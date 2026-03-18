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Champions League scores: Liverpool cruise into quarterfinals alongside Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Bayern

Six English teams entered the round of 16 and only two advanced to the quarters

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The UEFA Champions League round of 16 came to a thrilling finish on Wednesday as Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid all advanced after multi-goal thrillers across each of the four matches on the schedule.

The highlight of Wednesday's action was Newcastle United's trip to Barcelona, the pair adopting an all-gas-no-breaks strategy in the first half that saw the two sides trade goals until Barcelona had a 3-2 advantage on the day. Then the tie slipped out of Newcastle's control – Barcelona scored four goals in the second half, going on to win the tie 8-3 and booking their spot in the next round.

Atletico Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, went back-and-forth themselves in north London, Spurs going on to reduce the deficit to just two goals. Xavi Simons scored a brace in a notable outing for him in a Spurs jersey, playing a sizable role as Igor Tudor's side collected their first win of 2026 across all competitions.

Liverpool, meanwhile, reversed their 1-0 defeat at Galatasaray last week and went on to win 4-0, becoming the only English team besides Arsenal to reach the last eight. Mohamed Salah notched his 50th Champions League goal during the rout, while Harry Kane did the same in Bayern Munich's 4-1 win over Atalanta.

Wednesday's results

  • Barcelona 7, Newcastle United 2 (Barcelona win 9-2 on aggregate)
  • Tottenham Hotspur 3, Atletico Madrid 2 (Atletico Madrid win 7-5 on aggregate)
  • Liverpool 4, Galatasaray 0 (Liverpool advance 4-1 on aggregate)
  • Bayern Munich 4, Atalanta 1 (Bayern Munich advance 10-2 on aggregate)

Quarterfinal matchups

  • Paris Saint-Germain vs. Liverpool
  • Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich
  • Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid
  • Sporting Lisbon vs. Arsenal
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Final scores

  • Barcelona 7, Newcastle United 2 (Barcelona win 8-3 on aggregate)
  • Tottenham Hotspur 3, Atletico Madrid 2 (Atletico Madrid lead 7-5 on aggregate)
  • Liverpool 4, Galatasaray 0 (Liverpool lead 4-1 on aggregate)
  • Bayern Munich 4, Atalanta 1 (Bayern Munich lead 10-2 on aggregate)
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Spurs win a penalty!

90' Jose Maria Gimenez concedes a penalty after fouling Xavi Simons, who steps up to take the spotkick and converts. It's his second of the night and closes the gap to two goals yet again. It might be too little too late but Spurs are now just a few minutes away from their first win of 2026 in any competition.

 
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Atalanta pull one back!

85' Much as they did in Bergamo in the first leg, Atalanta have a consolation goal at Bayern Munich courtesy of Lazar Samardzic off a corner. It won't do much to reduce the deficit, which stands at 10-2, but it gives the visiting fans a reason to celebrate on an otherwise unplesant day.

 
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Atletico score from a set piece!

75' Atletico Madrid earn a corner and David Hancko scores off a header, Tottenham Hotspur's defending subpar in the moment. Madrid have restored the three goal lead they entered the second leg with and even in the more nervy moments of this game, they always seemed likely to hang onto their advantage.

 
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Luis Diaz on the board for Bayern!

70' Gianluca Scamacca tries to win the ball but Lennart Karl claims possession again, eventually passing the ball off to Luis Diaz. The Colombia international is off to the races and goes on to chip the 'keeper from inside the box, making it 4-0 to Bayern on the day and 10-1 on aggregate. Bayern are two goals away from their all-time record aggregate score in the Champions League and have 20 minutes to do so.

 
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Another for Liverpool!

62' The floodgates have opened for Liverpool and they add a fourth, this time coming from Mohamed Salah. His is a curling shot from the edge of the penalty area, a stylish way for him to score his 50th Champions League goal (a figure Harry Kane also hit in Munich today). An impressive feat for both.

 
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Another for Bayern!

56' It's all escalating quickly at the Allianz Arena! Luis Diaz connects with Lennart Karl, who scores from close range to make it 3-0 on the day and 9-1 on aggregate. For what it's worth, Bayern are within touching distnace of their record aggregate win in the Champions League but it'll require some work -- their best-ever outing in a two-legged tie was 12-1 over Sporting Lisbon.

 
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Make it two for Bayern!

55' Bayern Munich have been in cruise control for much of this match, which is the perfect set-up for Harry Kane's moment of brilliance. He outmaneuvers a defender and leaves him in his wake before slotting the ball into the top corner, scoring what might be the best goal of the day.

 
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Liverpool with another!

53' Well, that was fast! Mohamed Salah gets a shot in and though Ugurcan Cakır makes the save, the ball is straight back in play so Ryan Gravenberch is able to put it away from close range. This tie has now slipped fully out of Galatasaray's grip, however lose it was, continuing their poor run of form away from home in the Champions League.

 
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Liverpool in front!

52' Mohamed Salah may not have been able to do it but Hugo Ekitike has given Liverpool the long-awaited advantage in this tie. The play actually ends with Salah receiving the ball near the box, clearing a potential offside trap, and then passing it off to Ekitike for the tap in. Ekitike is becoming a man of the moment at Liverpool with some crucial goals, the France native currently the team's leading goalscorer in his first season.

 
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Spurs right back in it!

52' Atletico Madrid are in possession near their box b ut Spurs win the ball back, with Archie Gray quickly sending the ball Xavi Simons' way. Simons wastes no time within an impressive strike, showing the star quality that he has in his game. It's 2-1 to Tottenham on the night and though it's still 6-4 to Atletico Madrid on aggregate, there's still time for some drama in this tie.

 
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Victor Osimhen comes off

Liverpool and Galatasaray return to play after the halftime break, though the visitors make a couple of halftime change s-- Victor Osimhen and Noa Lang come off for Leroy Sane and Sacha Boey. Osimhen seemed like he was playing with discomfort in his wrist for much of the first half and it looks like he won't be able to continue as a direct result of that.

 
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Julian Alvarez scores for Atletico!

47' Atletico Madrid open the half with a stellar goal from Julian Alvarez, who makes his way through Tottenham Hotspur's defense for the third time in this tie to restore their three goal lead. Spurs want a foul called on Xavi Simons in the build-up but the referee waves that call away.

 
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Mohamed Salah misses his penalty!

45'+4 Liverpool win a penalty and with it, a chance to finally take a lead in the tie. Mohamed Salah steps up to take it but his attempt at a panenka goes horibly and goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakır ensures the ball stays out of the net, the whole thing no trouble at all for him.

 
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Spurs looking competent today

44' A three goal deficit is certainly an uphill climb for Tottenham, especially when considering their downward skid over the last few months, but they have looked up for the task today in more ways than one. Mathys Tel, who got the assist to Randal Kolo Muani's goal, has seemed up for the challenge throughout while Guglielmo Vicario just came up with an important save to keep Spurs in this tie. Finding a way out of the mess they created last week may still be unlikely but for the first time in a long time, Spurs are looking pretty solid.

 
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Tottenham are on the board!

30' There are no more goalless games today, the latest strike offering some real intrigue. Mathys Tel's long distance, rainbow pass founds Randal Kolo Muani in front of goal. He's completely unmarked and has a free header from close range, making it easy to pop the ball into the back of the net. Spurs are up 1-0 on the day and the aggregate deficit is reduced to 5-3 ... comeback on?

 
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Liverpool level in the tie!

25' Liverpool have a corner and instead of swinging the ball into the box, Alexis Mac Allister plays it to the top of the box, allowing Dominik Szoboszlai to make a run from distance. Szoboszlai wastes no time upon making contact with the ball at the edge of the area and rockets the ball into the back of the net. Set pieces have been a real cheat code for them this season, especially in the new year, this one coming at an important juncture in the tie -- the Reds are up 1-0 on the day and are now level at 1-1 on aggregate with Galatasaray.

 
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Penalty to Bayern!

24' A penalty is called for Bayern Munich and Harry Kane steps up to take it, a near guarantee he would score. Marco Sportiello comes up with a save but wait! The refereeing team checks and rules that Sportiello had one foot off th eline so Kane gets a re-do, which he converts. Bayern are up 1-0 on the day over Atalanta and 7-1 on aggregate.

 
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Victor Osimhen's checking in with the medical team

22' Victor Osimhen is still technically on the pitch but he's checked in with the medical team on the bench a handful of times now and keeps grabbing his wrist, which is in a cast. We'll see how this progresses but maybe he wasn't faking earlier?

 
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Tensions in Liverpool

10' Victor Osimhen goes to ground at Anfield and is receiving medical attention while being accused of time-wasting by the Liverpool faithful -- and a couple of players on the pitch. Things get a little heated between the two sides and Osimhen walks over to the side for play to resume, though Galatasaray are down to 10 for the time being.

 
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Atletico Madrid goal ruled offside

6' The late games are off to a mild start and for a moment, it appeared as if Ademola Lookman had the first goal of the window as Atletico Madrid carved their way through Tottenham Hotspur's defense again. The goal was ruled offside after a quick check, though, no major moves in this second leg just yet.

 
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FT: Barcelona 7, Newcastle United 2

I'm not sure any of us would have predicted where things were going when Barcelona and Newcastle United entered the halftime break but this thing tilted in Barcelona's favor quickly enough. The hosts left no stone unturned as the momentum tilted in their favor, pushing four past Newcastle. They're off to the quarterfinals now, and now it's time to focus on the last three games of the week.

 
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Goalkeeper change for Barcelona

81' Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia makes what looks like a routine stop but immediately feels something, taking a seat on the pitch. The medical staff come to evaluate him quickly but coach Hansi Flick is uninterested in taking any risks, so Wojciech Szczesny comes on for his first game since November.

 
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Bayern Munich vs. Atalanta starting lineups

In Germany, meanwhile, it looks like Bayern Munich will have a first-team goalkeeper available to them after all. Jonas Urbig starts in between the sticks while further up the pitch, Harry Kane starts after sitting on the bench in the first leg. Not that Bayern missed him much -- they won 6-1 at Atalanta without him and feel very-well positioned to book a spot in the quarterfinals.

Bayern Munich starting XI: Jonas Urbig, Josip Stanisic, Jonathan Tah, Kim Min-jae, Tom Bischof, Leon Goretzka, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Lennart Karl, Raphael Guerreiro, Luis Diaz, Harry Kane

Atalanta starting XI: Marco Sportiello, Odilon Kossounou, Isak Hien, Giorgio Scalvini, Raoul Bellanova, Mario Pasalic, Ederson, Lorenzo Bernasconi, Charles De Ketelaere, Gianluca Scamacca, Kamaldeen Sulemana

 
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Raphinha bags another for Barcelona!

73' It keeps going from bad to worse to even worse for Newcastle United, Raphinha gets ahold of an aerial ball and finds a way to control it before it rolls down to his feet, then wastes little time hitting it into the back of the net from close range. Barcelona have not just overpowered Newcastle but now have a few moments of flair mixed in, the back-and-forth moments of the first half feeling like a very long time ago now.

 
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Liverpool vs. Galatasaray starting lineups

Liverpool have Hugo Ekitike, Mohamed Salah and Florian Wirtz leading the line as they look to reverse the 1-0 deficit they carry into the home leg, while Galatasaray will count on Victor Osimhen to help them hang onto their aggregate lead.

Liverpool starting XI: ALisson, Jeremie Frimpong, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah, Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz

Galatasaray starting XI: Ugurcan Cakır, Sacha Boey, Wilfried Singo, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Ismail Jakobs, Lucas Torreira, Mario Lemina, Roland Sallai, Gabriel Sara, Baris Alper Yilmaz, Victor Osimhen

 
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Tottenham Hotspur vs. Atletico Madrid lineups

Meanwhile in north London, the countdown is on until Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid resume their round of 16 tie. Atleti have a 5-2 lead and will once again go with Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann up top while U.S. World Cup hopeful Johnny Cardoso also starts. For Spurs, Xavi Simons enters the lineup and Igor Tudor returns to a back three, this time featuring Radu Dragusin alongside Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven.

Tottenham Hotspur starting XI: Guglielmo Vicario, Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Radu Dragusin, Micky van de Ven, Djed Spence, Xavi Simons, Pape Matar Sarr, Archie Gray, Mathys Tel, Randal Kolo Muani

Atletico Madrid starting XI: Juan Musso, Nahuel Molina, Robin Le Normand, David Hancko, Matteo Ruggeri, Giuliano Simeone, Marcos Llorente, Johnny Cardoso, Ademola Lookman, Julian Alvarez, Antoine Griezmann

 
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Another for Robert Lewandowski!

62' Lamine Yamal wins the ball and puts Newcastle's defense in a tailspin, allowing Barcelona to charge forward again. In the end, the ball is Robert Lewandowski's to finish and he makes no mistake -- one of the greatest goalscorers of his generation isn't going to miss from close range and he certainly doesn't. Barcelona have fully wrestled control of this one, which has quickly grasped out of Newcastle's reach.

 
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Robert Lewandowski scores!

57' Barcelona have a corner, Rpahinha sending an swinging ball into the box. Tino Livramento is marking Robert Lewandowski at the far post but doesn't jump when Lewandowski does, giving him a perfect opportunity to score a header. Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale also did not cover himself in glory on that one but Barcelona have done well to take advantage of their chances and at long last, they have a real cushion in this tie.

 
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Another for Barcelona!

53' Lamine Yamal plays a long range pass to Fermin Lopez, who just evades Newcastle's offside trap. Lopez is then off to the races and eventually finds himself in the penalty area, coming up with an easy finish with no one nearby to stop him. For the first time in this back-and-forth tie, someone has a two goal lead -- and it's Barcelona's.

 
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Halftime change for Newcastle

The second half is officially underway in Barcelona, with Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe opting to make a halftime substitution. Tino Livramento is on for Kieran Trippier, who conceded a penalty just at the end of the first half and picked up a yellow -- and may have been lucky not to have been sent off instead.

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