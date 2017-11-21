Champions League scores, highlights, updates: Real Madrid vs. APOEL, Dortmund vs. Tottenham and more
Eight games on Tuesday kick off matchday five
The Champions League is back with the fifth matchday beginning on Tuesday. Eight games are on the slate, as teams will be looking to either clinch a spot in the round of 16 or better their chances. Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face a must-win match against Tottenham to just have a chance to move on, while Liverpool faces a stiff road test as Sevilla. Here is the schedule and our live blog:
Schedule and scores
All times eastern
12 p.m.
Besiktas vs. Porto (How to watch)
Spartak Moscow vs. Maribor (How to watch)
2:45 p.m.
Monaco vs. Red Bull Leipzig (How to watch)
APOEL vs. Real Madrid (How to watch)
Borussia Dortmund vs. Tottenham (How to watch)
Sevilla vs. Liverpool (How to watch)
Napoli vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (How to watch)
Manchester City vs. Feynoord (How to watch)
Live blog
