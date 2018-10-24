Champions League schedule, scores, how to stream: Spurs vs. PSV and Monaco vs. Brugge get things going
Tottenham faces a must-win match in the Netherlands against PSV Eindhoven
The Champions League's third matchday wraps up on Wednesday as Groups A-D are in action with two early games and six late games. The schedule is highlighted by Barcelona vs. Inter Milan and Napoli vs. Paris Saint-Germain, and we'll see if Wednesday's games can surpass the 21 goals scored on Tuesday.
Here's the schedule, how to watch and live updates:
Schedule
All times Eastern
- Club Brugge vs. Monaco, 12:55 p.m. ET -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- PSV Eindhoven vs. Tottenham, 12:55 p.m. ET -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Borussia Dortmund vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m. ET -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Barcelona vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m. ET -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- PSG vs. Napoli, 3 p.m. ET -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Liverpool vs. Red Star Belgrade, 3 p.m. on B/R Live and Univision Deportes
- Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Porto, 3 p.m. on B/R Live and Univision Deportes
- Galatasaray vs. Schalke, 3 p.m. on B/R Live and Univision Deportes
Live updates
Spurs vs. PSV preview
Spurs are in need of a win after losing their first two
Dortmund vs. Atletico preview
The two top teams in the group square off in Germany
PSG vs. Napoli preview
PSG could go top of the group with a win
Barca vs. Inter preview
The winner here takes control of the group
Liverpool vs. Red Star preview
The Reds are expected to take the points at home
Real Madrid gets a victory
This team needs some new players up top and maybe a new coach