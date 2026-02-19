We're halfway through the knockout stage of the Champions League as the round of 16 is closer to being set. Some big scorelines from Newcastle United and Galatasaray will have them feeling good, but they can't be overconfident, as no lead is safe in knockout soccer. Meanwhile, Inter could fall to a Bodo/Glimt side that have already brushed aside Atletico Madrid and Manchester City in the competition.

There's still much to play for in the second legs of these ties, and you can catch all the action on Paramount+ for those matches next Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as the rest of the competition throughout the spring.

If any of the games are level on aggregate at the end of regulation, they will go to two 15-minute periods of extra time before a penalty shootout if they are still level. But let's take a look at the upcoming schedule and what each team needs to advance to the next round.

Knockout stage schedule

All times Eastern, All matches available on Paramount+

Tuesday, Feb. 24

Atletico Madrid vs. Club Brugge, 12:45 p.m.

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Olympiacos, 3 p.m.

Inter vs. Bodo/Glimt, 3 p.m.

Newcastle United vs. Qarabag, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 25

Atalanta vs. Dortmund, 12:45 p.m.

Galatasaray vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.

PSG vs. Monaco, 3 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.

Galatasaray vs. Juventus

First leg score: Galatasaray 5, Juventus 2

Galatasaray 5, Juventus 2 Galatasaray advance: As long as they don't lose by more than two goals in Turin.

As long as they don't lose by more than two goals in Turin. Juventus advance: If they win by four or more goals.

If they win by four or more goals. The tie goes to extra time/penalties: If Juventus win by three goals.

Benfica vs. Real Madrid

First Leg score: Benfica 0, Real Madrid 1

Benfica 0, Real Madrid 1 Real Madrid advance: if they maintain a one goal advantage over Benfica.

if they maintain a one goal advantage over Benfica. Benfica advance: If they defeat Real Madrid by more than one goal.

If they defeat Real Madrid by more than one goal. The tie goes to extra time/penalties: If Benfica win by one goal.

Monaco vs. Paris Saint-Germain

First leg score: Monaco 2, PSG 3

Monaco 2, PSG 3 PSG advance: If they maintain a one goal advantage over Monaco.

If they maintain a one goal advantage over Monaco. Monaco advance: If they defeat PSG by more than one goal.

If they defeat PSG by more than one goal. The tie goes to extra time/penalties: If Monaco win by one goal.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Atalanta

First leg score: Dortmund 2, Atalanta 0

Dortmund 2, Atalanta 0 Borussia Dortmund advance: As long as they don't lose by more than one goal.

As long as they don't lose by more than one goal. Atalanta advance: If they win by three or more goals.

If they win by three or more goals. The tie goes to extra time/penalties: If Atalanta win by two goals.

Qarabag vs. Newcastle United

First leg score: Qarabag 1, Newcastle United 6

Qarabag 1, Newcastle United 6 Newcastle United advance: As long as they don't lose by more than four goals.

As long as they don't lose by more than four goals. Qarabag advance: If they win by six or more goals.

If they win by six or more goals. The tie goes to extra time/penalties: If Qarabag win by five goals.

Bodo/Glimt vs. Inter

First leg score: Bodo/Glimt 3, Inter 1

Bodo/Glimt 3, Inter 1 Bodo/Glimt advance: As long as they don't lose by more than one goal.

As long as they don't lose by more than one goal. Inter advance: If they win by three or more goals.

If they win by three or more goals. The tie goes to extra time/ penalties: If Inter win by two goals.

Club Brugge vs. Atletico Madrid

First leg score: Club Brugge 3, Atletico Madrid 3

Club Brugge 3, Atletico Madrid 3 Who goes through? The winner of this tie will advance to the round of 16.

The winner of this tie will advance to the round of 16. What is they tie? A draw will see the tie go to extra time/penalties.

