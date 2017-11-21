Champions League scores, highlights: Real Madrid, Ronaldo roll; Tottenham wins group
Real Madrid and Besiktas join Manchester City and Tottenham in the last 16
The Champions League's fifth matchday is half way over after eight matches on Tuesday produced 28 goals in total. There were some massive moments, especially for English clubs and a wild comeback that hurt one legendary club. Here's everything to know and see:
Schedule and scores
*Advanced to knockout stage
- Besiktas* 1, Porto 1
- Spartak Moscow 1, Maribor 1
- Red Bull Leipzig 4, Monaco 1
- Real Madrid* 6, APOEL 0
- Tottenham* 2, Borussia Dortmund 1
- Liverpool 3, Sevilla 3
- Napoli 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 0
- Manchester City* 1, Feynoord 0
Liverpool fail to capitalize on picture-perfect start
A win on the road at Sevilla would have seen Liverpool take the group, and they were on their way with a quick 3-0 at the Sanchez Pizjuan, with Roberto Firmino scoring twice. And in the end, the Spanish side came back to earn a 3-3 second-half draw, with the equalizer coming in the 93rd minute from Guido Pizzaro.
Once again, defensive concerns for the Reds overtake everything else, and now they could still be eliminated from the tournament if things don't go their way on matchday six.
Save of the day from BVB keeper, but Spurs come back to win the group
Roman Burki of Borussia Dortmund produced just an incredible save on Eric Dyer's first-half header in the match against Tottenham. Check out this acrobatic skill.
But Harry Kane was able to draw Spurs level moments later, and then Son Heung-min scored a gorgeous winner later on as Tottenham tops Real Madrid to win its group:
Real Madrid rolls
Before the game even hit the hour-mark, Real Madrid led APOEL 6-0 and Ronaldo had two goals. Here's his first, a fantastic header:
Los Blancos took it easy on them the rest of the way, failing to score again. The result though cements Real Madrid as the runner-up in the group behind Tottenham.
Relive the action with our live blog:
