Champions League scores: Juventus is on another level after win over Manchester United, plus top takeaways
There were no major upsets and one big reunion
The Champions League group stage's third matchday is halfway over after eight matches on Tuesday that brought 21 goals and saw Cristiano Ronaldo return to Manchester United's Old Trafford -- this time as a member of Juventus. Here are the scores, our updates and takeaways from the matches.
Champions League scores
- Bayern Munich 2, AEK 0
- Valencia 1, Young Boys 1
- Juventus 1, Manchester United 0
- Manchester City 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 0
- Real Madrid 2, Viktoria Plzen 1
- Roma 3, CSKA Moscow 0
- Ajax 1, Benfica 0
- Hoffenheim 3, Lyon 3
Juve is on another level
Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United came without a goal, but it was an overall success for his club. Paulo Dybala finished a shot inside the box in the first half that gave the Italian club the win, and it was another standout performance that could have looked much worse for Jose Mourinho's squad. Juve had 61 percent possession and 14 shots, including five on target. United managed just two shots on target and only won one of its past seven matches in all competitions.
United struggled once again with creativity, and the team just looks lost. Meanwhile, Juve is undefeated in all competitions and looks like a candidate to win the treble.
City does something it couldn't a year ago
After failing to win at Shakhtar Donetsk last season, City was able to do so on Tuesday with a dominant 3-0 win. David Silva, Aymeric Laporte and Bernardo Silva each scored as City recorded 24 shots. After an opening loss to Lyon, City is now atop Group F with six points and sitting in a great position.
Still searching for vintage Real Madrid
Los Blancos won their first match in over a month on Tuesday, but don't think their problems are fixed. A 2-1 win over Viktoria Plzen feels no better than a draw in La Liga again a bottom feeder. Real once again had a lot of chances and most of the ball, but the finishing has been painful to watch. This is a team that has to invest heavily come the winter transfer window or face an early elimination in a tournament it has previously dominated the past three season.
