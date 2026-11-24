When David Raya made his way off the field clutching his left arm, anguish stretched across his face, you could be forgiven for thinking that that season was happening to Arsenal again. They have recruited high-quality backups in almost every position and probably would have a higher-grade reserve goalkeeper if it weren't such a hard sell to cover for the best in the world in his position. And so when Kepa Arrizabalaga entered the fray, hearts sank in the away end at St. James' Park.

They soared on Monday afternoon when Mikel Arteta confirmed that Raya would not need surgery and that initial tests "showed something much more encouraging" given the enormous pain the Spaniard seemed to be in. The No. 1 will be unavailable against Borussia Dortmund, but he has not been ruled out of Sunday's clash with Manchester City. It was against that opponent that Kepa's reputation was so soured, a horror show in the EFL Cup final in which he conceded both of the shots on target he faced.

Since then, he has started only three games: elimination by Southampton in the FA Cup, where he was just as bad, a dead rubber against Crystal Palace and an EFL Cup win at Ipswich. Though it was the goals he conceded that cost Arsenal at Wembley, his distribution came under just as intense a spotlight, his inability to navigate the Man City press stalling attacks at their starting point. Raya is a master of breaking teams with his passing. Since the start of the season, he leads all Premier League goalkeepers in line-breaking passes under pressure and in passes that break through three lines. Asking your backup to replicate Raya's range is borderline unreasonable. If a goalkeeper could pass that well, they wouldn't be warming the Arsenal bench.

Anyway, the primary job of a goalkeeper, even in 2026, is actually to keep the ball out of the net. And while Kepa hasn't done great at that lately, it is hardly like he has been playing in rhythm. When he is, the 32-year-old is absolutely fine. Good enough, in fact, that when Arsenal signed him in the summer of 2025, it was viewed as something of a coup. In his year with Bournemouth, Kepa had profiled as an above-average shot-stopper at volume, saving 71.3% of efforts he faced and conceding two fewer goals than the expected goals value of the shots he faced. It was the same in Kepa's final year as a regular starter with Chelsea, where he kept nine clean sheets in 29 games.

There are weaknesses in Kepa's game beyond his passing. He does not particularly command his area when crosses come in, certainly not compared to Raya. He hardly flies off his line like his compatriot either, but it is worth reaffirming that the standard he is being held against is the man voted the best goalkeeper in the world by his fellow professionals.

Kepa is not going to raise a team's ceiling like the man he will likely replace on Wednesday -- what a wasted endeavor this would be if Illan Meslier starts -- but put him behind the best shot-suppressing defense in the business over an extended period and he would probably be good enough to ensure that Arsenal's ambitions are not capped. It would appear, however, that we will not get a definitive answer on that for a while yet. That is no bad thing for Arteta and Arsenal.

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