two matches. Can make knockouts with: Manchester City have clinched a place in the top 24.

Atalanta

Points: 13

13 Remaining games: Athletic Club (h), Union Saint-Gilloise (a)

Athletic Club (h), Union Saint-Gilloise (a) Can make the top eight with: A win and at least a draw in their remaining two matches.

A win and at least a draw in their remaining two matches. Can make knockouts with: Atalanta have clinched a place in the top 24.

Inter

Points: 12

12 Remaining games: Arsenal (a), Dortmund (h)

Arsenal (a), Dortmund (h) Can make the top eight with: Wins in their final two matches.

Wins in their final two matches. Can make knockouts with: At least three points in their final two matches.

Real Madrid

Points: 12

12 Remaining games: Monaco (h), Benfica (a)

Monaco (h), Benfica (a) Can make the top eight with: Wins in their final two matches.

Wins in their final two matches. Can make knockouts with: At least three points in their final two matches.

Atletico Madrid

Points: 12

12 Remaining games: Galatasaray (h), Bodo/Gimt (a)

Galatasaray (h), Bodo/Gimt (a) Can make the top eight with: Wins in their final two matches.

Wins in their final two matches. Can make knockouts with: At least three points in their final two matches.

Liverpool

Points: 12

12 Remaining games: Marseille (a), Qarabag (h)

Marseille (a), Qarabag (h) Can make the top eight with: Wins in their final two matches.

Wins in their final two matches. Can make knockouts with: At least three points in their final two matches.

Borussia Dortmund

Points: 11

11 Remaining games: Tottenham (a), Inter (h)

Tottenham (a), Inter (h) Can make the top eight with: Bettering the results of at least two teams placed ahead of them.

Bettering the results of at least two teams placed ahead of them. Can make knockouts with: A win in their remaining two matches.

Tottenham

Points: 11

11 Remaining games: Borussia Dortmund (h), Eintracht Frankfurt (a)

Borussia Dortmund (h), Eintracht Frankfurt (a) Can make the top eight with: Bettering the results of at least two teams placed ahead of them.

Bettering the results of at least two teams placed ahead of them. Can make knockouts with: A win in their remaining two matches.

Newcastle United

Points: 10

10 Remaining games: PSV (h), PSG (a)

PSV (h), PSG (a) Can make the top eight with: bettering the results of at least five teams placed ahead of them.

bettering the results of at least five teams placed ahead of them. Can make knockouts with: Securing at least four points in their final two matches.

Chelsea

Points: 10

10 Remaining games: Pafos (h), Napoli (a)

Pafos (h), Napoli (a) Can make the top eight with: bettering the results of at least five teams placed ahead of them.

bettering the results of at least five teams placed ahead of them. Can make knockouts with: Securing at least four points in their final two matches.

Sporting CP

Points: 10

10 Remaining games: PSG (h), Athletic Club (a)

PSG (h), Athletic Club (a) Can make the top eight with: bettering the results of at least five teams placed ahead of them.

bettering the results of at least five teams placed ahead of them. Can make knockouts with: Securing at least three points in their final two matches.

Barcelona

Points: 10

10 Remaining games: Slavia Praha (a), Copenhagen (h)

Slavia Praha (a), Copenhagen (h) Can make the top eight with: bettering the results of at least five teams placed ahead of them.

bettering the results of at least five teams placed ahead of them. Can make knockouts with: Securing at least three points in their final two matches.

Marseille

Points: Nine

Nine Remaining games: Liverpool (h), Club Brugge (a)

Liverpool (h), Club Brugge (a) Can make the top eight with: Bettering the results of nine teams ahead of them.

Bettering the results of nine teams ahead of them. Can make knockouts with: Securing at least four points in their final two matches.

Juventus

Points: Nine

Nine Remaining games: Benfica (h), Monaco (a)

Benfica (h), Monaco (a) Can make the top eight with: Bettering the results of nine teams ahead of them.

Bettering the results of nine teams ahead of them. Can make knockouts with: Securing at least four points in their final two matches.

Galatasaray

Points: Nine

Nine Remaining games: Atletico Madrid (h), Manchester City (a)

Atletico Madrid (h), Manchester City (a) Can make the top eight with: Bettering the results of nine teams ahead of them.

Bettering the results of nine teams ahead of them. Can make knockouts with: Securing at least four points in their final two matches.

Monaco

Points: Nine

Nine Remaining games: Real Madrid (a), Juventus (a)

Real Madrid (a), Juventus (a) Can make the top eight with: Bettering the results of nine teams ahead of them.

Bettering the results of nine teams ahead of them. Can make knockouts with: Securing at least four points in their final two matches.

Bayer Leverkusen

Points: Nine

Nine Remaining games: Olympiacos (a), Villarreal (h)

Olympiacos (a), Villarreal (h) Can make the top eight with: Bettering the results of nine teams ahead of them.

Bettering the results of nine teams ahead of them. Can make knockouts with: Securing at least four points in their final two matches.

PSV

Points: Eight

Eight Remaining games: Newcastle United (a), Bayern Munich (h)

Newcastle United (a), Bayern Munich (h) Can make the top eight with: A lot of help, bettering the results of 10 teams placed ahead of them.

A lot of help, bettering the results of 10 teams placed ahead of them. Can make knockouts with: Two wins in their remaining two matches.

Qarabag

Points: Seven

Seven Remaining games: Eintracht Frankfurt (h), Liverpool (a)

Eintracht Frankfurt (h), Liverpool (a) Can make knockouts with: Two wins in their remaining two matches.

Two wins in their remaining two matches. Eliminated with: Securing one point or less in their remaining two matches while a team behind them betters their results.

Napoli

Points: Seven

Seven Remaining games: Copenhagen (a), Chelsea (h)

Copenhagen (a), Chelsea (h) Can make knockouts with: Two wins in their remaining two matches.

Two wins in their remaining two matches. Eliminated with: Securing one point or less in their remaining two matches while a team behind them betters their results.

Copenhagen

Points: Seven

Seven Remaining games: Napoli (h), Barcelona (a)

Napoli (h), Barcelona (a) Can make knockouts with: Two wins in their remaining two matches.

Two wins in their remaining two matches. Eliminated with: Securing one point or less in their remaining two matches while a team behind them betters their results.

Benfica

Points: Six

Six Remaining games: Juventus (a), Real Madrid (h)

Juventus (a), Real Madrid (h) Can make knockouts with: Bettering the results of one team ahead of them.

Bettering the results of one team ahead of them. Eliminated with: Failing to pick up a point in their remaining two matches.

Pafos

Points: Six

Six Remaining games: Chelsea (a), Slavia Praha (h)

Chelsea (a), Slavia Praha (h) Can make knockouts with: Bettering the results of one team ahead of them.

Bettering the results of one team ahead of them. Eliminated with: Failing to pick up a point in their remaining two matches.

Union Saint-Gilloise

Points: Six

Six Remaining games: Bayern Munich (a), Atalanta (h)

Bayern Munich (a), Atalanta (h) Can make knockouts with: Bettering the results of one team ahead of them.

Bettering the results of one team ahead of them. Eliminated with: Failing to pick up a point in their remaining two matches.

Athletic Club

Points: Five

Five Remaining games: Atalanta (a), Sporting CP (h)

Atalanta (a), Sporting CP (h) Can make knockouts with: Securing at least two points while bettering the results of four teams ahead of them.

Securing at least two points while bettering the results of four teams ahead of them. Eliminated with: Failing to secure at least two points in their last two matches, while also not getting help elsewhere.

Olympiacos

Points: Five

Five Remaining games: Bayer Leverkusen (h), Ajax (a)

Bayer Leverkusen (h), Ajax (a) Can make knockouts with: Securing at least two points while bettering the results of four teams ahead of them.

Securing at least two points while bettering the results of four teams ahead of them. Eliminated with: Failing to secure at least two points in their last two matches, while also not getting help elsewhere.

EIntrach Frankfurt

Points: Four

Four Remaining games: Qarabag (a), Tottenham (h)

Qarabag (a), Tottenham (h) Can make knockouts with: Winning at least one remaining match while bettering the results of five teams ahead of them.

Winning at least one remaining match while bettering the results of five teams ahead of them. Eliminated with: Failing to secure at least three points in their last two matches, while also not getting help elsewhere.

Club Brugge

Points: Four

Four Remaining games: Kairat Almaty (a), Marseille (h)

Kairat Almaty (a), Marseille (h) Can make knockouts with: Winning at least one remaining match while bettering the results of five teams ahead of them.

Winning at least one remaining match while bettering the results of five teams ahead of them. Eliminated with: Failing to secure at least three points in their last two matches, while also not getting help elsewhere.

Bodo/Glimt

Points: Three

Three Remaining games: Manchester City (h), Atletico Madrid (a)

Manchester City (h), Atletico Madrid (a) Can make knockouts with: Winning their remaining games while bettering the results of eight teams ahead of them.

Winning their remaining games while bettering the results of eight teams ahead of them. Eliminated with: Dropping any points in their remaining matches.

Slavia Prague

Points: Three

Three Remaining games: Barcelona (h), Pafos (a)

Barcelona (h), Pafos (a) Can make knockouts with: Winning their remaining games while bettering the results of eight teams ahead of them.

Winning their remaining games while bettering the results of eight teams ahead of them. Eliminated with: Dropping any points in their remaining matches.

Ajax

Points: Three

Three Remaining games: Villarreal (a), Olympiacos (h)

Villarreal (a), Olympiacos (h) Can make knockouts with: Winning their remaining games while bettering the results of eight teams ahead of them.

Winning their remaining games while bettering the results of eight teams ahead of them. Eliminated with: Dropping any points in their remaining matches.

Villarreal

Points: One

One Remaining games: Ajax (h), Bayer Leverkusen (a)

Ajax (h), Bayer Leverkusen (a) Can make knockouts with: Winning their remaining games while 11 teams ahead of them fail to pick up points.

Winning their remaining games while 11 teams ahead of them fail to pick up points. Eliminated with: Dropping any points in their remaining matches.

Kairat Almaty