The Champions League round of 16 is nearly over after two scintillating matches on Friday as Manchester City eliminated Real Madrid and Juventus were knocked out by underdog Lyon. City and Lyon will meet in Lisbon, Portugal in the quarterfinal, joining RB Leipzig, Atletico Madrid, PSG and Atalanta in the last eight. All remaining games in the Champions League can be streamed on CBS All Access. Here's a look at the bracket as two more clubs will punch their tickets on Saturday.

Here's what to know and see from the day's action:

Scoreboard

Manchester City 2, Real Madrid 1 (4-2 on agg.): Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane gave up two goals with silly errors, with Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus scoring for the hosts to move on.

Juventus 2, Lyon 1 (Lyon advances 2-2 on away goal aggregate): Cristiano Ronaldo's two goals were not enough as Juve crashed out in the round of 16 on away goals, with Memphis Depay's penalty click proving to be the most valuable goal:

Top plays

Ronaldo may be done, but he bowed out with a bang

The Juventus superstar scored an absolutely incredible left-footed golazo to pull his team within a goal on the hour-mark. Take a look at this:

Depay with the cheeky penalty

Depay's penalty kick for Lyon was just sublime as he went for the Panenka kick for the crucial away goal:

Notable performances

Rating some of the notable performances on the day, with one being the worst and 10 being perfection:

Raphael Varane, Real Madrid

He gifted Manchester City both goals thanks to an uncharacteristic lack of focus. It was a horror show. "I want to show my face as this defeat is mine, Varane said post-match. "I take my responsibility. I cannot explain the mistakes, it can happen in football, a difficult night for me." RATING: 1

Kevin de Bruyne, Chelsea

Had some good looks from range, his passing was crisp and he was the leader in the middle of the park. RATING: 8

Rodrigo Betancur, Juventus

His challenge in the box, though it was a harsh call, resulted in the deciding penalty kick. His tackle was clean, but he left his leg up a bit too long which the ref decided was a foul. RATING: 3

A look ahead

UEFA Champions League round of 16 action continues on Saturday with two more games on CBS All Access. For a complete look at the schedule, click here.