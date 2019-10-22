Champions League scores: Dybala leads Juventus comeback, Manchester City rolls and Tottenham snaps skid

Matchday 3 in the Champions League group stage is halfway over after eight matches on Tuesday with no major upsets and a bunch of big stars carrying their teams to victory. Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, PSG, Tottenham and Juventus all won as expected, with Cristiano Ronaldo and company needed some second-half magic to get the three points. Kylian Mbappe of PSG and Raheem Sterling of City each recorded hat tricks, while Sergio Aguero of City, Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich, Mauro Icardi of PSG, Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min of Tottenham and Juve's Paulo Dybala all scored two goals each.

Here's everything to know:

Dybala rescues Juventus with gusty performance

It was one of those games. You know, the one your team has every now and again and you just can't believe it? Juve had what felt like 2,000 chances yet could not find the net for the first 75 minutes against Lokomotiv Moscow. The Russian club went to Turin and took a 1-0 lead after a goal from Aleksei Miranchuk 30 minutes in, but then Paulo Dybala came alive to rescue the UCL title contenders. La Joya scored two times in a three-minute span late to give Juve a 2-1 victory.

Dybala scored in the 77th minute and then in the 79th to stun the visitors, who didn't know what hit them.

The Argentine international's first goal was probably the best of the matchday, with a left-footed rocket curler from outside the box:

Paulo Dybala hits an incredible equalizer for Juventus ☄️ pic.twitter.com/uaNxUQpTBk — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) October 22, 2019

Real Madrid finally shows up in Champions League

Real was in must-win mode in Istanbul against Galatasaray, and a loss would have put the team in an extremely uncomfortable position ahead of Matchday 4. After showing little in a 1-0 loss at Mallorca last weekend, Real was creative but lacked quality finishing. Los Blancos still managed to take a 1-0 victory home, but it should have been by more. Real had 27 shots on the night and had numerous golden chances, but Fernando Muslera was strong in goal for the hosts.

The winning goal came off a clever assist from summer signing Eden Hazard. Take a look:

Pep Guardiola's odd changes work, Manchester City rolls

Manchester City trailed Atalanta 1-0, but that didn't last long as the contenders overpowered them at the Etihad. Behind two goals from Aguero and an 11-minute hat trick from Sterling, City blew the doors off the UCL first-timers in impressive fashion. Man. City scored on half of its 10 shots, and perhaps more impressive, it allowed only six shots on goal despite not even starting the game with true central defenders.

Guardiola started defensive midfielders Rodri and Fernandinho in the back, just as his did in the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace last weekend, as the team deals with injury issues. Fernandinho did concede a penalty kick, but the duo did enough as City has nine points in Group C and is on the verge of winning the group. Here's Sterling's third goal to complete his hat trick:

Tottenham gets much-needed win

It took nearly all of October, but Tottenham finally has its first win of the month, and it came at a crucial time. In what was only the team's third victory in its last 12 matches, Spurs crushed Red Star Belgrade 5-0 on Tuesday to boost its chances of moving on, give this team much-needed momentum and perhaps even a bit of breathing room for manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The last time we saw Spurs in UCL, they were getting obliterated 7-2 at home against Bayern Munich, and that came after losing to Colchester in the EFL Cup. Since then, a loss to Brighton and a draw against last-place Watford in the Premier League has raised serious doubts as to whether this team would contend for anything this season. Tuesday's performance doesn't confirm their status as a contender, but it's a step in the right direction. Son was fantastic, Kane was clever and this team finally got a clean sheet at home for the first time in more than a month.

Kane's second goal was as quick and delightful as can be with this awesome little finish to the back post:

Despite the poor start to the group stage, Spurs are now in second place in Group B. First place is probably out of reach at this point with Bayern Munich having nine points, but a win at Red Star Belgrade next time out on Nov. 6 could be enough to all but wrap up second place.