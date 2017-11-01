Champions League scores, highlights, updates, stream info: Real Madrid vs. Tottenham, Liverpool in action

It's another jam-packed day in the Champions League group stage

The fourth matchday of the Champions League group stage concludes on Wednesday, with many crucial showdowns. Borussia Dortmund needs three points to have any chance of advancing to the Round of 16, Napoli has its back against the wall against Manchester City and Real Madrid and Tottenham face off in London in the tastiest of ties. 

Here's what to know and see:

Schedule and Scores

Besiktas 1, Monaco 1

3:45 p.m. kickoffs
Porto vs. RB Leipzig (How to watch)  
Borussia Dortmund vs. APOEL (How to watch)    
Napoli vs. Manchester City (How to watch)  
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Feyenoord (How to watch)    
Tottenham vs. Real Madrid (How to watch)  
Liverpool vs. Maribor (How to watch)  
Sevilla vs. Spartak Moscow (How to watch)

Standings

Click here to see the group stage standings. 

Live match updates

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories