Tuesday's UEFA Champions League quarterfinal action concluded with some epic performances as Arsenal stunned many with an emphatic 3-0 win over Real Madrid, while Inter Milan scored late for a 2-1 win at Bayern Munich. With the results stamped, all eyes shift toward the second legs next Wednesday. But what does each team need in order to punch a ticket to the semifinals? Here's what to know.

UEFA Champions League scores

Tuesday

Arsenal 3, Real Madrid 0

Inter 2, Bayern Munich 1

Wednesday

PSG vs. Aston Villa, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Arsenal (3) vs. Real Madrid (0)

Arsenal

The Gunners can go to the Santiago Bernabeu and lose by two goals, and they will still advance. A three-goal defeat would mean extra time, and a four-goal defeat would see them eliminated from the competition.



Real Madrid

It's an uphill battle for Los Blancos, but the comeback kings will give it a chance. They need to win by three goals to force extra time, while a four-goal win or better will see them through to the last four. Scoring early will be pivitol, but even a two-goal victory won't be enough.

Bayern Munich (1) vs. Inter (2)

Bayern Munich

Bayern must go to Milan and win. They need a one-goal win to force extra time, while a two-goal win will see them through to the semifinals. A draw won't be enough.

Inter

Inter just need a draw to advance to the final four of the competition. A one-goal loss, however, would mean extra time, and a two-goal loss would see their European dreams come to an end.

What about scenarios for Barca-Dortmund, PSG-Aston Villa?

Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund and PSG vs. Aston Villa will play their first legs on Wednesday. Once those games are complete, the scenarios for the second legs will be known.