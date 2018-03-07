Champions League scores, highlights: Juventus beats Tottenham thanks to Higuain and Dybala, City get through
Juventus stormed back in the second half, while City lost but still moved on
The Champions League now has half of its quarterfinalists set in stone as two more clubs reached the last eight on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know about the day's action, which saw Juventus go to Tottenham needed a result, and Manchester City comfortably welcoming Basel with a huge advantage:
Juventus 2, Tottenham 1 (4-3 on aggregate)
A fantastic second half from Juventus saw Massimo Allegri's team turn around 1-0 deficit in the span of three minutes to escape Wembley Stadium with a 2-1 victory, getting past Tottenham 4-3 on aggregate.
An early, fortunate goal from Son Heung-min gave the hosts the lead and control, but Juventus battle back in the second and got goals from its dynamic Argentine duo. Gonzalo Higuain brought things level with a nice finish on 64 minutes, and Paulo Dybala put home an Higuain through ball three minutes later to complete the comeback.
Here's Higuain's finish:
And here's Dybala's winner. Check out the pass from Higuain:
But, of course, there was a dramatic finish. Harry Kane looked set to force extra time in the last minute with a header that beat Buffon, but it hit off the post and stayed out (though Kane was offside and it wasn't called):
And with that, the Old Lady moves on and Tottenham crashes out painfully.
Basel 2, Manchester City 1 (2-5 on aggregate)
Manchester City had won the first leg 4-0, so this tie was pretty much over barring some miracle. And that miracle didn't arrive. City went with a lineup full of backups aside from guys like Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus, and fell 2-1 to the Swiss visitors. City dominated the ball but played the possession game, while getting an early goal from Gabriel Jesus to pretty much cement the tie.
Who's into the quarterfinals?
So far, Manchester City and Juventus join Real Madrid and Liverpool in the final eight. Next week, we will see the second leg matchups for Manchester United vs. Sevilla (0-0 aggregate) and Roma vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (1-2 aggregate) on Tuesday, and Barcelona vs. Chelsea (1-1 aggregate) and Bayern Munich vs. Besiktas (5-0 aggregate) on Wednesday.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Champions League schedule, standings
Everything you need to know about the tournament
-
Juventus vs. Tottenham preview
Spurs are the slight favorite after a fantastic first leg
-
Man. City vs. Basel preview
City is cruising after a dominant first leg
-
Tigres vs. Toronto preview
Tigres are the favorites but go up against the MLS champs
-
Champions League scores, highlights
Ronaldo sealed the deal for Los Blancos with a fine header
-
USA vs. England preview
The U.S. has a win and a draw so far in the cup