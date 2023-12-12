Napoli and Copenhagen became the latest to book their berths in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 with meaningful wins on Tuesday, while Manchester United bowed out of European competition entirely.

The Italian champions quickly took the lead against Braga, first through a ninth minute own goal from Serdar Saatci and then with a 33rd minute strike from Victor Osimhen. Copenhagen, meanwhile, were locked in a tense battle with Galatasaray but Lukas Lerager's 58th minute tally

sent them to the round of 16 for the first time since the 2010-2011 season.

Braga and Galatasaray will head to the Europa League knockout round playoffs, with the latter edging out Manchester United after their dismal Champions League campaign ended with a 1-0 defeat to Bayern. Real Sociedad, meanwhile, topped Group D after a 0-0 draw with Inter.

Here's who has qualified for the Champions League round of 16 so far, and who drops down to the Europa League knockout round playoffs.

Champions League round of 16 teams

Arsenal

Atletico Madrid

Barcelona

Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund

Copenhagen

Inter

Lazio

Manchester City

Napoli

PSV

RB Leipzig

Real Madrid

Real Sociedad

Europa League knockout round playoffs teams

Benfica

Braga

Galatasaray

Feyenoord

Lens

Young Boys

With eight more matches to go on Wednesday before the Champions League group stage officially comes to a close, here are the scenarios for the teams that still have to play.

Group E

Atletico Madrid (11 points): Qualified for the round of 16; Can clinch first place with a win or draw against Lazio.

Qualified for the round of 16; Can clinch first place with a win or draw against Lazio. Lazio (10 points) : Qualified for the round of 16; Can clinch first place with a win against Atletico Madrid.

Qualified for the round of 16; Can clinch first place with a win against Atletico Madrid. Feyenoord (six points): Qualified for the Europa League knockout round playoffs.

Qualified for the Europa League knockout round playoffs. Celtic (one point): Eliminated from the Champions League and cannot qualify for the Europa League.

Group F

Borussia Dortmund (10 points): Qualified for the round of 16.

Qualified for the round of 16. Paris Saint-Germain (seven points): Can win the group with a win over Dortmund; Will go through as runners-up with a draw and if Newcastle do not beat Milan or if PSG lose and Newcastle and Milan draw. Guaranteed at least a berth in the Europa League knockout round playoffs.

Can win the group with a win over Dortmund; Will go through as runners-up with a draw and if Newcastle do not beat Milan or if PSG lose and Newcastle and Milan draw. Guaranteed at least a berth in the Europa League knockout round playoffs. Newcastle United (five points): Can qualify for the round of 16 with a win against AC Milan and if PSG do not beat Dortmund.

Can qualify for the round of 16 with a win against AC Milan and if PSG do not beat Dortmund. AC Milan (five points): Can qualify for the round of 16 with a win against Newcastle United plus a Paris Saint-Germain loss against Borussia Dortmund.

Group G

Manchester City (15 points): Qualified for the round of 16 and clinched first place.

Qualified for the round of 16 and clinched first place. RB Leipzig (nine points): Qualified for the round of 16 and clinched second place.

Qualified for the round of 16 and clinched second place. Young Boys (four point): Qualified for the Europa League knockout round playoffs.

Qualified for the Europa League knockout round playoffs. Crvena zvezda (one point): Eliminated from the Champions League and cannot qualify for the Europa League.

Group H

Barcelona (12 points): Qualified for the round of 16 and clinched first place

Qualified for the round of 16 and clinched first place Porto (nine points): Guaranteed at least a berth in the Europa League knockout round playoffs; Can qualify for the round of 16 with a win or draw against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Guaranteed at least a berth in the Europa League knockout round playoffs; Can qualify for the round of 16 with a win or draw against Shakhtar Donetsk. Shakhtar Donetsk (nine points): Guaranteed at least a berth in the Europa League knockout round playoffs; Can qualify for the round of 16 with a win against Porto

Guaranteed at least a berth in the Europa League knockout round playoffs; Can qualify for the round of 16 with a win against Porto Antwerp (zero points): Eliminated from the Champions League and cannot qualify for the Europa League.

