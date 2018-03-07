Champions League scores, highlights: Juventus beats Tottenham thanks to Higuain and Dybala, City get through

The Champions League now has half of its quarterfinalists set in stone as two more clubs reached the last eight on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know about the day's action, which saw Juventus go to Tottenham needed a result, and Manchester City comfortably welcoming Basel with a huge advantage:

Juventus 2, Tottenham 1 (4-3 on aggregate)

A fantastic second half from Juventus saw Massimo Allegri's team turn around 1-0 deficit in the span of three minutes to escape Wembley Stadium with a 2-1 victory, getting past Tottenham 4-3 on aggregate.

An early, fortunate goal from Son Heung-min gave the hosts the lead and control, but Juventus battle back in the second and got goals from its dynamic Argentine duo. Gonzalo Higuain brought things level with a nice finish on 64 minutes, and Paulo Dybala put home an Higuain through ball three minutes later to complete the comeback.

Here's Higuain's finish:

And here's Dybala's winner. Check out the pass from Higuain:

What a time for Paulo Dybala to get his first #UCL goal of the season. Juventus now lead on aggregate! pic.twitter.com/MOj5ZTLI8a — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 7, 2018

But, of course, there was a dramatic finish. Harry Kane looked set to force extra time in the last minute with a header that beat Buffon, but it hit off the post and stayed out (though Kane was offside and it wasn't called):

So close to #THFC equalizing in stoppage time!!! Kane's header hit the post, Lamela didn't reach quickly enough, and #Juventus cleared it off the line!! Late drama. #TOTJUV #TOTJuve #UCL pic.twitter.com/gdwYBefzrM — Jason Foster (@JogaBonito_USA) March 7, 2018

And with that, the Old Lady moves on and Tottenham crashes out painfully.

Basel 2, Manchester City 1 (2-5 on aggregate)

Manchester City had won the first leg 4-0, so this tie was pretty much over barring some miracle. And that miracle didn't arrive. City went with a lineup full of backups aside from guys like Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus, and fell 2-1 to the Swiss visitors. City dominated the ball but played the possession game, while getting an early goal from Gabriel Jesus to pretty much cement the tie.

Who's into the quarterfinals?

So far, Manchester City and Juventus join Real Madrid and Liverpool in the final eight. Next week, we will see the second leg matchups for Manchester United vs. Sevilla (0-0 aggregate) and Roma vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (1-2 aggregate) on Tuesday, and Barcelona vs. Chelsea (1-1 aggregate) and Bayern Munich vs. Besiktas (5-0 aggregate) on Wednesday.