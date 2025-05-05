The first legs of the UEFA Champions League semifinals are over, and now it's scenario time to know just what's needed to move on for a spot at the most coveted trophy in club soccer. Paris Saint-Germain's 1-0 win at Arsenal has the French club in a fantastic spot to make it to the big game though there won't be much room for error against the Gunners. Barcelona, meanwhile, could not get the victory over Inter at home in the first leg in a bonkers 3-3 draw, and that means they must go to the intimidating San Siro in what's a must-win game for both if they are to advance.

Here's what each team needs to make it to the final in Munich on May 31.

Don't miss any of the Champions League. As always, you can catch all of our coverage across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network all season long.

Barcelona

Barcelona's comeback from two goals down to draw 3-3 vs. Inter puts them in a decent position, all things considered. They'll have to get a big result in Milan to advance though, as not winning at home gives the advantage to the Italian club.

Barca must beat Inter to advance. A draw will result in extra time, while a loss will see them bounced from the competition.

Inter

What a result on the road at Barca. The fast start as them positioned well now in the second leg, where simply taking care of business at home will see them into their second final in three seasons.

Inter advance to the final with a victory. A draw will force extra time, while a loss will see them eliminated.

Arsenal

For the Gunners, it's fairly straightforward after they lost the first leg. They have to go to Paris and win to have any chance.

Arsenal advance with a two-goal victory. A one-goal victory would result in the match going to extra time. Anything other than a win would see the Gunners eliminated from the competition.

PSG

The Parisians put themselves in a really comfortable position at home after the win in London. Here's what they need.