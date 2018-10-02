Champions League scores, live stream: Manchester City vs. Hoffenheim, Juventus vs. Young Boys, best matches
Keep it locked right here for live updates from Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League
Matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage begins on Tuesday with eight games and eight more to follow on Wednesday. Tuesday's slate is highlighted by the big-time clash between Manchester United and Valencia at Old Trafford, while Manchester City, Juventus, Real Madrid and others are in action. CBS Sports will keep you updated throughout the day with scores, news, goals and more. Here's the schedule for today:
Champions League Matchday 2 scores, schedule"
- Hoffenheim vs. Manchester City, 12:55 p.m ET
- Juventus vs. Young Boys, 12:55 p.m. ET
- Bayern Munich vs. Ajax, 3 p.m. ET
- Manchester United vs. Valencia, 3 p.m. ET
- Real Madrid vs. CSKA Moscow, 3 p.m. ET
- Benfica vs. AEK Athens, 3 p.m. ET
- Lyon vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m. ET
- Roma vs. Viktoria Plzen, 3 p.m. ET
Live updates
