Champions League schedule, scores, how to stream: Spurs vs. PSV and Monaco vs. Brugge get things going

Tottenham faces a must-win match in the Netherlands against PSV Eindhoven

Getty Images

The Champions League's third matchday wraps up on Wednesday as Groups A-D are in action with two early games and six late games. The schedule is highlighted by Barcelona vs. Inter Milan and Napoli vs. Paris Saint-Germain, and we'll see if Wednesday's games can surpass the 21 goals scored on Tuesday. 

Here's the schedule, how to watch and live updates:

Schedule

All times Eastern

Live updates

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the Matchday 3 of Champions League action. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories