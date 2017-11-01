Champions League scores, highlights, updates, stream info: Real Madrid vs. Tottenham, Liverpool in action
It's another jam-packed day in the Champions League group stage
The fourth matchday of the Champions League group stage concludes on Wednesday, with many crucial showdowns. Borussia Dortmund needs three points to have any chance of advancing to the Round of 16, Napoli has its back against the wall against Manchester City and Real Madrid and Tottenham face off in London in the tastiest of ties.
Here's what to know and see:
Schedule and Scores
Besiktas 1, Monaco 1
3:45 p.m. kickoffs
Porto vs. RB Leipzig (How to watch)
Borussia Dortmund vs. APOEL (How to watch)
Napoli vs. Manchester City (How to watch)
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Feyenoord (How to watch)
Tottenham vs. Real Madrid (How to watch)
Liverpool vs. Maribor (How to watch)
Sevilla vs. Spartak Moscow (How to watch)
Standings
Click here to see the group stage standings.
Live match updates
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
How to watch Man. City vs. Napoli
Napoli is in need of a win
-
How to watch Real Madrid vs. Tottenham
Spurs can make a statement with a win on Wednesday
-
How to watch Liverpool vs. Maribor
Three points here for Liverpool would put the Reds in a fantastic spot
-
Champions League recap
Eight matches took place on Tuesday in UCL
-
Man. United has luck on their side
It's nice to have luck on your side
-
Roma, El Shaarawy crush Chelsea
It was a convincing performance from Roma
Add a Comment