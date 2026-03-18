Champions League scores: Liverpool cruise into quarterfinals alongside Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Bayern

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 came to a thrilling finish on Wednesday as Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid all advanced after multi-goal thrillers across each of the four matches on the schedule.

The highlight of Wednesday's action was Newcastle United's trip to Barcelona, the pair adopting an all-gas-no-breaks strategy in the first half that saw the two sides trade goals until Barcelona had a 3-2 advantage on the day. Then the tie slipped out of Newcastle's control – Barcelona scored four goals in the second half, going on to win the tie 8-3 and booking their spot in the next round.

Atletico Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, went back-and-forth themselves in north London, Spurs going on to reduce the deficit to just two goals. Xavi Simons scored a brace in a notable outing for him in a Spurs jersey, playing a sizable role as Igor Tudor's side collected their first win of 2026 across all competitions.

Liverpool, meanwhile, reversed their 1-0 defeat at Galatasaray last week and went on to win 4-0, becoming the only English team besides Arsenal to reach the last eight. Mohamed Salah notched his 50th Champions League goal during the rout, while Harry Kane did the same in Bayern Munich's 4-1 win over Atalanta.

Wednesday's results

Barcelona 7, Newcastle United 2 (Barcelona win 9-2 on aggregate)

Tottenham Hotspur 3, Atletico Madrid 2 (Atletico Madrid win 7-5 on aggregate)

Liverpool 4, Galatasaray 0 (Liverpool advance 4-1 on aggregate)

Bayern Munich 4, Atalanta 1 (Bayern Munich advance 10-2 on aggregate)

Quarterfinal matchups