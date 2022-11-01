Champions League Matchday 6 will see the remainder of spots in the knockout stage finalized. There are four spots open as Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Benfica, Club Brugge, Liverpool, PSG, Porto, Napoli, Borussia Dortmund, and Manchester City are already through but while there will be some jostling for who wins the group, all eyes will be on Group D as anyone in the group can make the last 16 out of Tottenham, Marseille, Sporting CP and Eintracht Frankfurt. AC Milan also only needs a point to qualify for knockouts but if they don't get that, Group E can get interesting too. Group F is the final group with an open spot as the winner of Shakhtar Donetsk and RB Leipzig will make the last 16. Check out the broadcast schedule and remember you can watch it all on Paramount+ and check out our staff picks for all the matches below:

Tuesday's broadcast schedule

Wednesday's broadcast schedule

James Benge Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Jonathan Johnson Francesco Porzio POR-ATM 2-0 1-1 1-0 2-1 1-0 LEV-BRU 1-1 1-2 2-1 1-1 2-2 BAY-INT 2-0 1-1 3-0 2-0 2-1 LIV-NAP 0-2 3-3 2-2 2-2 1-2 MAR-TOT 0-2 1-2 0-1 1-2 1-2 RAN-AJA 0-1 0-5 0-2 0-4 0-2 PLZ-BAR 0-4 0-4 0-3 0-2 0-3 SPO-FRA 1-0 1-1 2-0 1-2 1-1 RMA-CEL 2-0 2-1 2-0 3-0 3-0 SHK-LEI 3-2 2-1 2-1 1-1 1-1 MIL-SAL 1-1 2-1 3-1 2-1 2-1 MHF-BEN 0-2 1-2 0-3 1-1 0-2 COP-BVB 0-1 0-3 1-2 0-1 0-1 MCY-SEV 1-0 2-0 1-0 2-0 3-1 JUV-PSG 1-2 1-3 0-3 1-1 1-3 CHEL-ZAG 2-0 4-2 1-0 3-3 2-0





Marseille vs. Tottenham

One matchup to watch: Matteo Guendouzi vs. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has the potential to be fascinating in the middle of the park with a French flavor given the Spurs man's origins. Whoever can come out on top of the battle of the midfields could dictate who ultimately manages to win this game. A lot will depend upon both sides' ability to score, but Marseille really need to dominate Tottenham wherever possible to stand a chance.

Most likely to score a goal: It feels likely that Harry Kane scores at some point in this game. The question is whether or not OM can outscore Tottenham -- not if the hosts can shut their visitors out. Chancel Mbemba's dismissal in their first meeting changed the game and Marseille need to channel that sort of defensive solidity here.

Man of the Match pick: Son Heung Min could come up big here given how Marseille will be so focused on needed to go for the jugular. Spurs should be afforded plenty of opportunities to break and the Korean's speed will be vital to capitalizing on those occasions and getting a positive result.

Match prediction: Marseille 1, Tottenham 2. As much as I personally want to see OM advance for the benefit of French soccer in Europe, I feel like this game is dangerous for both sides and could easily go either way. Ultimately, I give Spurs the advantage, but that is mainly down to Marseille's disappointing recent form. The Veldrome atmosphere could be a huge leveling factor, but the home side still have to turn up and put in a huge performance. - Jonathan Johnson

Liverpool vs. Napoli

One matchup to watch: Darwin Nunez vs. Kim Min-Jae - How Nunez could do with the goals that would jump start his career at Anfield but he will do well to get the better of Napoli's summer signing when it comes to physical duels. Nunez knows how to find shooting opportunities but Kim will harry him into taking them quickly, in those circumstances the Uruguayan can be rather more wasteful than Liverpool might have anticipated when they brought him from Benfica.

Most likely to score a goal: Victor Osimhen - Six goals in four games is a more than adequate return from injury for Osimhen, who posed such troubles for the Liverpool backline in Naples for 40 minutes. Had he been able to continue in that game he would surely have found the net, expect him to pick up where he left off.

Man of the Match pick: Piotr Zielinski - Again we're going back to September for hints as to what will decide this game. Zielinski dominated a Liverpool midfield that looks as leggy now as it did several weeks ago. Only Neymar has created more chances in the Champions League this season than the Pole, who will be out to prove why his opponents have so coveted him in years gone by.

Match prediction: Liverpool 0, Napoli 2: Luciano Spalletti will be aware that this is a real chance for the Partenopei to stamp their mark on European football. As such expect him to name his strongest side and if Liverpool aren't a match for bottom half Premier League teams at the moment why would you expect them to be against the Serie A leaders? - James Benge

AC Milan vs. Salzburg

One matchup to watch: Fikayo Tomori vs. Noah Okafor - One of the most interesting duels of the week. The AC Milan defender didn't start well the season as he did last year, while the RB Salzburg striker was definitely one of the most underrated players of the current Champions League. The 22-year-old scored three goals in the first five games of the group stage.

Most likely to score a goal: Rafael Leao - He played a pretty disappointing game against Torino on Sunday and missed some key opportunities to score while the Rossoneri lost away against Ivan Juric's side. AC Milan need to score at least a draw to qualify for the next round.

Man of the Match pick: Olivier Giroud - The French striker is one of the most important players on the roster because he showed in the past that he can be a crucial and experienced player when it's needed. This is one of the games where his experience is necessary and can become a factor for the final result of the match.

Match prediction: AC Milan 2, RB Salzburg 0.

Stefano Pioli's team can't miss the opportunity to qualify for the next round and need to react after a disappointing defeat against Torino. - Francesco Porzio



Chelsea vs. Zagreb

One matchup to watch: Mislav Orsic vs. The Chelsea wing back. While it's hard to know who Graham Potter will employ at wing back, especially after losing 4-1 against Brighton, their defensive job on Orsic will be a critical one for the Blues. Orsic has been dangerous and is able to create his own chances dribbling and will also unleash unexpected shots from around the pitch but Zagreb lack attacking threats if he's marked out of the match. Since Reece James went down, Chelsea have struggled to defend against top wingers and while it hasn't cost the teams many matches yet, they eventually do need to figure out a structure without James to have as a plan B.

Most likely to score a goal: Mason Mount. Mount has had a weird season as his offensive production has been inconsistent but he's still bringing a lot to the team through his contributions in build up play. In a match where he'll have space to operate, Mount will be able to score in what will become a victory for Chelsea.

Man of the Match pick: Mason Mount. In helping drive Chelsea to victory, Mount will need to have a good game pushing the team forward while also ending up on the score sheet. With his role in orchestrating the attack, it's hard for Chelsea to have a good game without Mount also having a good gaem.

Match prediction: Chelsea 4, Zagreb 2. The Blues will come out on top in what is shaping up to be a back and forth match to bounce back from their weekend disappointment. - Charles Booth



