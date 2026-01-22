Only one day remains in the league phase of the Champions League as teams will have everything to play for next Wednesday, Jan. 28. You can find all the action on Paramount+ as the top 24 teams will be decided, with eight teams heading home. Only Arsenal and Bayern Munich have clinched their places in the round of 16, but the top spot of the league phase is up for grabs. There are also nine spots in the knockout stages to be clinched on the final day of action, and it's anyone's guess who will secure them.

Four teams have been eliminated from contention for the knockouts in Eintracht Frankfurt, Slavia Prague, Villarreal, and Kairat Almaty, but there's a pretty big team on the outside looking in as things stand. Antonio Conte's Napoli, the reigning Scudetto holders in Italy, would be out of the Champions League if things ended today. Luckily, that's not the case, but with a looming date with Chelsea on the horizon, Napoli must win to make the knockouts, and even if they do, they'll still need help.

But what does every team need on the final day of action?

Tiebreakers

If teams are level on points following the end of the league phase, this is how tiebreakers will be applied:

Overall goal difference Goals scored in all league matches Away goals scored in all league matches Total wins Away wins Strength of schedule, includes points, goal difference and goals scored of all opponents faced in league phase Fewer disciplinary points, one point for a yellow card, three points for a red card, and three points for two yellow cards Higher overall ranking in the UEFA Club Coefficient

Arsenal

Points: 18

18 Goal difference: +18

+18 Remaining game: Kairat (h)

Kairat (h) Can clinch top spot in the league phase with: At least a point in their final match, or Bayern Munich dropping points. If Arsenal lose and Bayern win, it will go to tiebreakers.

At least a point in their final match, or Bayern Munich dropping points. If Arsenal lose and Bayern win, it will go to tiebreakers. Can make the top eight with: Arsenal have clinched a place in the round of 16.

Arsenal have clinched a place in the round of 16. Can make knockouts with: Arsenal have clinched a place in the top 24.

Bayern Munich

Points: 18

18 Goal difference: +13

+13 Remaining game: PSV (a)

PSV (a) Can clinch top spot in the league phase with: A win over PSV and an Arsenal loss to Kairat Almaty, then winning out on tiebreakers.

A win over PSV and an Arsenal loss to Kairat Almaty, then winning out on tiebreakers. Can make the top eight with: Bayern have clinched a place in the round of 16.

Bayern have clinched a place in the round of 16. Can make knockouts with: Bayern have clinched a place in the top 24.

Real Madrid

Points: 15



15 Goal difference : +11

: +11 Remaining game: Benfica (a)

(a) Can make the top eight with: A win over Benfica or at least four of PSG, Newcastle United, Sporting CP , Barcelona , Manchester City, Atletico Madrid , or Atalanta failing to win.

A win over Benfica or at least four of PSG, Newcastle United, , , Manchester City, , or failing to win. Can make knockouts with: Real Madrid have clinched a place in the top 24.

Liverpool

Points: 15



15 Goal difference: +6

+6 Remaining game: Qarabag (h)

(h) Can make the top eight with: A win over Qarabag or at least four of PSG, Newcastle United, Sporting CP, Barcelona, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, or Atalanta failing to win.

A win over Qarabag or at least four of PSG, Newcastle United, Sporting CP, Barcelona, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, or Atalanta failing to win. Can make knockouts with: Liverpool have clinched a place in the top 24.

Tottenham

Points: 14



14 Goal difference : +8

: +8 Remaining game: Eintracht Frankfurt (a)

Eintracht Frankfurt (a) Can make the top eight with: A win over Eintracht Frankfurt or a draw and eight of the teams between sixth and 16th failing to win.

A win over Eintracht Frankfurt or a draw and eight of the teams between sixth and 16th failing to win. Can make knockouts with: Tottenham have clinched a place in the top 24.

Paris Saint-Germain

Points: 13



13 Goal difference: +10

+10 Remaining game: Newcastle United (h)

Newcastle United (h) Can make the top eight with: A win over Newcastle United in their final match and beating out teams who are level on tiebreakers if needed or a loss/draw and teams between seventh and 18th failing to catch them.

A win over Newcastle United in their final match and beating out teams who are level on tiebreakers if needed or a loss/draw and teams between seventh and 18th failing to catch them. Can make knockouts with: PSG have clinched a place in the top 24.

Newcastle United

Points: 13

13 Goal difference: +10

+10 Remaining game: PSG (a)

PSG (a) Can make the top eight with: A win over PSG and beating out the teams who are level on tiebreakers if needed or a loss/draw and teams between eighth and 18th failing to catch them.

A win over PSG and beating out the teams who are level on tiebreakers if needed or a loss/draw and teams between eighth and 18th failing to catch them. Can make knockouts with: Newcastle United have clinched a place in the top 24.

Chelsea

Points: 13

13 Goal difference: +6

+6 Remaining game: Napoli (a)

Napoli (a) Can make the top eight with: A win over Napoli and beating out the teams around them on tiebreakers or a loss/draw and teams between ninth and 18th failing to catch them.

A win over Napoli and beating out the teams around them on tiebreakers or a loss/draw and teams between ninth and 18th failing to catch them. Can make knockouts with: Chelsea have clinched a place in the top 24.

Barcelona

Points: 13

13 Goal difference: +5

+5 Remaining game: Copenhagen (h)

Copenhagen (h) Can make the top eight with: A win or a draw against Copenhagen, bettering the results of the teams around them, and winning out on tiebreakers if needed.

A win or a draw against Copenhagen, bettering the results of the teams around them, and winning out on tiebreakers if needed. Can make knockouts with: Barcelona has clinched a spot in the top 24.

Sporting CP

Points: 13

13 Goal difference: +5

+5 Remaining game: Athletic Club (a)

(a) Can make the top eight with: A win or a draw against Athletic Club, bettering the results of the teams around them, and winning out on tiebreakers if needed.

A win or a draw against Athletic Club, bettering the results of the teams around them, and winning out on tiebreakers if needed. Can make knockouts with: Securing at least three points in their final two matches.

Manchester City

Points: 13

13 Goal difference: +4

+4 Remaining game

: Galatasaray (h)

(h) Can make the top eight with: A win or a draw against Galatasaray, bettering the results of the teams around them, and winning out on tiebreakers if needed.

A win or a draw against Galatasaray, bettering the results of the teams around them, and winning out on tiebreakers if needed. Can make knockouts with: Manchester City have clinched a place in the top 24.

Atletico Madrid

Points: 13

13 Goal difference: +3

+3 Remaining game: Bodo/Glimt (a)

Bodo/Glimt (a) Can make the top eight with: A win or a draw against Bodo/Glimt, bettering the results of the teams around them, and winning out on tiebreakers if needed.

A win or a draw against Bodo/Glimt, bettering the results of the teams around them, and winning out on tiebreakers if needed. Can make knockouts with: At least three points in their final two matches.

Atalanta

Points: 13

13 Goal difference: +1

+1 Remaining game: Union Saint-Gilloise (a)

(a) Can make the top eight with: A win or a draw against Union Saint-Gilloise, bettering the results of the teams around them, and winning out on tiebreakers if needed.

A win or a draw against Union Saint-Gilloise, bettering the results of the teams around them, and winning out on tiebreakers if needed. Can make knockouts with: Atalanta have clinched a place in the top 24.

Inter

Points: 12

12 Goal difference: +6

+6 Remaining game: Dortmund (h)

Dortmund (h) Can make the top eight with: A win over Borussia Dortmund and bettering the results of those around them or a draw and winning out on tiebreakers.

A win over and bettering the results of those around them or a draw and winning out on tiebreakers. Can make knockouts with: Inter have secured a place in the top 24.

Juventus

Points: 12

12 Goal difference: +4

+4 Remaining game: Monaco (a)

(a) Can make the top eight with: A win over Monaco and bettering the results of those around them or a draw and winning out on tiebreakers.

A win over Monaco and bettering the results of those around them or a draw and winning out on tiebreakers. Can make knockouts with: Juventus have secured a place in the top 24.

Borussia Dortmund

Points: 11

11 Goal difference: +4

+4 Remaining game: Inter (h)

Inter (h) Can make the top eight with: A win over Inter and bettering the result of the teams ahead of them.

A win over Inter and bettering the result of the teams ahead of them. Can make knockouts with: A point in their final match or the teams behind them dropping points.

Galatasaray

Points: 10

10 Goal difference: 0

0 Remaining game: Manchester City (a)

Manchester City (a) Can make knockouts with: Defeating Manchester City in their final match or the teams around them failing to catch them.

Defeating Manchester City in their final match or the teams around them failing to catch them. Eliminated with: A loss to Manchester City and the teams behind them bettering their result.

Qarabag

Points: 10

10 Goal difference: -2

-2 Remaining game: Liverpool (a)

Liverpool (a) Can make knockouts with: Defeating Liverpool in their final match or the teams around them failing to catch them.

Defeating Liverpool in their final match or the teams around them failing to catch them. Eliminated with: A loss to Liverpool and teams behind them bettering their result.

Marseille

Points: Nine

Nine Goal difference: 0

0 Remaining game: Club Brugge (a)

(a) Can make knockouts with: A win against Club Brugge or a draw and bettering the results of the teams around them.

A win against Club Brugge or a draw and bettering the results of the teams around them. Eliminated with: A loss to Club Bruge and teams around them, bettering their result.

Bayer Leverkusen

Points: Nine

Nine Goal difference: -4

-4 Remaining game: Villarreal (h)

Villarreal (h) Can make knockouts with: A win against Villarreal or a draw and bettering the results of the teams around them.

A win against Villarreal or a draw and bettering the results of the teams around them. Eliminated with: A loss to Villarreal and teams around them, bettering their result.

Monaco

Points: Nine

Nine Goal difference : -6

: -6 Remaining game: Juventus (a)

Juventus (a) Can make knockouts with: A win against Juventus or a draw and bettering the results of the teams around them.

A win against Juventus or a draw and bettering the results of the teams around them. Eliminated with: A loss to Juventus and teams around them, bettering their result.

PSV

Points: Eight

Eight Goal difference: +1

+1 Remaining game: Bayern Munich (h)

Bayern Munich (h) Can make the top eight with: A win over Bayern Munich and beating the results of the teams around them, or a loss/ draw and squeaking through on tiebreakers.

A win over Bayern Munich and beating the results of the teams around them, or a loss/ draw and squeaking through on tiebreakers. Can make knockouts with: A loss or draw to Bayern Munich and losing out in tiebreakers, or the teams around them picking up points.

Athletic Club

Points: Eight

Eight Goal difference: -4

-4 Remaining game: Sporting CP (h)

Sporting CP (h) Can make knockouts with: A win over Sporting CP and beating the results of the teams around them, or a loss/ draw and squeaking through on tiebreakers.

A win over Sporting CP and beating the results of the teams around them, or a loss/ draw and squeaking through on tiebreakers. Eliminated with: A loss or draw to Sporting CP and losing out in tiebreakers, or the teams around them picking up points.

Olympiacos

Points: Eight

Eight Goal difference: -5

-5 Remaining game: Ajax (a)

Ajax (a) Can make knockouts with: A win over Ajax and beating the results of the teams around them, or a loss/ draw and squeaking through on tiebreakers.

A win over Ajax and beating the results of the teams around them, or a loss/ draw and squeaking through on tiebreakers. Eliminated with: A loss or draw to Ajax and losing out in tiebreakers, or the teams around them picking up points.

Napoli

Points: Eight

Eight Goal difference: -5

-5 Remaining game: Chelsea (h)

Chelsea (h) Can make knockouts with: A win over Chelsea and beating the results of the teams around them, or a loss/ draw and squeaking through on tiebreakers.

A win over Chelsea and beating the results of the teams around them, or a loss/ draw and squeaking through on tiebreakers. Eliminated with: A loss or draw to Chelsea and losing out on tiebreakers.

Copenhagen

Points: Eight

Eight Goal difference: -6

-6 Remaining game: Barcelona (a)

Barcelona (a) Can make knockouts with: A win over Barcelona and beating the results of the teams around them or a loss/ draw and squeaking through on tiebreakers.

A win over Barcelona and beating the results of the teams around them or a loss/ draw and squeaking through on tiebreakers. Eliminated with: A loss or draw to Barcelona and losing out on tiebreakers.

Club Brugge

Points: Seven

Seven Goal difference: 0

0 Remaining game: Marseille (h)

Marseille (h) Can make knockouts with: A win over Marseille and bettering the results of the teams around them or a draw and a lot of help on tiebreakers.

A win over Marseille and bettering the results of the teams around them or a draw and a lot of help on tiebreakers. Eliminated with: A loss to Marseille.

Bodo/Glimt

Points: Six

Six Goal difference: -2

-2 Remaining game: Atletico Madrid (a)

Atletico Madrid (a) Can make knockouts with: A win over Atletico Madrid and bettering the results of the teams around them.

A win over Atletico Madrid and bettering the results of the teams around them. Eliminated with: A loss or draw to Atletico Madrid.

Benfica

Points: Six

Six Remaining game: Real Madrid (h)

Real Madrid (h) Goal difference: -4

-4 Can make knockouts with: A win over Real Madrid and bettering the results of the teams around them.

A win over Real Madrid and bettering the results of the teams around them. Eliminated with: A loss or draw to Real Madrid.

Pafos

Points: Six

Six Goal difference: -4

-4 Remaining game: Slavia Prague (h)

Slavia Prague (h) Can make knockouts with: A win over Slavia Prague and bettering the results of the teams around them.

A win over Slavia Prague and bettering the results of the teams around them. Eliminated with: A loss or draw to Slavia Prague

Union Saint-Gilloise

Points: Six

Six Goal difference: -10

-10 Remaining game: Atalanta (h)

Atalanta (h) Can make knockouts with: A win over Atalanta and bettering the results of the teams around them.

A win over Atalanta and bettering the results of the teams around them. Eliminated with: A loss or draw to Atalanta

Ajax

Points: Six

Six Goal difference: - 12

- 12 Remaining game: Olympiacos (h)

Olympiacos (h) Can make knockouts with: A win over Olympiacos and bettering the results of the teams around them.

A win over Olympiacos and bettering the results of the teams around them. Eliminated with: A loss or draw to Olympiacos.

Eintracht Frankfurt

Points: Four

Four Remaining game: Tottenham (h)

Tottenham (h) Eliminated from knockout contention.

Slavia Prague

Points: Three

Three Remaining game: Pafos (a)

Pafos (a) Eliminated from knockout contention.

Villarreal

Points: One

One Remaining game: Bayer Leverkusen (a)

Bayer Leverkusen (a) Eliminated from knockout contention.

Kairat Almaty

Points: One

One Remaining game: Arsenal (a)

Arsenal (a) Eliminated from knockout contention.

Full Champions League standings