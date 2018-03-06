Champions League scores and goals from Real Madrid vs. PSG, Liverpool vs. Porto

Two spots in the Champions League quarterfinals have officially been booked, and they belong to two of the most successful clubs in competition history. Real Madrid and Liverpool are into the last eight after advancing from the round of 16 on Tuesday.

Here's how it went down:

Real Madrid 2, PSG 1 (5-2 on aggregate)

Los Blancos, winners of the last two cups, are through with a fine road win against the Parisians, who couldn't come back from the 3-1 loss in the first leg. Without Neymar, who is recovering from surgery, PSG lacked sharpness and couldn't string together enough quality passes to pose much of a threat, putting together one of its most horrific attacking showings of the season.

Real Madrid needed just one goal to force PSG to score three, and a fine header from Cristiano Ronaldo early in the second half did just that.

It's his competition.



Ronaldo ties Ruud van Nistelrooy's record by scoring in his 9th straight Champions League game. pic.twitter.com/LQBsNQig1i — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 6, 2018

PSG still had a chance but had to have three, and it got its first with 20 minutes to go off some lucky bounces following Marco Verratti's red card:

But they would get little else. PSG had life and needed two more goals, but the out-of-sync showing doomed Unai Emery's team before Casemiro put any thoughts of a comeback to rest with a goal in the 80th minute from close off a deflection.

The result sees one of the cup favorites go through, and what looked like more of a contender in the group stage go home. Real Madrid are sitting pretty with a spot in the next round, while this defeat could mean the end to Emery's tenure as the PSG boss.

Liverpool 0, Porto 0 (5-0 on aggregate)

Liverpool had won the first leg 5-0, and next to nothing happened in the second leg. If you watched PSG vs. Real Madrid, you made the right choice.

Liverpool was able to sit back, rest some players, dominant possession and cruise into the quarterfinals. Porto only had one shot on frame, Liverpool had just three and what was a formality became a reality - Liverpool moves on.

Apart from Liverpool and FC Porto fans, is anyone even watching their game tonight? — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) March 6, 2018

What's next?

The round of 16 continues on Wednesday as Tottenham (2) faces Juventus (2) and Manchester City (4) takes on Basel (0) .