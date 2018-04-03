Champions League scores: Bayern Munich win with two crucial away goals in Sevilla, getting them closer to semifinal

Bayern Munich know how to get the job done in the Champions League knockout stages and that is exactly what they did in Sevilla on Tuesday night.

Despite going down 1-0 in the first half, a persistent effort and constant attack eventually broke down Sevilla and two defensive deflections were enough to give the European giants not only a win, but two very important away goals heading back to Munich for the second leg.

Sevilla took the early lead with a controversial goal by Pablo Sarabia in the 32nd minute. Why was it controversial? Well, because it looked like Sarabia controlled the ball with his forearm before sending it into the back of the net. See for yourself and make your own judgement:

The arm was across his body, so Sarabia didn't gain any advantage by making his reach wider in this instance, but the ball did seem to come under his control thanks to his forearm. Regardless, it was a given goal and Bayern found themselves suddenly in a deficit nearing halftime.

That deficit would not last long, however.

Just five minutes later, Franck Ribery -- who gave Sevilla fits along the wing all night -- forced an own goal by Jesus Navas after some tough luck on a deflection:

Jesus Navas own goal pic.twitter.com/dNID6ANA8a — Footbie (@footbie) April 3, 2018

And it was Ribery, the experienced Frenchman who again would be the villain for Sevilla with a beautifully placed cross to set up Thiago Alcantara at the far post for the goal that would ultimately win this game and give Bayern a foot-and-a-half into the semifinal.

This one, too, would come off a defender after a great diving finish by Alcantara.

And, just like that, Bayern Munich is once again just a small step away from making it to the semifinals of a Champions League. They have everything in control heading back to the return leg in Munich.

