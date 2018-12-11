Champions League scenarios: What Liverpool, PSG, Tottenham need to advance to the round of 16

Tuesday and Wednesday will see the Champions League group stage wrap up with 16 matches and all 32 teams in action. So far, 12 teams have advanced and two have won their groups. Here are the 12 teams who are safely through entering the week:

Ajax, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Manchester City, Manchester United, Porto, Real Madrid, Roma and Schalke are all through. Barca, Porto and Real have all won their groups.

Four more spots are on the line in the knockout stage. Here's what needs to happen for teams playing on Tuesday.

Teams that can still advance to the round of 16

In action Tuesday: Inter Milan, Liverpool, Napoli, PSG, Tottenham. Much of this week's UCL action can be viewed on fuboTV (Try for free). Catch all the live coverage here.

In action Wednesday: Lyon, Shakhtar Donetsk

How teams can advance

Group A

Atletico Madrid is through, and will seal first place with a win or a Dortmund draw or loss.

Group B

Barcelona is through as group winners.

is through as group winners. Tottenham Hotspur is second on head-to-head away goals and will go through with a win, or if Inter does not pick up more points than the Spurs.

Group C

Napoli will be through if it draws, or if it loses and PSG also loses.

will be through if it draws, or if it loses and PSG also loses. Paris Saint-Germain will be through if it wins or Liverpool draws or loses.

will be through if it wins or Liverpool draws or loses. Liverpool must win to have any chance of progressing. If PSG wins, Liverpool must win 1-0 or by two goals or more.

Group D

Porto is through as group winner.

is through as group winner. Schalke is through as group runner-up.



Group E

Bayern Munich is through and can clinch first place with a win or draw.



Group F

Manchester City is through and can clinch first place with a win, draw or if Lyon does not win.

is through and can clinch first place with a win, draw or if Lyon does not win. Lyon will be through with a win or draw and can finish in first with a win and a City loss.

Group G

Real Madrid is through as group winner.

Group H

Juventus is through and can take first place with a win or a Manchester United loss or draw.

