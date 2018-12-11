Champions League scenarios: Liverpool, Tottenham, PSG advance; Lyon vs. Shakhtar for final spot in round of 16

Tuesday and Wednesday will see the Champions League group stage wrap up with 16 matches and all 32 teams in action. So far, 15 teams have advanced, and these 12 teams were safely through entering the week:

Ajax, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Manchester City, Manchester United, Porto, Real Madrid, Roma and Schalke are all through.

Liverpool, PSG and Tottenham all clinched spots in the round of 16 with their results on Tuesday. Now, just one spot remains, and it comes down to Lyon and Shakhtar Donetsk, who face each other on Wednesday in Group F action. You can find the latest Champions League scenarios and what needs to happen for Lyon or Shakhtar Donetsk to advance below.

Teams that can still advance to the round of 16

Lyon, Shakhtar Donetsk

Who already advanced?

Group A

Borussia Dortmund is through as the group winner.



is through as the group winner. Atletico Madrid is through as group runner-up.

Group B

Barcelona is through as the group winner.

is through as the group winner. Tottenham is through as group runner-up, thanks to a 1-1 draw with Barca on Tuesday.

Group C

Paris Saint-Germain is through as the group winner.



is through as the group winner. Liverpool is through as group runner-up after beating Napoli, 1-0, on Tuesday.

Group D

Porto is through as the group winner.

is through as the group winner. Schalke is through as group runner-up.



What's at stake Wednesday?

Group E

Bayern Munich is through and can clinch first place with a win or draw.



is through and can clinch first place with a win or draw. Ajax is through and can take first place with a win.

Group F

Manchester City is through and can clinch first place with a win, draw or if Lyon does not win.

is through and can clinch first place with a win, draw or if Lyon does not win. Lyon will be through with a win or draw and can finish in first with a win and a City loss.

will be through with a win or draw and can finish in first with a win and a City loss. Shakhtar Donetsk will be through with a win.



Group G

Real Madrid is through as the group winner.

is through as the group winner. Roma is through as the group runner-up.



Group H

Juventus is through and can take first place with a win or a Manchester United loss or draw.

is through and can take first place with a win or a Manchester United loss or draw. Manchester United is through and can win the group with a win and Juventus loss or draw.

