Champions League scores, highlights, updates, stream info: Real Madrid vs. Tottenham, Liverpool in action

The fourth matchday of the Champions League group stage concludes on Wednesday, with many crucial showdowns. Borussia Dortmund needs three points to have any chance of advancing to the Round of 16, Napoli has its back against the wall against Manchester City and Real Madrid and Tottenham face off in London in the tastiest of ties.

Here's what to know and see:

Schedule and Scores

Besiktas 1, Monaco 1

3:45 p.m. kickoffs

Porto vs. RB Leipzig (How to watch)

Borussia Dortmund vs. APOEL (How to watch)

Napoli vs. Manchester City (How to watch)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Feyenoord (How to watch)

Tottenham vs. Real Madrid (How to watch)

Liverpool vs. Maribor (How to watch)

Sevilla vs. Spartak Moscow (How to watch)

Standings

Click here to see the group stage standings.

Live match updates