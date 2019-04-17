Champions League scores, highlights: Tottenham stuns Manchester City with VAR assist, Liverpool blasts Porto
The final four is set in the Champions League
Barcelona and Ajax are will be joined by Liverpool and Tottenham in the Champions League semifinals following a goal-filled Wednesday. Spurs lost 4-3 at Manchester City in one of the wildest games you'll ever see. Though it looked like Manchester City scored a late winner, a review from Video Assistant Referee changed the outcome, seeing Spurs through to the last four.
Meanwhile in Portugal, it was a cake walk for Liverpool as the Reds won 4-1 to advance 6-1 on aggregate. Liverpool will face Barcelona in the semifinals, while Tottenham will square off against Cinderella story Ajax in the other semifinal. The first legs of the semifinal matchups will take place on April 30 and May 1. All remaining Champions League action can be viewed on fuboTV (try for free).
You can relive Wednesday's matches below:
