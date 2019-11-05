Champions League scores: Dortmund storms back vs. Inter Milan; Chelsea, Ajax play unforgettable draw
The first half of Matchday 4 did not disappoint
The first half of the Champions League's fourth matchday didn't start hot, but it finished with some wild games. After Barcelona stumbled to a poor draw against Slavia Prague in the early action, the final six games of the day brought 27 goals, eight of which came in the draw between Chelsea and Ajax at Stamford Bridge. Liverpool and Dortmund both got crucial victories to boost their chances of advancing, while Napoli had trouble with Red Bull Salzburg at home. Here are the scores and what to know:
Scores
Barcelona 0, Slavia Prague 0
RB Leipzig 2, Zenit 0
Liverpool 2, Genk 1
Napoli 1, Red Bull Salzburg 1
Valencia 4, Lille 1
Lyon 3, Benfica 1
Chelsea 4, Ajax 4
Dortmund 3, Inter Milan 2
Chelsea and Ajax play thriller
In what was probably the craziest game of the season so far, Chelsea and Ajax played a 4-4 draw that featured two red cards, a blown three-goal lead and absolute madness. There were two goals in the first four minutes. Ajax then scored three straight to take a 4-1 lead, but the Blues battled back against nine men to earn a dramatic point. Click here to see what went down in this one.
As a courtesy, you should see this own goal from Chelsea's goalkeeper that saw the ball rock off the post ... and then his face.
Barca uninspiring in scoreless draw
Barcelona followed up its ugly 3-1 loss at Levante over the weekend in La Liga with a 0-0 draw at home to Slavia Prague. It was a result that had the away fans celebrating as if they had just won the competition. Barca created its chances, but the ball just didn't want to go in as it turned out to be a frustrating evening. The Spanish club is still in a good position to advance though, topping Group F with eight points, one ahead of Borussia Dortmund. Inter Milan is four points back in third place.
Liverpool moves into first place
The Reds weren't at their best, but a 2-1 win over Genk, combined with Napoli's draw, has them in first place with nine points. Jurgen Klopp's team has won three in a row in the competition, and it was Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who scored the winning goal with this delightful effort in the second half.
Dortmund storms back for magical victory
Borussia Dortmund avoided disaster and may have done what it needed to book a ticket in the next round by beating Inter Milan, 3-2, after trailing by two goals. The Italian side led 2-0 at the half with goals from Lautaro Martinez and Matias Vecino, but three goals in 26 minutes in the second half saw Dortmund come all the way back. Achraf Hakimi scored two of them, including this winner 77 minutes in:
A loss would have seen Dortmund trail by three points with two games to go and probably force them to get a result at Barcelona to stay alive. Instead, the German side turned the table and put Inter Milan in a tricky situation.
Kondogbia scores outrageous goal
There were plenty of wild goals on Tuesday, but none beat this effort from Geoffrey Kondogbia for Valencia in a 4-1 win over Lille. The defensive midfielder fired home from way beyond the box. Have a look:
