Champions League scores, highlights, updates: Real Madrid vs. APOEL, Dortmund vs. Tottenham and more

The Champions League is back with the fifth matchday beginning on Tuesday. Eight games are on the slate, as teams will be looking to either clinch a spot in the round of 16 or better their chances. Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face a must-win match against Tottenham to just have a chance to move on, while Liverpool faces a stiff road test as Sevilla. Here is the schedule and our live blog:

Schedule and scores

All times eastern

12 p.m.

Besiktas vs. Porto

Spartak Moscow vs. Maribor

2:45 p.m.

Monaco vs. Red Bull Leipzig

APOEL vs. Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund vs. Tottenham

Sevilla vs. Liverpool

Napoli vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester City vs. Feynoord

