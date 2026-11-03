Champions league live scores, updates: Can Aston Villa stay perfect vs. Barcelona? PSG aim to stay on top

As Barcelona hosts a red-hot Aston Villa side, matchday four of Champions League action will bring some heavyweight matchups to kick things off on Tuesday. Inter look to bounce back from a disappointing Milan derby with a tricky away trip to Rotterdam to face Feyenoord. Manchester United and their eight-game winless streak could see things get worse as Roma are coming to Old Trafford as well, while Atlético Madrid hosting Bayern Munich and Barcelona's match with Aston Villa are some of the highlights of the day. Villarreal, facing Paris Saint-Germain, who are struggling with injuries, could also bring an interesting tactical battle to the forefront.

This is the stage where contenders truly begin to separate from the pack, and with five teams boasting a perfect record of three wins from three matches, the path to the top eight could begin to look clear if the group can continue to keep their momentum going. Aston Villa and PSG are the only members of that five in action today, and both have matches where they'll need to be at their best to keep that going.

Follow along as CBS Sports has updates from Tuesday's matches:

Tuesday schedule

All times Eastern, all matches available on Paramount+