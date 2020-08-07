The Champions League round of 16 is nearly over after two scintillating matches on Friday as Manchester City eliminated Real Madrid and Juventus were knocked out by underdog Lyon. City and Lyon will meet in Lisbon, Portugal in the quarterfinal, joining RB Leipzig, Atletico Madrid, PSG and Atalanta in the last eight. All remaining games in the Champions League can be streamed on CBS All Access. Here's a look at the bracket as two more clubs will punch their tickets on Saturday.
Here's what to know and see from the day's action:
Scoreboard
Manchester City 2, Real Madrid 1 (4-2 on agg.): Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane gave up two goals with silly errors, with Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus scoring for the hosts to move on.
Juventus 2, Lyon 1 (Lyon advances 2-2 on away goal aggregate): Cristiano Ronaldo's two goals were not enough as Juve crashed out in the round of 16 on away goals, with Memphis Depay's penalty click proving to be the most valuable goal:
Top plays
Ronaldo may be done, but he bowed out with a bang
The Juventus superstar scored an absolutely incredible left-footed golazo to pull his team within a goal on the hour-mark. Take a look at this:
Cristiano Ronaldo with an absolute 🚀 off his left foot to level it on aggregate, 2-2. pic.twitter.com/ZTjESbHoW0
Depay with the cheeky penalty
Depay's penalty kick for Lyon was just sublime as he went for the Panenka kick for the crucial away goal:
Memphis Depay with the cheeky panenka to help @OL_English extend their lead to 2-0 on aggregate over Juventus 👀 pic.twitter.com/JfDsM7mFLL
Notable performances
Rating some of the notable performances on the day, with one being the worst and 10 being perfection:
Raphael Varane, Real Madrid
He gifted Manchester City both goals thanks to an uncharacteristic lack of focus. It was a horror show. "I want to show my face as this defeat is mine, Varane said post-match. "I take my responsibility. I cannot explain the mistakes, it can happen in football, a difficult night for me." RATING: 1
Kevin de Bruyne, Chelsea
Had some good looks from range, his passing was crisp and he was the leader in the middle of the park. RATING: 8
Rodrigo Betancur, Juventus
His challenge in the box, though it was a harsh call, resulted in the deciding penalty kick. His tackle was clean, but he left his leg up a bit too long which the ref decided was a foul. RATING: 3
A look ahead
UEFA Champions League round of 16 action continues on Saturday with two more games on CBS All Access. For a complete look at the schedule, click here.
Barcelona vs. Napoli, Saturday at 3 p.m. ET: This one is 1-1 after the first leg back in March, with Barca leading on away goals. Lionel Messi and company cannot afford to crash out here.
Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea, Saturday at 3 p.m. ET: Bayern leads 3-0 and Christian Pulisic is out injured, so the Blues need a miracle.