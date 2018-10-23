Champions League schedule, scores, stream info: Manchester United vs. Juventus, Manchester City and Real Madrid
There are eight matches on the schedule for Tuesday
The Champions League group stage returns on Tuesday with eight games to kick off the third matchday, with none bigger than the one at Old Trafford as Cristiano Ronaldo faces his former club Manchester United, this time as a member of Juventus. There are some other interesting matches on the slate like Manchester City trying to do something the club couldn't last year -- win in Ukraine against Shakhtar Donetsk. Here's the schedule, how to watch and our live updates which will start just before the early games.
Schedule
- Bayern Munich 2, AEK 0
- Valencia 1, Young Boys 1
- Manchester United vs. Juventus, 3 p.m. -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Real Madrid vs. Viktoria Plzen, 3 p.m. -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Roma vs. CSKA Moscow, 3 p.m. on B/R Live and Univision Deportes app
- Ajax vs. Benfica, 3 p.m. on B/R Live and Univision Deportes app
- Hoffenheim vs. Lyon, 3 p.m. on B/R Live and Univision Deportes app
Live updates
