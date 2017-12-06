Champions League scores, highlights: 7 goals for Liverpool; Ronaldo sets record; Napoli out
The 2017-18 Champions League group stage concluded on Wednesday as the field narrowed down from 32 to 16 teams. Here's everything you need to know from the final day of action before the round of 16:
Scores
Maribor 1, Sevilla 1
Besiktas 2, RB Leipzig 1
Tottenham 3, APOEL 0
Porto 5, Monaco 2
Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Manchester City 1
Real Madrid 3, Borussia Dortmund 2
Feyenoord 2, Napoli 1
Liverpool 7, Spartak Moscow 0
Perfect performance for Liverpool
How does a 7-0 win sound for Liverpool fans rooting for a win to finish first place in Group E? Sounds pretty delightful, if you ask me. Philippe Coutinho notched a hat trick and Liverpool ran wild at home to destroy Spartak Moscow. The highlight of the night was Sadio Mane's brilliant volley in the second half. Take a look at this one:
Ronaldo sets UCL group stage scoring record
Borussia Dortmund's poor Champions League campaign got worse on Wednesday, going down early 2-0 to Real Madrid. After Borja Mayoral's opener, Cristiano Ronaldo got his ninth of the UCL campaign with a delicious strike to the far post:
With that, Ronaldo became the first player ever to score in all six of his team's group stage matches.
But Dortmund was not done. The team got two goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, late in the first half and early in the second half, to draw level at 2-2 before Lucas Vazquez scored the winner for the Spanish club 10 minutes from time.
Failed celebration
Vincent Aboubakar did a lot right for Porto on Wednesday, getting two goals in the first 33 minutes against Monaco. His celebrations, however, they could use some work.
Who is through?
The teams that will be in the round of 16 are:
- Manchester United
- Basel
- Paris Saint-Germain
- Bayern Munich
- Roma
- Chelsea
- Barcelona
- Juventus
- Liverpool
- Sevilla
- Manchester City
- Shakhtar Donetsk
- Besiktas
- Porto
- Tottenham
- Real Madrid
When is the round of 16 draw?
The draw will take place on Monday in Switzerland at 6 a.m. ET.
