Champions League scores, highlights: Barcelona, Manchester United win; Chelsea slips; Atletico out

The final matchday of the 2017-18 Champions League group stage took place on Tuesday with eight matches. Let's get to the action:

Bayern Munich 3, PSG, 1
Manchester United 2, CSKA Moscow 1  
Juventus 2, Olympiacos 0
Barcelona 2, Sporting Lisbon 0
Chelsea 1, Atletico Madrid 1
Anderlecht 1, Celtic 0
Basel 2, Benfica 0
Roma 1, Qarabag 0

Teams that are qualified

  • Roma booked their spot in the round of 16 by beating Qarabag 1-0, also winning Group C in the process
  • Juventus booked a spot with the 2-0 win over Olympiacos, finishing second in Group D
  • Basel is through after beating Benfica 2-0, finishing runner up to Manchester United in Group A
  • So to recap - Manchester United, Basel, PSG, Bayern, Roma, Chelsea, Barcelona and Juventus are the qualified teams from groups A-D. CSKA Moscow, Celtic, Atletico Madrid and Sporting Lisbon go to the Europa League.

Bayern rolls past PSG

The titanic match between PSG and Bayern Munich went the way of the Germans. It was a convincing 3-1 victory, with Robert Lewandowski getting the opener and Corentin Tolisso getting the final two, including the winner. Here's the opener: 

And here's the winning goal:

In the end, it wasn't enough to win the group, but it still gives the Germans plenty of momentum and confidence heading into the next round, erasing the 3-0 loss to PSG to kick off the group stage from its memory. 

Chelsea fails to win group, Atletico eliminated 

The Blues couldn't beat Atletico Madrid, and it cost them the group. Chelsea finished second in its group with its draw against Atletico, as Roma beat Qarabag to jump the English. We'll see if that comes back to haunt Antonio Conte's team when the draw for the knockout stage takes place.

United turns it around

Manchester United was trailing 1-0 against CSKA Moscow at home, but a magical three-minute span turned it around. Romelu Lukaku scored in the 64th minute to draw even before Marcus Rashford finished off a delicious ball from Juan Mata for the winner. Take a look at United's two goals here:

United won the group in the process and will be a seeded team in the next round.

