The UEFA Champions League's Matchday 4 kicks off on Tuesday, and by the end of Wednesday, all 32 teams remaining will have just two matches left before the knockout stages. With these serving as repeat fixtures from last week's Matchday 3, we could see some teams make or break their UCL campaigns. The slate on Tuesday is highlighted by AC Milan looking for revenge against Chelsea, while Barcelona are under serious pressure to beat Inter Milan on Wednesday.

As always CBS Sports and Paramount+ will be your home for all things UCL, starting with UEFA Champions League Today airing at 12:30 p.m. ET and at 2 p.m. ET ahead of the 3 p.m. kickoffs.

Here's our predictions for each match and more:

Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

James Benge Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Jonathan Johnson Francesco Porzio MHF-JUV 0-1 1-3 0-3 1-2 0-2 COP-MCY 0-3 0-5 0-4 1-4 0-3 PSG-BEN 2-0 1-1 2-1 2-1 3-1 ZAG-SAL 1-1 2-1 1-1 1-1 1-2 BVB-CHE 2-0 1-0 1-1 0-0 2-1 MIL-CHE 1-1 1-2 2-0 1-1 2-2 SHA-RMA 1-2 0-3 1-3 1-3 0-2 CEL-LEI 2-1 3-1 1-1 1-2 0-0 NAP-AJA 3-0 4-1 2-1 1-1 2-0 ATM-BRU 2-0 1-1 2-0 1-1 1-0 LEV-POR 1-1 0-2 1-1 2-0 2-1 RAN-LIV 1-3 0-2 0-3 0-3 0-2 BAR-INT 1-1 2-1 1-1 1-1 2-0 PLZ-BAY 0-3 0-6 0-5 1-4 0-4 TOT-FRA 1-0 1-0 2-0 1-0 1-0 SPO-MAR 2-1 1-0 2-0 2-0 0-0

AC Milan vs. Chelsea

One matchup to watch: Reece James vs. Theo Hernandez. The Chelsea wing-back created all sorts of havoc down the Milan left last week, but then Fode Ballo-Toure is not really up to the standard required for a Champions League side. Hernandez is, and although he is more of an offensive threat, he should have the pace and strength to stay with James. He could even test his opponent on the other end, combining with Rafael Leao to pin Chelsea back. -- James Benge

Most likely to score a goal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Chelsea's summer signing hasn't added much to his team beyond where it matters most; he keeps putting himself in positions to put the ball in the net. Aubameyang seems to have rediscovered his sense for where the ball will drop in the box and he might just be able to beat the Milan defense to it. -- James Benge

Man of the Match pick: Mason Mount. Graham Potter is the latest in a long line of Chelsea managers to discover how versatile, reliable and creative Mount can be. After a slightly slow start to the season, the England international has burst back into life in recent weeks and could make a major impact for the visitors in the San Siro. -- James Benge

Match prediction: AC Milan 1, Chelsea 1. With Hernandez back in the picture, Chelsea might not have the continual joy they did down the flanks at Stamford Bridge, setting the stage for a closer encounter that may not fall in either team's favor. -- James Benge

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Benfica

One matchup to watch: Vitinha vs. Rafa Silva. This has the makings of a very nice all-Portuguese affair in midfield. Although Marco Verratti is PSG's main creator, Vitinha plays an extremely important role and could help to dictate which way this one goes. As a former Porto man, he would love nothing more than to ensure that PSG get closer to booking their knockout phase berth. -- Jonathan Johnson

Most likely to score a goal: Kylian Mbappe. This match feels ideal for Mbappe to hit back at some of his recent critics with a goal or two. The French superstar's position within Christophe Galtier's setup is a subject of recent debate. Expect Mbappe to step up without Lionel Messi while Neymar should also chip in. -- Jonathan Johnson

Man of the Match pick: Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Italian goalkeeper has been in fine form of late and made some very good saves against Reims over the weekend. Benfica will get chances here so the Italian will need to be in the same vein here. -- Jonathan Johnson

Match prediction: PSG 2, Benfica 1. Benfica are capable of getting a draw, but I think that the hosts will narrowly shade it. This is one PSG cannot afford to get wrong with Juventus likely to win to close the gap. -- Jonathan Johnson

Barcelona vs. Inter Milan

One matchup to watch: Lautaro Martinez vs. Gerard Pique. Romelu Lukaku is still sidelined, which means the Nerazzurri will continue to use Lautaro Martinez as a central striker. Much like Inter, Barcelona are also bit by the injury bug with multiple players out. Martinez's duel with Pique could be the difference maker in this match as the experienced center back will drive the Blaugrana defense. -- Francesco Porzio

Most likely to score a goal: Robert Lewandowski. All eyes are on the Polish striker after a disappointing loss last week at San Siro that has now without a goal in two consecutive Champions League games. You have to go back to 2020 since the last time Lewandowski was blanked in back-to-back group stage games. He has not gone three UCL games in a row without a goal since 2018. Barcelona need to score because Xavi's side desperately needs to win the match against Inter Milan. -- Francesco Porzio

Man of the Match pick: Pedri. Despite the final result, he was one of the best players of the match at San Siro. Inter Milan won't count on Marcelo Brozovic, who is still injured. His absence creates more space for Pedri. -- Francesco Porzio

Match prediction: Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 0. It feels unlikely that Inter can replicate the same kind of performance away at the Camp Nou. Barcelona need to win this match if they want to have any shot of going through to the knockout stage. -- Francesco Porzio

Tottenham vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

One matchup to watch: Jesper Lindstrom vs. Ivan Perisic. The space between the Spurs wing-backs and central defenders has been an area that other teams can exploit, which led to Conte rolling out a 3-5-2 with an extra midfielder for Spurs' shutout victory over Brighton on Saturday. Against Frankfurt's strong wingers, control of the match in midfield will be needed. -- Chuck Booth

Most likely to score a goal: Richarlison. Mr. Champions League for Spurs, Richarlison already has two goals in the competition. While Harry Kane will likely play the match if he is even half fit, it will be RIcharlison who comes off the bench for the winner to get an important victory. -- Chuck Booth

Man of the Match pick: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The do-it-all midfielder will play a large role in containing Frankfurt during the match, turning tackles won into possession going forward. As he assists Richarlison's winning goal, that will be enough to take home Man of the Match honors. -- Chuck Booth

Match prediction: Spurs 1, Frankfurt 0. The change to a 3-5-2 will offer a much needed calmness to the match seeing Spurs get an important victory. -- Chuck Booth