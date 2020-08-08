Watch Now: CBS Sports HQ ( 24:00:00 )

The Champions League round of 16 is in the rear-view mirror after Saturday's action saw Barcelona knock out Napoli and Bayern Munich cruise past Chelsea in the second leg. Those two join Manchester City, Lyon, RB Leipzig, Atletico Madrid, PSG and Atalanta in the last eight set to battle it out in Lisbon, Portugal. All remaining games in the Champions League can be streamed on CBS All Access. We have you covered with a complete look at the bracket, schedule and top scorers.

Here's what to know and see from the day's action:

Scoreboard

Barcelona 3, Napoli 1 (4-2 on agg.): Barca cruised into the last eight with a three-goal first half as Lionel Messi "conjured up" a fine goal from his seat.

Bayern Munich 4, Chelsea 1 (7-1 on agg.): After crushing Chelsea in the first leg, Bayern did it again to win the second leg 4-1 and cruise into the last eight. Robert Lewandowski continued his domination with two more goals here.

Top plays

Messi's magical strike

Messi's goal for Barca was just out of this world, as he showed off his balance, determination and skill with this outrageous goal in the first half to make it 2-0:

But it wasn't all perfect for Messi, and it actually got a bit scary. As he won the penalty against Napoli due to the foul from Koulibaly, he went down in pain and was down for a few good minutes. He jumped in front of the defender, sacrificed his body and got a powerful kick to the leg that was intended to be a ball clearance. Players were warming up on the sideline to come on for Messi, but he was able to continue. He will be sore, but he should be good to go moving forward.

Lewandowski dominates in the air

The Polish striker just scores and scores again. His two goals here helped punish an outmatched Blues side as he continues his a career campaign with 53 goals through 44 matches throughout all competitions. He also surpassed Karim Benzema (who scored on Friday) to take sole possession of fourth place on the all-time Champions League scoring list at 65 goals.

Notable performances

Rating some of the notable performances on the day, with one being the worst and 10 being perfection:

Frenkie de Jong, Barcelona

The Dutch midfielder probably won't get much praise since he didn't score, but he was superb in the middle of the park. He should have had an assist to Messi on a goal that was called off, but he was cool on the ball, helped switch fields like a pro and rarely had a down moment. RATING: 8

Kalidou Koulibaly, Napoli

Not a great display by the center back -- who has been targeted by Premier League teams in this transfer window -- especially when it came to the third goal. He conceded a penalty kick because he wasn't aware of where Messi was, and that was the goal that ended any hope of a comeback. RATING: 3

Andreas Chistensen, Chelsea

Not a great night for the Chelsea center back. He was slow to react, looked out of his league and could do next to nothing against the Bayern attack. RATING: 4

A look ahead

UEFA Champions League action continues on Wednesday on CBS All Access. For a complete look at the schedule, click here.

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Atalanta vs. PSG, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access): All eyes on teams who could give us a goal fest. It's Cinderella against the club dreaming of becoming elite.

Thursday, Aug. 12

RB Leipzig vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access): Two teams that weren't expected to get this far but dream of European glory. Strong squads, great young coaches and everything to prove.

Friday, Aug. 13

Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access): Two title contenders with a closing window due to older players. Winner likely gets Manchester City.

Saturday, Aug. 14

Manchester City vs. Lyon, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access): City is one of the favorites to win, while it is hard to believe Lyon is still around. Anything can happen, but the English club are the heavy favorites.