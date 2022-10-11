By the end of Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, all 32 teams remaining will have just two matches left before the knockout stages. With these serving as repeat fixtures from last week's Matchday 3, we could see some teams make or break their UCL campaigns. Manchester City and Real Madrid are already through to the last 16. Wednesday's slate is highlighted by Inter Milan looking for revenge against Barcelona at Camp Nou.

Here's our predictions for each match and more:

Tuesday's Champions League results

Maccabi Haifa 2, Juventus 0



FC Copenhagen 0, Manchester City 0

Paris Saint-Germain 1, Benfica 1



Dinamo Zagreb 1, Red Bull Salzburg 1



Borussia Dortmund 1, Sevilla 1



AC Milan 0, Chelsea 2



Shakhtar Donetsk 1, Real Madrid 1



Celtic 0, RB Leipzig 2

Wednesday's broadcast schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Champions League picks for every match



James Benge Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Jonathan Johnson Francesco Porzio NAP-AJA 3-0 4-1 2-1 1-1 2-0 ATM-BRU 2-0 1-1 2-0 1-1 1-0 LEV-POR 1-1 0-2 1-1 2-0 2-1 RAN-LIV 1-3 0-2 0-3 0-3 0-2 BAR-INT 1-1 2-1 1-1 1-1 2-0 PLZ-BAY 0-3 0-6 0-5 1-4 0-4 TOT-FRA 1-0 1-0 2-0 1-0 1-0 SPO-MAR 2-1 1-0 2-0 2-0 0-0

Barcelona vs. Inter Milan

One matchup to watch: Lautaro Martinez vs. Gerard Pique. Romelu Lukaku is still sidelined, which means the Nerazzurri will continue to use Lautaro Martinez as a central striker. Much like Inter, Barcelona are also bit by the injury bug with multiple players out. Martinez's duel with Pique could be the difference maker in this match as the experienced center back will drive the Blaugrana defense. -- Francesco Porzio

Most likely to score a goal: Robert Lewandowski. All eyes are on the Polish striker after a disappointing loss last week at San Siro that has now without a goal in two consecutive Champions League games. You have to go back to 2020 since the last time Lewandowski was blanked in back-to-back group stage games. He has not gone three UCL games in a row without a goal since 2018. Barcelona need to score because Xavi's side desperately needs to win the match against Inter Milan. -- Francesco Porzio

Man of the Match pick: Pedri. Despite the final result, he was one of the best players of the match at San Siro. Inter Milan won't count on Marcelo Brozovic, who is still injured. His absence creates more space for Pedri. -- Francesco Porzio

Match prediction: Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 0. It feels unlikely that Inter can replicate the same kind of performance away at the Camp Nou. Barcelona need to win this match if they want to have any shot of going through to the knockout stage. -- Francesco Porzio

Tottenham vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

One matchup to watch: Jesper Lindstrom vs. Ivan Perisic. The space between the Spurs wing-backs and central defenders has been an area that other teams can exploit, which led to Conte rolling out a 3-5-2 with an extra midfielder for Spurs' shutout victory over Brighton on Saturday. Against Frankfurt's strong wingers, control of the match in midfield will be needed. -- Chuck Booth

Most likely to score a goal: Richarlison. Mr. Champions League for Spurs, Richarlison already has two goals in the competition. While Harry Kane will likely play the match if he is even half fit, it will be RIcharlison who comes off the bench for the winner to get an important victory. -- Chuck Booth

Man of the Match pick: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The do-it-all midfielder will play a large role in containing Frankfurt during the match, turning tackles won into possession going forward. As he assists Richarlison's winning goal, that will be enough to take home Man of the Match honors. -- Chuck Booth

Match prediction: Spurs 1, Frankfurt 0. The change to a 3-5-2 will offer a much needed calmness to the match seeing Spurs get an important victory. -- Chuck Booth