 Skip to Main Content

Champions league live scores, updates: Can Aston Villa stay perfect vs. Barcelona? PSG aim to stay on top

Tuesday's Champions League ties bring some intrigue

By
1 min read
untitled-design-2026-11-03t203248-906.png
Getty Images

As Barcelona hosts a red-hot Aston Villa side, matchday four of Champions League action will bring some heavyweight matchups to kick things off on Tuesday. Inter look to bounce back from a disappointing Milan derby with a tricky away trip to Rotterdam to face Feyenoord. Manchester United and their eight-game winless streak could see things get worse as Roma are coming to Old Trafford as well, while Atlético Madrid hosting Bayern Munich and Barcelona's match with Aston Villa are some of the highlights of the day. Villarreal, facing Paris Saint-Germain, who are struggling with injuries, could also bring an interesting tactical battle to the forefront.

This is the stage where contenders truly begin to separate from the pack, and with five teams boasting a perfect record of three wins from three matches, the path to the top eight could begin to look clear if the group can continue to keep their momentum going. Aston Villa and PSG are the only members of that five in action today, and both have matches where they'll need to be at their best to keep that going.

Follow along as CBS Sports has updates from Tuesday's matches:

Tuesday schedule

All times Eastern, all matches available on Paramount+

  • 12:45 p.m. Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sporting CP
  • 12:45 p.m. Galatasaray vs. Stuttgart
  • 3 p.m. Atlético Madrid vs. Bayern Munich 
  • 3 p.m. Barcelona vs. Aston Villa
  • 3 p.m. Feyenoord vs. Inter
  • 3 p.m. Bodø/Glimt vs. Lille
  • 3 p.m. LASK vs. Slovan Bratislava
  • 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Roma
  • 3 p.m. Villarreal vs. Paris Saint-Germain 
Updates
(2)
 
Pinned
Link copied

Tuesday scores and schedule

  • Shakhtar Donetsk 0, Sporting CP 1 (2H)
  • Galatasaray 2, Stuttgart 0 (2H)
  • 3 p.m. Atlético Madrid vs. Bayern Munich 
  • 3 p.m. Barcelona vs. Aston Villa
  • 3 p.m. Feyenoord vs. Inter
  • 3 p.m. Bodø/Glimt vs. Lille
  • 3 p.m. LASK vs. Slovan Bratislava
  • 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Roma
  • 3 p.m. Villarreal vs. Paris Saint-Germain 
Chuck Booth
November 3, 2026, 6:58 PM
Nov. 03, 2026, 1:58 pm EST
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Hello and welcome

The early slate is already underway as Stuttgart trails by two goals to Galatasaray thanks to a brace by midfielder Alexey Batrakov. The Russian midfielder has been running hot in Champions League play with four goals from only five shots and an xG of 1.1. In the competition. While this may not be sustainable, if it helps the Turkish side get three points, they won't complain one bit about it. Meanwhile, Sporting CP are struggling with Shakhtar Donetsk's defense and haven't been able to create much in a must-win clash of their own.

Chuck Booth
November 3, 2026, 6:57 PM
Nov. 03, 2026, 1:57 pm EST
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:40

    Can Barcelona Finish in Champions League Top 8?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    Harry Kane Dealing With UCL Pressure for Bayern Munich

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    Can Man United End Historic Club's Worst Run?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    Is PSG the Best Team in the World?

  • Image thumbnail
    6:14

    Can Barcelona Bounce Back In UCL vs. In-Form Aston Villa? | Match Preview - Scoreline

  • Image thumbnail
    9:06

    Real Madrid shows CLASS as Mbappe, Bellingham, Diomande ALL Score vs. Racing Santander - Scoreline

  • Image thumbnail
    9:04

    Barcelona Under PRESSURE! FC Barcelona vs. Alaves La Liga MATCH PREVIEW! - Scoreline

  • Image thumbnail
    12:18

    Who has the EDGE? | Attack vs Defense? Liverpool vs Arsenal MATCH PREVIEW - Morning Footy

  • Image thumbnail
    12:18

    AC Milan vs. Inter: Serie A PREVIEW | Can Milan maintain form against Inter? - Morning Footy

  • Image thumbnail
    6:31

    What is Going WRONG at Manchester United? | Michael Carrick Opens Up on Struggles - Golazo Matchday

  • Image thumbnail
    12:38

    Liverpool ADVANCE in Carabao Cup in Win vs Chelsea! Is Iraola Building Something Special? - Golazo Matchday

  • Image thumbnail
    14:41

    Arsenal UPSET! Fleetwood Town SHOCK Arsenal in Carabao Cup! Does Arsenal have a Striker Problem?? - Golazo Matchday

  • Image thumbnail
    8:26

    Harry Kane Wins the 2026 Ballon d'Or - Scoreline

  • Image thumbnail
    11:31

    Alexia Putellas Wins the 2026 Women's Ballon d'Or - Scoreline

  • Image thumbnail
    17:08

    PSG & Barcelona Named Teams of the Year - Scoreline

  • Image thumbnail
    4:54

    Harry Kane Wins Men's Gerd Müller Trophy, Charlyn Corral Wins Women's Award - Scoreline

  • Image thumbnail
    5:56

    Bukayo Saka Wins the 2026 Socrates Award - Scoreline

  • Image thumbnail
    17:00

    Luis de la Fuente & Pere Romeu Win 2026 Coach Of The Year Awards - Scoreline

  • Image thumbnail
    12:19

    Unai Simón & Cata Coll Win 2026 Yashin Trophies! - Scoreline

  • Image thumbnail
    13:59

    Lamine Yamal & Vicky López Crowned Best Young Players! - Scoreline

See All Soccer Videos