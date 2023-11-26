It's officially the business end of the UEFA Champions League group stage, and with two games to go and with only six teams through to the round of 16, a lot is on the line on Matchday 5.

The likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal could book their tickets to the next round with a game to spare, while others like Newcastle United and Sevilla face elimination from the Champions League if results do not go their way this week. Teams like Union Berlin and Antwerp, meanwhile, could also miss out on a spot in the Europa League knockout round playoffs by ensuring they finish dead last in their respective groups.

As always, you can watch the Champions League on Paramount+.

Here's a look at the knockout round scenarios that will set up for a dramatic conclusion to the Champions League group stage.

Group A

Bayern Munich (12 points): Qualified for the round of 16; Can clinch first place with a win or draw against Copenhagen.

Qualified for the round of 16; Can clinch first place with a win or draw against Copenhagen. Copenhagen (4 points): Cannot qualify for the round of 16 or be eliminated on Matchday 5.

Cannot qualify for the round of 16 or be eliminated on Matchday 5. Galatasaray (4 points): Cannot qualify for the round of 16 or be eliminated on Matchday 5.

Cannot qualify for the round of 16 or be eliminated on Matchday 5. Manchester United (3 points): Cannot qualify for the round of 16 or be eliminated on Matchday 5.

Group B

Arsenal (nine points): Guaranteed at least a berth in the Europa League knockout round playoffs; Can qualify for the Champions League round of 16 with a win or draw against Lens; Can clinch first place with a win against Lens.

Guaranteed at least a berth in the Europa League knockout round playoffs; Can qualify for the Champions League round of 16 with a win or draw against Lens; Can clinch first place with a win against Lens. PSV (five points): Cannot qualify for the round of 16 or be eliminated on Matchday 5.

Cannot qualify for the round of 16 or be eliminated on Matchday 5. Lens (five points): Cannot qualify for the round of 16 or be eliminated on Matchday 5.

Cannot qualify for the round of 16 or be eliminated on Matchday 5. Sevilla (two points): Will be eliminated from the Champions League with a loss against PSV; Will not qualify for the Europa League knockout round playoffs with a win against PSV plus a Lens win against Arsenal.

Group C

Real Madrid (12 points): Qualified for the round of 16; Can clinch first place with a win or draw against Napoli.

Qualified for the round of 16; Can clinch first place with a win or draw against Napoli. Napoli (seven points): Guaranteed at least a berth in the Europa League knockout round playoffs; Can qualify for the round of 16 with a win against Real Madrid.

Guaranteed at least a berth in the Europa League knockout round playoffs; Can qualify for the round of 16 with a win against Real Madrid. Braga (three points): Will be eliminated from the Champions League with a Napoli win over Real Madrid.

Will be eliminated from the Champions League with a Napoli win over Real Madrid. Union Berlin (one point): Eliminated from the Champions League; Will not qualify for the Europa League knockout round playoffs with a loss against Braga.

Group D

Real Sociedad (10 points): Qualified for the round of 16; Cannot clinch first place on Matchday 5.

Qualified for the round of 16; Cannot clinch first place on Matchday 5. Inter (10 points): Qualified for the round of 16; Cannot clinch first place on Matchday 5.

Qualified for the round of 16; Cannot clinch first place on Matchday 5. RB Salzburg (three points): Eliminated from the Champions League; Can qualify for the Europa League knockout round playoffs with a win against Real Sociedad plus a Benfica draw or loss against Inter or a draw against Real Sociedad plus a Benfica loss against Inter.

Eliminated from the Champions League; Can qualify for the Europa League knockout round playoffs with a win against Real Sociedad plus a draw or loss against Inter or a draw against Real Sociedad plus a Benfica loss against Inter. Benfica (zero points): Eliminated from the Champions League; Will not qualify for the Europa League knockout round playoffs with a loss against Inter plus a RB Salzburg win or draw against Real Sociedad.

Group E

Atletico Madrid (eight points): Guaranteed at least a berth in the Europa League knockout round playoffs; Can qualify for the round of 16 with a win against Feyenoord.

Guaranteed at least a berth in the Europa League knockout round playoffs; Can qualify for the round of 16 with a win against Feyenoord. Lazio (seven points) : Can qualify for the round of 16 with a win against Celtic plus an Atletico Madrid win against Feyenoord.

Can qualify for the round of 16 with a win against Celtic plus an Atletico Madrid win against Feyenoord. Feyenoord (six points): Cannot qualify for the round of 16 or be eliminated on Matchday 5.

Cannot qualify for the round of 16 or be eliminated on Matchday 5. Celtic (one point): Will be eliminated from the Champions League and Europa League knockout rounds with a draw or loss against Lazio or a win against Lazio plus a Feyenoord win or draw against Atletico Madrid.

Group F

Borussia Dortmund (seven points): Can qualify for the round of 16 with a win against AC Milan.

Can qualify for the round of 16 with a win against AC Milan. Paris Saint-Germain (six points): Can qualify for the round of 16 with a win against Newcastle United plus a Borussia Dortmund win against AC Milan.

Can qualify for the round of 16 with a win against Newcastle United plus a Borussia Dortmund win against AC Milan. AC Milan (five points): Will be eliminated from the Champions League with a loss against Borussia Dortmund plus a Paris Saint-Germain win against Newcastle United.

Will be eliminated from the Champions League with a loss against Borussia Dortmund plus a Paris Saint-Germain win against Newcastle United. Newcastle United (four points): Will be eliminated from the Champions League with a loss against Paris Saint-Germain plus a Borussia Dortmund win against AC Milan.

Group G

Manchester City (12 points): Qualified for the round of 16; Can clinch first place with a win over RB Leipzig.

Qualified for the round of 16; Can clinch first place with a win over RB Leipzig. RB Leipzig (nine points): Qualified for the round of 16; Cannot clinch first place on Matchday 5.

Qualified for the round of 16; Cannot clinch first place on Matchday 5. Crvena zvezda (one point): Eliminated from the Champions League; Cannot qualify for the Europa League knockout round playoffs on Matchday 5.

Eliminated from the Champions League; Cannot qualify for the Europa League knockout round playoffs on Matchday 5. Young Boys (one point): Eliminated from the Champions League; Cannot qualify for the Europa League knockout round playoffs on Matchday 5.

Group H