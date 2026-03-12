The first legs of the round of 16 have come to an end, and some teams will feel much better about how things look heading into the second legs next week (you can catch all the action on Paramount+). Atalanta have the toughest road trailing by five goals after the first match of action vs. Bayern Munich, while a whopping four teams, three of which are from the Premier League, face three-goal deficits. That doesn't mean that there won't be drama in next week's action, but an early goal could put plenty of matches out of sight as only four teams in history have come back from trailing by four goals in the knockout stage.

If any of the games are level on aggregate at the end of regulation, they will go to two 15-minute periods of extra time before a penalty shootout if they are still level. But let's take a look at the upcoming schedule and what each team needs to advance to the next round.

Knockout stage schedule

All times Eastern, and all matches can be found on Paramount+

Tuesday, March 17

Sporting CP vs. Bodo/Glimt, 1:45 p.m.

Chelsea vs. PSG, 4 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid, 4 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18

Barcelona vs. Newcastle United, 1:45 p.m.

Tottenham vs. Atletico Madrid, 4 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Galatasaray, 4 p.m.

Bayern Munich vs. Atalanta, 4 p.m.

Sporting CP vs. Bodo/Glimt

First leg score: Bodo/Glimt 3, Sporting CP 0

Bodo/Glimt 3, Sporting CP 0 Sporting CP will advance if: They win by four or more goals.

They win by four or more goals. Bodo/Glimt will advance if: They avoid a four-goal defeat.

They avoid a four-goal defeat. The tie goes to extra time: If Sporting win by three goals.

Chelsea vs. PSG

First leg score: PSG 5, Chelsea 2

PSG 5, Chelsea 2 Chelsea will advance if: They win by four or more goals.

They win by four or more goals. PSG will advance if: They avoid a four-goal defeat.

They avoid a four-goal defeat. The tie goes to extra time: If Chelsea wins by three goals.

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid

First leg score: Real Madrid 3, Manchester City 0

Real Madrid 3, Manchester City 0 Manchester City will advance if: They win by four or more goals.

They win by four or more goals. Real Madrid will advance if: They avoid a four-goal defeat.

They avoid a four-goal defeat. The tie goes to extra time: If Man City win by three goals.

Arsenal vs. Bayer Leverkusen

First leg score: Arsenal 1, Bayer Leverkusen 1

Arsenal 1, Bayer Leverkusen 1 Who goes through? The winner of this tie will advance to the final eight.

The winner of this tie will advance to the final eight. What if they tie? A draw will see the tie go to extra time/penalties.

Barcelona vs. Newcastle United

First leg score: Barcelona 1, Newcastle United 1

Barcelona 1, Newcastle United 1 Who goes through? The winner of this tie will advance to the final eight.

The winner of this tie will advance to the final eight. What if they tie? A draw will see the tie go to extra time/penalties.

Tottenham vs. Atletico Madrid

First leg score : Atletico Madrid 5, Tottenham 2

: Atletico Madrid 5, Tottenham 2 Tottenham will advance if: They win by four or more goals.

They win by four or more goals. Atletico Madrid will advance if: They avoid a four-goal defeat.

They avoid a four-goal defeat. The tie goes to extra time: If Tottenham win by three goals.

Liverpool vs. Galatasaray

First leg score: Galatasaray 1, Liverpool 0

Galatasaray 1, Liverpool 0 Liverpool will advance if: They win by two or more goals.

They win by two or more goals. Galatasaray will advance if: They avoid defeat.

They avoid defeat. The tie goes to extra time: If Liverpool win by one goal.

Bayern Munich vs. Atalanta