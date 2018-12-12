Champions League scores: Bayern and City win groups; Lyon goes through; Young Boys beats Juventus
Now all eyes are on Monday's draw
The Champions League group stage is officially over. Lyon earned the final spot in the knockout stage with a 1-1 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk, and the field of 16 is set for Monday's draw (6 a.m. ET on fuboTV). On Wednesday, the eight matches brought fans 24 goals and some wild moments, though there wasn't a whole lot on the line.
Bayern Munich drew Ajax to win Group E, Juventus won Group H despite losing to Young Boys, Manchester City took Group F, and Phil Jones scored ... in the wrong goal in a poor showing for Manchester United.
Here's are the scores and takeaways:
Wednesday's Champions League scores
- CSKA Moscow 3, Real Madrid 0
- Viktoria Plzen 2, Roma 1
- Ajax 3, Bayern Munich 3
- Young Boys 2, Juventus 1
- Valencia 2, Manchester United 1
- Benfica 1, AEK Athens 0
- Lyon 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1
- Manchester City 2, Hoffenheim 1
What in the world, Real?
Real Madrid entered with very little on the line, and that's why Santiago Solari played a lineup mixed with young players, reserves and a handful of stars. But, with a squad that was still stronger than CSKA Moscow, you figured they would get at least a draw, right?
How's a 3-0 loss sound? Real had 19 shots, six on goal, but CSKA Moscow scored on three of its five shots on frame to clinch a spot in the Europa League round of 32.
The loss Real Madrid's worst ever at home in European competition and doesn't help during an up-and-down season. For those counting, CSKA Moscow took all six points from Real Madrid in the group stage. Just like nobody expected.
What in the world, Juventus?
It's hard to decide which one is more concerning, Juventus or Real. Juve fielded its top players like Cristiano Ronaldo in the visit to Young Boys, and the Italian club still lost 2-1. Just like Real, Juve created chances, and just like CSKA, Young Boys capitalized on the few they had.
Fortunately for Juve, Manchester United lost at Valencia, which means that Ronaldo and company win Group H and avoid falling into pot two. But it's safe to say not many people thought we would see Young Boys beat mighty Juventus, no matter what was on the line.
Mama mia.
Fekir, the hero
Nabil Fekir came up big for Lyon in the trip to Shakhtar. The winner would be through, but a draw would have also been enough for Lyon, and that's just what the club got. Fekir, often linked with a move to Liverpool, scored a brilliant equalizer in the second half for a 1-1 draw. He went upper 90 in the box to put this one away as the snow came down in Ukraine. Take a look:
City wins Group F
Meanwhile, Manchester City won as expected. A 2-1 win over Hoffenheim with a stunning display from Leroy Sane clinched Group F.
The draw pots are cemented
Here are the pots ahead of Monday's round of 16 draw. Teams from the same league cannot be drawn against each other in this round.
Pot A
- Borussia Dortmund
- Barcelona
- PSG
- Porto
- Bayern Munich
- Manchester City
- Real Madrid
- Juventus
Pot B
- Atletico Madrid
- Tottenham
- Schalke
- Liverpool
- Lyon
- Ajax
- Roma
- Manchester United
Relive Wednesday's Champions League action
If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Champions League group stage schedule
Here is when all of the group stage games will be played
-
Wednesday's UCL winners and losers
There were more losers than winners on this day
-
Manchester United vs. Valencia preview
United still has a chance to win the group
-
Juventus vs. Young Boys preview
Juve hasn't won the group just yet, but a victory here will do it
-
Man. City vs. Hoffenheim preview
City has the group wrapped up, while Hoffenheim needs some help
-
UCL scenarios for Liverpool, PSG, others
There are still teams with plenty of work left to do. Here are the permutations heading into...