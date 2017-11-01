Champions League scores, highlights: Spurs beat Real Madrid, Liverpool and City win

English teams in the Champions League simply couldn't have had a better day. Tottenham beat Real Madrid, while Liverpool and Manchester City also secured three points in

Here's what to know and see:

Schedule and Scores

Besiktas 1, Monaco 1

Porto 3, RB Leipzig 1

Borussia Dortmund 1, APOEL 1

Manchester City 4, Napoli 2

Shakhtar Donetsk 3, Feyenoord 1

Tottenham 3, Real Madrid 0

Liverpool 3, Maribor 0

Sevilla 2, Spartak Moscow 1

Standings

Teams that have clinched

After PSG and Bayern Munich clinched a spot in the round of 16 on Tuesday, Tottenham and Manchester City joined them on Wedneday. PSG, Bayern and City were all looked at as locks to make the next round, but Tottenham has been as been impressive, clinching from the Group of Death and getting four points out of six against Real Madrid. Well deserved.

Historic night

It was a good day to be Sergio Aguero. The Manchester City striker scored the winner at Napoli and in the process became the club's all-time leading goalscorer.

What a counter Attack, History has been made, King Sergio Aguero, @ManCity Record Goal Scorer pic.twitter.com/geUPCK6cfk — Kun Faheem (@Faheemzzz) November 1, 2017

Doh, Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund just pulled an Atletico Madrid. After the Spanish club failed to beat Qarabag in the group stage and is now starring at crashing out, Borussia Dortmund could soon follow. Two draws against APOEL seemed impossible. In fact, most people would have said six points from six and probably around 10 goals for the German side in the two matches. Instead, two points out of six and two goals. Had they won those two matches, they would be just a point behind Real Madrid instead of five behind. It's safe to assume at this point that Dortmund won't be getting out of this group.

Liverpool gets it going

Liverpool is closing in on a spot in the round of 16 after its victory, but a poor first half that lacked a finishing touch left the result in doubt until the second half. Mohamed Salah, Emre Can and Daniel scored, with Sturridge grabbing his first UCL goal ever.

But the highlight you have to see is Roberto Firmino with this filthy nutmeg in the box.

Sick stuff, and a much-needed win for Jurgen Klopp's team.